Dr Malcolm Samuel

Dr Malcolm Samuel

SEEING a family member or a close friend suffering from a life-threatening disease provokes in us feelings of helplessness and even hopelessness. But at the National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) persons could help save a life and offer a loved one or a stranger a glimmer of hope. In fact, the success of the NOTU is dependent upon people registering to become living or deceased organ donors to help those in need.

The NOTU was established in January 2006 with the mandate to perform kidney transplants and facilitate corneal transplants in the public sector. Additionally the unit is working to raise societal awareness around the concept of becoming a donor. In the hallway of the department located at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex is a board with pictures of smiling men, women and children who have benefited from kidney transplants. In the last two weeks alone, two NOTU patients have received kidney transplants.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leave behind the gift of life

Leave behind the gift of life

SEEING a family member or a close friend suffering from a life-threatening disease provokes in us feelings of helplessness and even hopelessness. But at the National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) persons could help save a life and offer a loved one or a stranger a glimmer of hope. In fact, the success of the NOTU is dependent upon people registering to become living or deceased organ donors to help those in need.

Boy Boy beats his magic drum in the Carifesta

Boy Boy beats his magic drum in the Carifesta

THIS year’s Carifesta Youth Village will see the revival of Boy Boy and the Magic Drum, a children’s book set in T&T that tells the story of a young boy who dreams of making music with his magic drum.

SANTIMANITAY

SANTIMANITAY

Myron Bruce has an immediate social media hit on his hands with his immensely popular Extempo News. The 2018 National Extempo Monarch, best known as Myron B, has added satire to the biggest news stories on the island with the segment that first appeared on Cup of Joe on TV6 three weeks ago.

Moumental murals and more Carifesta XVI comes alive

Moumental murals and more Carifesta XVI comes alive

Over the next seven days, the sights, sounds, colours, tastes and cultural aspects of all the Caricom nations of the Caribbean will be represented here in Trinidad and Tobago at the 14th Caribbean Festival of The Arts—more commonly known as Carifesta XIV. The Queen’s Park Savannah has come alive.

An authentic sweetman

An authentic sweetman

They all call him Sugars. A teacher courtesy his life testimonies and a historian courtesy his street smarts, he is the livewire of the Bethesda village which sits between Plymouth and Arnos Vale in Tobago. That day I saw him trimming the croton tree by the villa (Tamarind House) which he maintained in the village. He smiled widely when he introduced himself using his real name- Sydney Jefferson Grant.

‘Canboulay Riots’ for Carifesta stage

‘Canboulay Riots’ for Carifesta stage

For the first time, the re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots, one of the largest street theatres in Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, will be spotlighted in the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta).