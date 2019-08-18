Leave behind the gift of life

SEEING a family member or a close friend suffering from a life-threatening disease provokes in us feelings of helplessness and even hopelessness. But at the National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) persons could help save a life and offer a loved one or a stranger a glimmer of hope. In fact, the success of the NOTU is dependent upon people registering to become living or deceased organ donors to help those in need.
The NOTU was established in January 2006 with the mandate to perform kidney transplants and facilitate corneal transplants in the public sector. Additionally the unit is working to raise societal awareness around the concept of becoming a donor. In the hallway of the department located at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex is a board with pictures of smiling men, women and children who have benefited from kidney transplants. In the last two weeks alone, two NOTU patients have received kidney transplants.