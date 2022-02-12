Review of Gally Cummings The Autobiography by Earl Lovelace
Gally Cummings The Autobiography is an engrossing recollection of the football life of one of the elite of our elite sportsmen, from his beginnings in Newtown and the Dry River to his phenomenal development as a young footballer, selected at 15 to play for Paragon and, not long after, called up for the National team, the youngest player to date to have that distinction.
While still at Fatima College, Gally was contracted to play professionally for the Atlanta Chiefs, headquartered in the then racially segregated US city of Atlanta. Over the years, he moved first to the less forbidding atmosphere of Vera Cruz in Mexico and later to the New York Cosmos before returning home to Trinidad to pioneer a professional league, and to further prepare himself for a coaching career.
In writing that reveals a keen awareness of his world and careful appraisal of the individuals that enter his orbit, Gally showcases characters from the tragic Glory Guys’ captain Clyde Blondell to the notorious dictator Baby Doc Duvalier along with different generations of national and club footballers and the activity at the foundation of Trinbago’s football.
His remarkable personal achievement as a footballer at home and abroad, his successes coaching Glory Guys and other local teams, compared to the disastrous performances of the national team in its qualifying matches in regional and global football that year made a persuasive case for him, and the TTFA offered him the position of head coach. With it was his opportunity both to motivate a dispirited national team for a game at home against the USA a little more than a week later, and to resurrect the national effort to qualify for the Italy 1990 World Cup. To do this required that T&T football—its administration even more than the players—move from its colonial orientation into the self-awareness of the value of its own style. Gally knew what he had to do.
Many years earlier, as a young professional interacting with footballers from different parts of the world, Gally recognised that the different playing styles they exhibited was the expression of the different cultures from which they had come. The culture that gave our game its shape, rhythm, its deceptiveness and acceleration was Trinbagonian. But the continuous introduction of foreign coaches had, he complained, convinced us that our national team should play like theirs. What we needed, Gally emphasised, was to develop within a culture that was our own. This was what he sought to do. With the help of kaisonians, soca singers and rapso artists, the style soon had a name: Kaisoca. The national team would be The Soca Warriors or The Strike Squad.
This was not the first time in our history that we had tried to define a sport with an aspect of what we saw as the national culture. We have had calypso-cricket, calypso- football. Carnival might have been pressed into service to describe our play as well. But there were problems.
Carnival and calypso had appeared and had developed while the country was under colonial rule and were shaped by colonial prerogatives, interests and management that found it more convenient to stress its entertainment aspect than any other. Accepting them as “our culture” was accepting ourselves as a lesser quality participant that had not mastered the rigour of the professional game and had no interest in doing so. In this scenario we would be happy to produce teams whose players would be more satisfied with making a few spectacular looking plays than with winning the game. Not so, Gally. He was himself a professional and had more serious expectations of his team. He was linking the efforts on the football field at that time with the efforts and struggles in our history. The Strike Squad was telling us who we are and who we were becoming.
By the time November 19, 1989 arrived, it had established itself as a force in CONCACAF. Our players, our arts and our neighbouring states had found in the struggle to qualify for the Italy 1990 World Cup a cause and a style that could elicit our pride and support. Players who had been largely unknown became household names, national warriors, mobbed on their routine business become standard bearers anointed by a public to take us to a deserved place onto the world stage. Now, with one game to play we needed a single point from our match against USA to secure a place in Italy.
Gally details the dramas of that day: the team’s accustomed routine changed to something grander and more insane, as a fresh set of enthusiasts got into the act, the bigger church in which the players were to be blessed, the red carpet under the bus, the premature declaration by the government of a Strike Squad public holiday, the tickets for the game vastly oversold, more than half the fans holding tickets unable to get into the stadium to see the game, the players, overwhelmed by suffocating supporters, having to fight their way to get past the stadium gate. At the end of 90 minutes of play, Trinidad and Tobago was not going to Italy.
In his autobiography, Gally does not back away from identifying the forces he believes were responsible for contributing to the unhappy outcome. He had his say to the Commission of Enquiry established to investigate the overcrowding of the stadium on the day. The enquiry was aborted and never resumed.
In the eerie aftermath of the game, Gally was removed as head coach and two interim coaches were installed in his place. The first request reportedly made by them was that the national team no longer be called The Strike Squad. What had made the Strike Squad name so objectionable? Did it now mean that we were to get away from the culture that Gally had been ringing in our ears and return to foreign coaches?
But that is not so easy now; for what Gally had done in his tenure as head coach was to emphasise our football as an expression of our culture. We understand the importance of “the Strike Squad idea” when we see it as a name used by Gally to wrest culture from the colonial and colonising meanings in which we had placed it and link it to the resistance, rebellion and self-affirmation of the other side of our history. Strike Squad! Soca Warriors!
He had taken the bacchanal culture that we associate with freeing up and made it the centrepiece of a football discipline. In doing this, he has contributed not only to constructing a philosophy by which our football could be guided but to provide a useful reinterpretation of culture. So it can be seen more accurately as an expression of the inner style that had been suppressed; abilities, craft and rhythm in creating a space of freedom.
Gally’s autobiography is a testimony of a serious participant whose football career has spanned our entire Independence period. He has left us with a wisdom he has himself lived: that as we go forward as a civilisation we need to not only value, as we have been taught, what we learn from our colonisers, but to value what we can learn only from ourselves.
The author is an acclaimed novelist, playwright and short story writer.