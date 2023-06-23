A musical call for nationals to ‘Love Yuh Own... Again’.
That’s the vision behind jazz guitarist Theron Shaw’s so titled upcoming live concert series.
Shaw has teamed with reggae act Jamelody (Michael Williams) and singer Moricia Cagan for the launch of the bi-monthly showcase, on June 29 at The Bungalow, Rust Street, St Clair.
The ace composer/arranger says he conceptualised the theme with his TS Project bandmates “to highlight the greatness and potential of Trinidad and Tobago music, its singers, songwriters and musicians, including calypsonians”.
“Our upcoming series, Love Yuh Own... Again, is really a re-vamping of a recurring theme which, unfortunately, never seems to get old—and that’s the message that we, as Trinbagonians, ought to embrace the multiple genres of our own music far more than we currently do,” a passionate Shaw told the Express on Wednesday.
Shaw recalled working with the late calypsonian Black Stalin (Leory Calliste) on the “Love Your Own” project—prior to him suffering a stroke. Stalin, he said, was impressed with Shaw’s jazzed-up arrangements of his classic calypsoes.
“I had re-harmonised and otherwise re-worked several of his calypsoes, giving the music a more Caribbean jazz feel without losing any of its original calypso essence.
“Stalin was elated and performed the new versions at the shows, which we named ‘Love Yuh Own’ after one of his own compositions. In that calypso, he pleads with us to demonstrate more love for all aspects of our culture, including our music,” explained Shaw.
A personal musical evolution
No stranger to the stage, Shaw has worked extensively over the years with some of T&T’s finest musical talents, including the late calypso/funk innovator André Tanker, jazz drummer Tony Mason, jazz vocalist Mavis John and Vaughnette Bigford, calypso legends The Mighty Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) and David Rudder, pannist Andy Narrell and Cuban pianist Ernán López-Nussa.
Shaw credits his unfiltered Caribbean aesthetic in both approach and sound to the influences of the highly regarded percussionist Michael “Toby” Tobas, and late musicians saxophonist Frankie Francis and pianist Clive “Zanda” Alexander.
As a musician, Shaw has proven repeatedly that he can capably wax warmly in just about any musical environment and improvise over chord changes ranging from the simple to the more complex. He has released three albums to date—The Sojourner (2003), Right Here, Right Now (2008) and Gumbo Caribe (2014).
Last March, the previously conservative guitarist stepped in a different direction. He teamed with former Fireflight bandmate hitmaking producer Carl “Beaver” Henderson to put out the dance tracks, “Your Move Now” and “Call of the Spiritual”.
“I had been working on it since 2020 with my one-time Fireflight bandmate and producer. We finally completed it after the global public health challenge ended and so far, the response has been quite encouraging,” said Shaw.
In keeping with this new spirit of exploration and with a renewed conviction about paying homage to local musicians, Shaw and his team reached out to several artistes, some of whom he says his “loyal fans might not immediately expect him to link musically”.
“Artistes like Jamelody have remained true to themselves and their craft in what can sometimes be a not-too-kind musical space. He has been bringing a great deal of conscious reggae vibes since he debuted on the music scene and he’s quite versatile, too,” said Shaw about the Carenage-born reggae crooner.