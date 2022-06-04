Learning as We Play

The preschool years are an adventure for children. See it from their perspective: they are exploring and discovering the wonders of the world. From the magic qualities of water to the mastering of that amazing machine called The Human Body. They are finding out what the body can do, how to use it to access information about the world – the textures, odours, sounds, colours and images. How they can make it move fast or slowly and how they can keep it still as a statue.
Our self-concept is closely connected to our relationship to our body. We equate how good or successful we are in the world with how our body looks and what we can do with it. Like us adults, a child builds a concept of self largely based on his or her body: How it looks in comparison to other bodies, what it feels like, its ability to move, perform and recover from illness or damage.
Between the ages of 3 and 6, a child’s body is still forming, and the physical experiences the child has at this stage will determine the kind of adult body they will have. This is the period where children learn to master the coordination and use of their large and small muscle groups, to coordinate their eyes and their movements, for example, looking at you and throwing the ball to reach you.
Most children at this stage are very energetic and active. They are supposed to be! Put them in an open space and watch them use it. The job of the preschooler is to work that body and practice over and over again the skills they will require to thrive and survive in the world:
Walking and running at different speeds: mummy’s pace, daddy’s pace, on grass, sand, rocks, pavements, in water, mud, up hill and down hill. All require different adjustments to the use of the brain, lungs, limbs and muscles. We have come to take these things for granted.
Jumping is wonderful fun. It is exhilarating. It works the tendons in the foot and the leg muscles. Hopping or jumping from one object or place to land accurately on another requires the use of the whole body and the brain. Skipping also adds an aerobic workout.
Climbing stairs, rocks, rope, ladders, mango trees, hills includes factors such as the ability to maintain balance, conquering anxiety or fear of heights, endurance, and the very important skill of learning how to fall and land safely.
Tumbling: Doing flips, handstands, cartwheels, somersaults and generally “monkeying around”. These activities require intricate brain and body coordination to execute them correctly.
Swimming is excellent exercise and an essential survival skill, particularly for island dwellers and those families who regularly use rivers, lakes or the beach for recreation.
Research in child development over the past decade has shown that children’s natural tendency to move and be active is an important part of healthy living and growth. Eric Small, M.D., FAAP, clinical assistant professor of paediatrics, orthopedics, and rehabilitation medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine identifies physical activity as important for:
Stronger muscle and bone density.
Heart and lung fitness
Regulating obesity
Preventing diabetes and cholesterol in children with a genetic disposition
Boosting in brain function - Studies show that IQ will suffer if a person is not active during his or her first five years.1
Children who have opportunities to experiment in developing their bodies in these ways master the elements of coordinated movement which carry over into everyday tasks such as brushing teeth, dressing themselves, getting in and out of chairs, cars and buses, becoming independent individuals. They build their “Yes I can!” sense, their self-confidence. Others discover their athletic talents which parents can nurture throughout childhood, particularly for those children who may not be academically oriented.
Parents can support and encourage their children to be active by:
Making daily opportunities for free, unstructured play
Allowing children time and safe space to use up their exuberant energy
Not being overly protective
Limiting television viewing and computer use to one or two hours a day
Model an active lifestyle – parents, get up or out and move!
Encouraging the active child by finding people who can nurture their natural tendencies e.g. beginners classes for gymnastics, dance, karate, swimming. These should be fun classes, not strict, pressured instruction.
Mothers often cringe at the thought of their little ones being exposed to the danger of falls and the resulting scrapes, bruises, cuts and tears. Some teachers complain about boys in particular getting sweaty and excitable. But depriving our children of these experiences also deprives them of some very big life lessons necessary for adulthood. Like:
Learning to deal with physical pain
How to attend to their own injuries and differentiate between minor and major injuries
Practice in dusting oneself off and getting back in the game
Persistence and perseverance
Taking calculated risks and dealing with the consequences
Enjoying life – laughing, letting go and enjoying moments of freedom
Relating to others
How to handle winning and a losing
There are many, many, other benefits to exercise, ones that cannot be gained from even the best children’s television, educational games or cartoons.