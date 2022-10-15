LeAndra to sing for ‘La Belle Rosette’...

LeAndra

Leandra Head

Jazz vocalist LeAndra (Leandra Head) has dedicated her upcoming performance to the memory of late dance icon Beryl McBurnie.

LeAndra will perform “songs from McBurnie’s heyday”, at her “Soundtracks Through Time” concert, on November 5, at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

The showcase is part of the theatre’s “Viva Beryl! Celebrating the Little Carib Legacy” weekend of events.

LeAndra says the show has dual significance for her personally. The rising star alongside tributes to the great La Belle Rosette (the beautiful rose), as McBurnie was fondly called, she plans to remember all those who lost their lives to Covid-19 including six of her relatives.

“With the devastation it brought for many, including my own personal experience of the loss of some six of my relatives, it was heartbreaking for all,” LeAndra told the Kitcharee during a recent exchange.

Those who survived the pandemic, she added, are left with emotional, physical and economic challenges to overcome.

“It has been a difficult time for the vast majority, emotionally, physically and economically. It proved to be uniquely challenging for us as artists. Performing live was our bread and butter, not to mention feeding off the energy of the audience,” the classically trained singer mused.

Since returning to the live stage, LeAndra’s recent credits include a feature performance at North Coast Jazz 2022 and An August Evening. She jumped at the opportunity to play the famous Little Carib stage.

“Some of us rose to the challenge by going online, and it proved to be a good experience. With restrictions lifted for the most part, things have opened up and we are able to perform live again, which is a joy,” she added.

Following McBurnie’s trailblazing path

McBurnie remains a timeless inspiration for young women in the arts in T&T, LeAndra said. Born in 1913, McBurnie was a trailblazer in the arts in T&T. The acclaimed dancer/choreographer established the Little Carib Theatre and helped to promote the cultural legitimacy of T&T in the pre-Independence years. McBurnie died on March 30, 2000. She was 86.

Singing the music McBurnie would have most enjoyed is the best way she can think of paying tribute to the dance legend, LeAndra said. The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) graduate says she plans to travel back in time with the audience to retrace McBurnie’s famous dance steps with her own personal extensive Broadway and jazz repertoire.

“I plan to perform songs that span various generations,” LeAndra said.

“I hope to connect to the audience and invoke the full gamut of feelings and emotions through my performance. The audience can expect to be taken back to memorable times through song, and hopefully some of the best in their lives.”

LeAndra promised some “exciting guest performers” and some of “the best musicians in Trinidad and Tobago” will be featured at her Soundtracks Through Time concert, but stopped short of revealing the cast.

“I’d like to keep that a surprise for the moment,” she quipped.

The Little Carib Theatre’s “Viva Beryl! Celebrating the Little Carib Legacy” weekend celebration begins with LeAndra’s show on November 5 and continues the following day. On November 6, there will be a series of films from the archives of Christopher Laird that showcase selected productions at the Little Carib Theatre from days gone by.

“The Beryl weekend promises to be an incredibly rich one—from the powerful, young voice of LeAndra to the snippets of nostalgia and magic that took place on the Little Carib stage over the years, re-imagined through archival films of veteran filmmaker Christopher Laird,” said Little Carib Theatre chairperson Shida Bolai.

“LeAndra Live—Soundtracks through Time” will be giving out several door prizes including a grand prize of two return tickets to Barbados courtesy Caribbean Airlines with four nights accommodation courtesy Valere Vacation Apartments in Barbados. LeAndra would like to thank all sponsors for their support.

Tickets for Soundtracks Through Time are available at the Little Carib Theatre box office and from LeAndra’s team. The show is set for 6 p.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keeron Isaac’s Poet Tree

Keeron Isaac’s Poet Tree

Over the past three years, Keeron Isaac has learned the art of overcoming adversity.

The pre-med graduate turned poet, whose debut collection of poems Poet Tree is already in local bookstores, had aspirations of going to medical school where he hoped to pursue either psychiatry or paediatric medicine. Then Covid-19 threw a wrench in his plans

The Real Rhian!

The Real Rhian!

Rhian Guerrero is making a major impact on the UK music scene. The Trinidad-born singer released his debut single, “I Need Your Love,” in June, which peaked at number 21 on the UK iTunes Pop Chart. A six-track EP of dance remixes which is also worthy of attention, and which was launched in August, climbed to number four on the UK iTunes Dance Album Chart and number nine on the Apple Music Dance Albums in Trinidad about three weeks ago. There is a vibrant video that goes along with the track, which features a diverse cast from the LGBTQ+ scene in the UK.

Dance Evolved

Dance Evolved

The continuous evolution of East Indian dance in Trinidad and Tobago accounts for the sustained national appeal of the art form, says veteran dancer/choreographer Michael Salickram.

Salickram and his world-famous Zee TV Shiv Shakti Dance Company were the feature act at last night’s opening of the 2022 Divali Nagar, in Endeavour, Chaguanas.

85-year-old Grandmother celebrates her first book

85-year-old Grandmother celebrates her first book

If you enjoy stories about family and community, history and long-time days, Unforgettable Conversations of Trinidad and Tobago is for you, offering uplifting glimpses of everyday life in T&T during the last 75 years, told with simplicity and humour by first-time author and grandmother, Myrna Kanneh.

LeAndra to sing for ‘La Belle Rosette’...

LeAndra to sing for ‘La Belle Rosette’...

Jazz vocalist LeAndra (Leandra Head) has dedicated her upcoming performance to the memory of late dance icon Beryl McBurnie.

LeAndra will perform “songs from McBurnie’s heyday”, at her “Soundtracks Through Time” concert, on November 5, at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

Meat fest for Halloween

Meat fest for Halloween

STEAK lovers, you are in for a ghoulish treat.

Chef Paul A Grant is bringing his popular Meat Fest back to Trinidad and Tobago the Halloween weekend, October 28 to 30.

The three-day meat mouth massacre will feature special combinations of Chef Grant’s famous T-Bone and sirloin steaks. There will also be a menu option for lamb lovers. It’s all happening at his self-titled Irish restaurant, located opposite Skinner Park on the Southern Main Road in San Fernando.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Keeron Isaac’s Poet Tree

Keeron Isaac’s Poet Tree

Over the past three years, Keeron Isaac has learned the art of overcoming adversity.

The pre-med graduate turned poet, whose debut collection of poems Poet Tree is already in local bookstores, had aspirations of going to medical school where he hoped to pursue either psychiatry or paediatric medicine. Then Covid-19 threw a wrench in his plans

The Real Rhian!

The Real Rhian!

Rhian Guerrero is making a major impact on the UK music scene. The Trinidad-born singer released his debut single, “I Need Your Love,” in June, which peaked at number 21 on the UK iTunes Pop Chart. A six-track EP of dance remixes which is also worthy of attention, and which was launched in August, climbed to number four on the UK iTunes Dance Album Chart and number nine on the Apple Music Dance Albums in Trinidad about three weeks ago. There is a vibrant video that goes along with the track, which features a diverse cast from the LGBTQ+ scene in the UK.

Dance Evolved

Dance Evolved

The continuous evolution of East Indian dance in Trinidad and Tobago accounts for the sustained national appeal of the art form, says veteran dancer/choreographer Michael Salickram.

Salickram and his world-famous Zee TV Shiv Shakti Dance Company were the feature act at last night’s opening of the 2022 Divali Nagar, in Endeavour, Chaguanas.

85-year-old Grandmother celebrates her first book

85-year-old Grandmother celebrates her first book

If you enjoy stories about family and community, history and long-time days, Unforgettable Conversations of Trinidad and Tobago is for you, offering uplifting glimpses of everyday life in T&T during the last 75 years, told with simplicity and humour by first-time author and grandmother, Myrna Kanneh.

LeAndra to sing for ‘La Belle Rosette’...

LeAndra to sing for ‘La Belle Rosette’...

Jazz vocalist LeAndra (Leandra Head) has dedicated her upcoming performance to the memory of late dance icon Beryl McBurnie.

LeAndra will perform “songs from McBurnie’s heyday”, at her “Soundtracks Through Time” concert, on November 5, at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

Meat fest for Halloween

Meat fest for Halloween

STEAK lovers, you are in for a ghoulish treat.

Chef Paul A Grant is bringing his popular Meat Fest back to Trinidad and Tobago the Halloween weekend, October 28 to 30.

The three-day meat mouth massacre will feature special combinations of Chef Grant’s famous T-Bone and sirloin steaks. There will also be a menu option for lamb lovers. It’s all happening at his self-titled Irish restaurant, located opposite Skinner Park on the Southern Main Road in San Fernando.