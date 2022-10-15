LeAndra to sing for ‘La Belle Rosette’...

Jazz vocalist LeAndra (Leandra Head) has dedicated her upcoming performance to the memory of late dance icon Beryl McBurnie.
LeAndra will perform “songs from McBurnie’s heyday”, at her “Soundtracks Through Time” concert, on November 5, at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.
The showcase is part of the theatre’s “Viva Beryl! Celebrating the Little Carib Legacy” weekend of events.
LeAndra says the show has dual significance for her personally. The rising star alongside tributes to the great La Belle Rosette (the beautiful rose), as McBurnie was fondly called, she plans to remember all those who lost their lives to Covid-19 including six of her relatives.
“With the devastation it brought for many, including my own personal experience of the loss of some six of my relatives, it was heartbreaking for all,” LeAndra told the Kitcharee during a recent exchange.
Those who survived the pandemic, she added, are left with emotional, physical and economic challenges to overcome.
“It has been a difficult time for the vast majority, emotionally, physically and economically. It proved to be uniquely challenging for us as artists. Performing live was our bread and butter, not to mention feeding off the energy of the audience,” the classically trained singer mused.
Since returning to the live stage, LeAndra’s recent credits include a feature performance at North Coast Jazz 2022 and An August Evening. She jumped at the opportunity to play the famous Little Carib stage.
“Some of us rose to the challenge by going online, and it proved to be a good experience. With restrictions lifted for the most part, things have opened up and we are able to perform live again, which is a joy,” she added.
Following McBurnie’s trailblazing path
McBurnie remains a timeless inspiration for young women in the arts in T&T, LeAndra said. Born in 1913, McBurnie was a trailblazer in the arts in T&T. The acclaimed dancer/choreographer established the Little Carib Theatre and helped to promote the cultural legitimacy of T&T in the pre-Independence years. McBurnie died on March 30, 2000. She was 86.
Singing the music McBurnie would have most enjoyed is the best way she can think of paying tribute to the dance legend, LeAndra said. The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) graduate says she plans to travel back in time with the audience to retrace McBurnie’s famous dance steps with her own personal extensive Broadway and jazz repertoire.
“I plan to perform songs that span various generations,” LeAndra said.
“I hope to connect to the audience and invoke the full gamut of feelings and emotions through my performance. The audience can expect to be taken back to memorable times through song, and hopefully some of the best in their lives.”
LeAndra promised some “exciting guest performers” and some of “the best musicians in Trinidad and Tobago” will be featured at her Soundtracks Through Time concert, but stopped short of revealing the cast.
“I’d like to keep that a surprise for the moment,” she quipped.
The Little Carib Theatre’s “Viva Beryl! Celebrating the Little Carib Legacy” weekend celebration begins with LeAndra’s show on November 5 and continues the following day. On November 6, there will be a series of films from the archives of Christopher Laird that showcase selected productions at the Little Carib Theatre from days gone by.
“The Beryl weekend promises to be an incredibly rich one—from the powerful, young voice of LeAndra to the snippets of nostalgia and magic that took place on the Little Carib stage over the years, re-imagined through archival films of veteran filmmaker Christopher Laird,” said Little Carib Theatre chairperson Shida Bolai.
“LeAndra Live—Soundtracks through Time” will be giving out several door prizes including a grand prize of two return tickets to Barbados courtesy Caribbean Airlines with four nights accommodation courtesy Valere Vacation Apartments in Barbados. LeAndra would like to thank all sponsors for their support.
Tickets for Soundtracks Through Time are available at the Little Carib Theatre box office and from LeAndra’s team. The show is set for 6 p.m.