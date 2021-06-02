Leatherbacks come out to nest

The leatherback nesting season is at its peak, with hundreds into thousands of these sea creatures completing their annual cycle in filling the natural incubators around our islands.
The leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) is one of five marine turtles that nest on the beaches of Trinidad and Tobago. Sites in Trinidad where this large species has become a tourism attraction, and where because of their accessibility they are monitored and protected by local communities, include Grand Riviere, Matura and parts of Manzanilla.
There are locations, however, due to their remoteness on the North Coast, that do not enjoy that measure of security although they are host to the most crowded conditions, with numbers of nesting leatherbacks per night that surpass those of accessible beaches.
Madamas is the most populated leatherback nesting beach on Trinidad’s North Coast.
The frenzied nesting activities take place each night and continue into daylight. When there is no moonlight, the forms of the nesting turtles can be mistaken for an expansive area of large rocks, except that you know it is not a rocky beach but a sandy one.
On moonlit nights, you observe the “rocks” moving around and as fast as some move out towards the ocean, others come in to take their place. Forest dwellers in the area, as well as fishermen, call it communal nesting because of this mass congregation of turtles at any one time.
It is the same in the waters off the bay. At times of nesting peak, the bay is so populated with turtles out in the water during the day that boats sometimes collide with them. As has been this writer’s experience, you hear the unexpected “bangbadang” and a rolling under the boat. Luckily, the shell nor the boat gets damaged. You feel a sense of relief when you see one or two heads pop up out of the water soon after.
‘Sand and eggs flying in all directions’
The Madamas beach has changed a lot since the last flood of the river, but leatherback turtles still favour the coarse sands, and as one forest dweller described it, “You can’t see the beach for all the turtles covering it, but all you hear is flippers hitting the sand and all you see is sand and eggs flying in all directions.”
The “sand and eggs” part means that, sadly, with the claiming of every available space by the turtles, they dig nests that were previously made, scattering freshly laid eggs in the process. These are dug up every night by successive nesting turtles. When day breaks, the entire beach is a mosaic of trails and basins decorated with hundreds of eggs atop the sand and beyond.
On this beach, other nocturnal prints might be discerned. Sometimes diurnal as well. The leatherback is listed as endangered on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List because this species the world over is vulnerable to loss of nesting habitat, plastic material in the ocean and poaching, whether at sea or on land.
Madamas is one of those beaches where nesting turtles are very vulnerable to poaching because of its remote location. It is also one of those beaches that are not often patrolled by conservation groups or law enforcement officers because of that same reason.
In the past, voluntary elders of the environs used to man the beach purely for selfless reasons. Now, most of these gentlemen have grown tired of the challenges of the trek or have since passed on.
There used to be a regular game warden presence along this part of the coast, but according to forestry officers, their hands are tied because of a lack of access.
Some poachers may have boats which give them the advantage. Game wardens have no boats. They are executing patrols on an ongoing basis as best they could in the more accessible areas, up to Matelot and Blanchisseuse, with fewer officers in the jeeps. However, for the area along the coast between these two communities, a boat must be hired.
Patrols of this area in past years were facilitated under the honorary game warden programme because in each of the districts such as Matelot and Blanchisseuse, there were honorary game wardens who owned boats. Each was allowed to claim a stipend for use of his boat as part of the programme.
Representation for use of the Coast Guard boat was also made in the past, but because of the border patrols that need to be given priority at this time, this cannot be entertained.
The last time the game wardens travelled to this part of the North Coast was when the shooting of an ocelot took place. They had to hire a boat because the honorary game warden programme had been disbanded.
For months, game wardens have been operating with short staff, and with the nesting leatherback season adding to the workload, it is difficult to patrol all the crucial beaches. It is easy for poachers to take advantage of the absence of these patrols.
Meanwhile, game wardens continue to wait for the appointment of honorary game wardens recommended on the list to effectively have a presence on the beaches.
—Heather-Dawn Herrera