Whatever your relationship status this Valentine’s, chances are you hold some level of affection in your heart for a good roti.

Roti shop owner Russell Ramkissoon is channelling that universal passion for curry into empowering pro and anti-love V-Day lunch statements. His R&R Jr Roti Shop menu includes a red heart-shaped dhalpuri for those giddy in love. And the option to mar that picture-perfect meal with a huge black ‘X’ that’s sure to make the blackest of hearts smile.