In this first instalment of Lady Elizabeth, we meet the matriarch of the Montano clan, Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, during her childhood in Carenage. It seems that from even then, God was preparing her for the eventful lifelong journey she’s been on alongside her husband and sons Marcus and Machel. Along the way there have been obstacles to overcome, challenges to conquer, falls, getting back up, dusting off and moving forward again.