Learning life lessons

HOW many tertiary students finish educational institutions not knowing how to file taxes or manage their finances? The short answer is: too many.
The UWI Division of Student Services and Development (DSSD) is helping students cope with reality, through a Web series titled “Let’s Learn Life”, which features topics required for survival as an adult.
The director of the division, Dr Deirdre Charles, said while good academics is important, it is not enough without the necessary life skills.
Charles said the programme, which she designed, aims to offer opportunities for university students beyond the traditional classroom.
“Through this programme, we are trying to focus on the holistic development of our students. We don’t want them to leave The University of The West Indies with a degree or expertise in their chosen area and not know how to function when faced with the realities of life.
“To be able to be fully operative citizens, it requires them to be competent and this is why before they are faced with life’s responsibilities, they must understand what is required of them,” Charles said.
Experts offering
information
The Web series is a free and exciting platform which requires students to register to participate. Experts offer information on a variety of topics which include “Owning a Vehicle”,” Purchasing a House” and “Monetising Social Media” and relationship topics.
“I think we have a responsibility to expose our young people to many areas of life. We need to arm them with knowledge. This is information that our students will have for a lifetime and I am happy to see that they are taking it seriously.
“Some of these topics were actually suggested by the students themselves. There are things that we really don’t think about when we are young, so I am glad that the students look forward to these web series and that they take them seriously.
“We have experts who offer their services for free and they are helping students to become much more aware.
Topics such as negotiating skills, retirement, filing income taxes, credit cards and finances are all topics that we take for granted. We have topics on socialising, networking, how to get your driver’s licence and many other interesting topics,” Charles said.
Too many youths struggle
Charles said she has seen too many youths struggle after completing their degree. “I came across too many young people who were ready to graduate and very intelligent but so unaware of life and the confidence to take on this thing called life.
“Simple life situations scare them so much. You cannot leave a university and you are timid or unaware about how to navigate life outside of university. I developed this programme because I wanted to see more holistic development.
You should come into university one way and leave the university and transition seamlessly in society and go out into the world of work,” she said.
Charles said all is not lost.
“We keep asking our young people what they are going to study, but the narrative has to change from what are you going to study to what are you going to become. We need young people to see and decide from early the type of citizen they want to be,” Charles said.
The Web series is hosted on the Zoom platform and is then available for viewing on UWI DSSD YouTube channel, with new content being posted every other week. More content is expected to be added in the new academic term.