Leap year feteing jump-off

Fete season has begun. And that means pace. Best of all it’s a leap year. So that gives all the fete ready crews a full extra day of pump.
The party starts tonight at Parang Soca man Rome’s (Jerome Precilla) Big Bad Block-O at Centre of Excellence and goes virtually nonstop for the next eight weeks ending on the leap year day, the Saturday after Carnival (February 29), at Tribe Las Lap at the Socadrome.
There are over 100 events carded for those 58 days. The good news is promoters will have to deliver a quality fete experience to be competitive. This should translate to better party ambiance and artiste line ups. Ergo yuh go like yuhself.
But where do you go? It depends. Your budget, location, musical preferences, and brand loyalty will all be tested for Carnival 2020.
The Carnival feter can be broken up into three categories: The low budget winer, the concert junkie and the all-inclusive big spender.
The low budget winer
If cooler and semi-inclusive fetes are your go-to events for Carnival you, my friend are a low budget winer. And in 2020 you are in luck. There are boat rides, cooler fetes, and semi or food only inclusive events carded for every week along the two-month march to Carnival Monday.
The upside of these events is they typically cost between $200 and $350, feature top Carnival soca and chutney soca acts (albeit to DJ music) and the bar is literally at your feet or under it if you’re short pants-clad hot gyal.
Possible downsides could be a feeling of inadequacy if you don’t have a big crew, long lonely walks to the toilet and unsolicited jamming if you’re short pants-clad hot gyal.
The concert junkie
So DJ backed soca performances annoy you. You get goosebumps watching live full-band performances. And Machel and Kes bring tears to your eyes every Monday in the Stadium and Tuesday on the rocks. It’s official, you are a concert junkie.
The good news is the era of the concert is upon us. With every soca artiste and their mother (some are managed by parents) wanting to stage their very own concert, you are spoiled for choice. And ticket prices are reasonable at about $300 to $500 depending on how close to the stage you want to stand.
The bad news is you may have already missed out on Erphaan Alves (Novemeber) and Nailah Blackman and Voice (December) concerts. But, fear not. Sekon Sta’s Sekon Sunday is two weekends away and Estate 101 is staging Soca on the Estate this year featuring eight nights of concerts featuring each on separate nights: Nadia Batson, Lyrkial, Raymond Ramnarine & Dil-E-Nadan, Blaxx & D All Stars, Nailah Blackman, Skinny Fabulous, Swappi, and Machel Montano.
The All-Inclusive Big Spender
What is money but a tool for us to enjoy life? We come out to party!
If this is how you respond to people asking you the price of fete tickets then you, my friend are an all-inclusive big spender.
The great news is you are spoiled for choice with every secondary school and some in San Fernando offering you an array of premium fete options this month. There are also some Ultra exclusive events offering a high-end experience that would make the biggest of spenders blush.
The downside? There is none. You are drinking the best, eating the best and partying to the best 2020 soca music. Just lookout for the dreaded all-inclusive stush wine early in the party. Once you get past that hurdle the event literally turns into a champagne-fueled wining concert.
Hmmm, come to think of it we are all winning soca junkies at heart despite what our bank accounts state.
Happy Carnival!
Carnival 2020 Schedule of Events
Today
Rome ‘Big Bad Block-O’ – Centre of Excellence, Macoya – 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Jan 4
Tribe VICE 2020 – Socadrome, Port of Spain – 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Hakwai Clan City Cooler Fete – Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain – 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Jan 5
French Toast Breakfast Party – Anchorage Beach Club, Chaguaramas – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Socalize – Palmiste, San Fernando – 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Up On Yuh Cooler - Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain – 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Zéle Cooler Fete – Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Jan 10
Vibez & Chaser Cooler Fete – Eshe’s Learning Centre, Port of Spain – 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Jan 11
Illusions Black 2 Blue Cooler Breakfast Party – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba – 3 to 10 a.m.
Undercover – Santa Cruz – 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Senses – Passage to Asia – Jamboree Park, Valsayn – 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Jan 12
TRIBE Hydrate – Five Islands Amusement Park, Chaguaramas – 3 a.m.
Cocktails, Brunch & Soca – Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain – 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sekon Sunday – The Golden Fetecert – Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo – 4 to 10 p.m.
Soca Sunset – Canboulay, San Fernando – 4 to 10 p.m.
Soka in Moka – Twenty Fun – Trinity College, Moka – 5 to 11 p.m.
Jan 15
Jus Bring It – Playa Del Este Resort, Salybia – 1 to 8 p.m.
Jan 17
Iron Park (Soaka Arts & Music Festival – Day 1) – Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain – 6 to 12 p.m.
Jan 18
Xperience The Future - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba – 3 to 9a.m.
Carnival Upmarket (Soaka Arts & Music Festival – Day 2) – National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) Port of Spain – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
One Fete – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain – 5 p.m. to midnight
Jan 19
Soaka Till Sunrise (Soaka Arts & Music Festival – Day 3) – Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain – 3 to 9 a.m.
Jan 24
Rise Carnival Fete – Trinidad Country Club, Maraval – 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Out in sOUTh Carnival Cooler – Brain Lara Stadium, Tarouba– 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.
Jan 25
Evolve All Inclusive – Presentation Chaguanas – 6 p.m. to midnight
Bishop’s All Inclusive Fete - E Dolce Dolce – Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain – 6 p.m. to midnight
Gateway to the World All Inclusive – Piarco Old Airport – 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Red Ants Stumped Cooler Fete – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain – 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Jan 26
Focus Cooler Fete – O2 Park, Chaguaramas – 2 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Beaucoup Bacchanal Breakfast – Estate 101, Maraval – 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.
UWI Fete 2020 – White Diamonds – UWI, St Augustine – 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Straight Outta Belmont Cooler Fete - Government CampusPlaza, Port of Spain – 4 p.m. to midnight
Jan 31
Mad Ants – Professional Centre, Port of Spain – 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Soca Spree 2020 – Canoe Bay Beach Resort, Tobago – 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
LUAU Blocko – Street Party – TBA, Port of Spain – 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Feb 1
FeteWith The Saints – St. Mary’s College Grounds, Port of Spain – 6 p.m. to midnight
Soca Brain Kooler – Chagunas North Secondary School, Chaguanas – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Feb 2
On – UWI Open Campus, St. Augustine – 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The Uprising - O2 Park, Chaguaramas - 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.
iUP Soca X Sunrise Carnival – Five Islands Amusement Park, Chaguaramas – 3 to 9 a.m.
I.T. McLeod’s All Inclusive Safari – Mc Leod’s Port of Spain – 3 to 10 p.m.
HNC Phoenix Cooler Party – Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain – 4 to 10 p.m.
PREStige X – Presentation College, San Fernando – 5 to 11 p.m.
Yorke All Inclusive – Trinity College East, Arouca – 5 p.m. to midnight
Feb 5
Soca at the Estate Concert Series – Nadia Batson – Estate 101, Maraval – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Feb 6
Soca at the Estate Concert Series - Lyrikal & Friends – Estate 101, Maraval – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Feb 7
Soca at the Estate Concert Series – Dil- E-Nadan – Estate 101, Maraval – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Frazzled Friday Jam – Woodford Café, Chaguanas – 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Soka With Her 2020 – Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain – 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Feb 8
Rise N’ Roast – Bayview Maracas – 4 to 10 a.m.
Beach House on the Hill – San Fernando Hill – 2 to 8:30 p.m.
PRIME All Inclusive – Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain – 5 to 10 p.m.
Soca at the Estate Concert Series – Blaxx & D All Stars – Estate 101, Maraval – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
QRC Fete Royal – Embrace – Queen’s Royal College, Port of Spain – 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Bacchanalia - Bacchanal Road, LED – TBA, Port of Spain – 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Chutney Soca Monarch Finals – 25th Anniversary - TBA, San Fernando – 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Feb 9
Panorama Semis – Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain
Dream Carnival Fete – Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain – 1 to 10 p.m.
Bacchanalia - Bacchanal Road – TBA, Port of Spain – 2 to 8 p.m.
Sherwin Lovell’s All Inclusive – Sherwin Lovell’s Guesthouse, Tobago – 4 to 11 p.m.
U We Splash 5 – Centre of Excellence, Macoya – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Feb 12
Soca at the Estate Concert Series – Nailah Blackman – Estate 101, Maraval – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Feb 13
Soca at the Estate Concert Series - Skinny Fabulous – Estate 101, Maraval – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Feb 14
Lookout – Bayview Maracas – 3 p.m. to midnight
Chamkay Chutney Cooler Fete - Centre of Excellence, Macoya – 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Arima Boys RC - D Roll Call – Arima Veledrome – 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Army Fete – Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain – 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Cooler Park Carnival 10 – National Cricket Center, Couva – 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Carnival CUPS 2020 - Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain – 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Feb 15
Dutty Carnival – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba – 3 to 9 a.m.
Fatima College All Inclusive – Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo – 5 to 11 p.m.
Chutneyland - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba – 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Soca at the Estate Concert Series - Swappi– Estate 101, Maraval – 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Night Shift Nurses All Inclusive – TTGPA Grounds (opp. Jean Pierre Complex) 6 p.m. to midnight
Blue Range All Inclusive – Blue Range Tennis Court, Diego Martin – 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Rewind – Cipriani College of Labour, Scarborough, Tobago – 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
We Vybzing Backyard Jam – La Cantina, Port of Spain – 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Feb 16
Jam Nation – O2 Park, Chaguaramas – 3 to 9 a.m.
Addiction All Inclusive 2020 – Shurwayne Winchester LTD, Arima – 4 to 11 a.m.
Soca Raff Up – DDI, Diego Martin – 1:30 to 7 p.m.
Oneness – Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain – 4 to 9 p.m.
Passage to Asia All Inclusive – Pier 1, Chaguaramas – 4 to 10 p.m.
Lavish All Inclusive - Hilton Trinidad – 5:30 p.m. to midnight
Kairi People Different All Inclusive – Kairi Courts, Port of Spain – 6 p.m. to midnight
Feb 17
Machel Monday 2020 – Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain – 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Feb 18
Cereme de la Crème – Block 7, Palmiste – 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
ValeVibe Cooler 2020 – Bayview Maracas – 4 to 11 p.m.
Fall Out All Inclusive – La Soledad Estate, St Joseph – 6 p.m. to midnight
Tuesday On The Rocks –Rhythm of Life – Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain – 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Feb 19
Hyatt LIME – Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain – 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Splash – Fatima Grounds, Port of Spain – 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Coffee Boys Fete – Chillers Upper Deck, San Fernando – 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Punchy Wednesday – Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain – 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Feb 20
Caesar’s Army A.M. Beach – North Coast – 5 to 11 a.m.
Soca or Die – Chaquacabana Resort, Chaguaramas – 12 to 6 p.m.
Headley’s All Inclusive – Playa Del Este Resort, Salybia – 1 to 6 p.m.
Boycott Cooler Fete – Jamboree Park, Valsayn North – 5 to 11 p.m.
Tropical LUAU – TBA, Santa Cruz – 5 p.m. to midnight
Beach House Cooler Inclusive Fete – TBA, Port of Spain – 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Stranded by the Pool Cooler Fete – Salybia Nature Resort – 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
TRIBE Ignite – Training Field, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain – 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Feb 21
Rise & Jam – Breakfast Cooler Raff Up – DDI – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Candy Coated – Boy Scouts’ Association, St Ann’s – 1 to 7 p.m.
Duck Work Pool & Cabana Party – Hilton Trinidad – 2 to 8 p.m.
Phuket – Anchorage Beach Club – Chaguaramas – 3 to 11 p.m.
Shangri-La – Queen’s Hall, St. Ann’s – 4 to 11 p.m.
Shades in the City – Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain - 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Party in Paradise – Naparima Bowl, San Fernando – 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Brian Lara B.A.D. Friday – Lara Residence, Port of Spain – 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Blue Range Cooler Fete – Blue Range Courts, Diego Martin – 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
ERUPT – Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain – 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Revel Nation – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain – 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Feb 22
Caesar Army’s A.M. Bush – TBA, Port of Spain – 3 to 10 a.m.
Soca Brainwash – St. Mary’s College Grounds, Port of Spain – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jamboree Fete – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain – 5 to 10 p.m.
Level 5 All Inclusive Fete – Estate 101, Maraval – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Ultimate One All Inclusive – Valsayn South – 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Panorama Finals – Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain – 7 p.m.
Rotary Riddim All Inclusive – 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Feb 23
Vale Breakfast Party – Drew Manor, Santa Cruz – 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Kairi People Breakfast Is – All Inclusive – Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain - 4 to 11 a.m.
Sunny Side Up All Inclusive Breakfast party – Diego Martin Central Secondary – 4 a.m. to midday
Shades TUBE – The Ultimate Breakfast Experience – Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s – 5 to 10 a.m.
BINGE – Bonjour Carnival – Anchorage Beach Club, Chaguaramas – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Soca Brunch – Trinidad Country Club, Maraval – 12 to 8 p.m.
Beach House All Inclusive – Chaguaramas – 4 to 9 p.m.
LUXX Cocktails and Carnivale – Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain – 4 to 10 p.m.
Brian Lara Carnival Sunday All Inclusive – Lara Residence, Port of Spain – 4 p.m. to midnight
Feb 24
Jouvert
Carnival Monday - Parade of the Bands
Feb 25
Carnival Tuesday - Parade of the Bands
Feb 26
Beach Lime – Maracas Bay & Las Cuevas
Drink Up Cooler – Golden Groove, Tobago – 1 to 6 p.m.
Soca After Mas 2020 – The Cooler Event – Mount Irvine Bay Resort, Tobago – 5 p.m. to midnight
Feb 27
Post Carnival Relief – Sunny Daze – Hilton Trinidad poolside, Port of Spain – 12 to 6 p.m.
Sargasso – Store Bay, Tobago – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb 28
Stranded Tobago – No Mans Land, Tobago – 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Soca After Mas 2020 – Break Biche – Mount Irvine Bay Resort, Tobago – 3 to 10 p.m.
Feb 29
TRIBE Las Jam – Socadrome – 4 p.m. to midnight