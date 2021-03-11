“Leave she alone!”

That’s the emphatic message in song from crossover singer Stef Kalloo (Stephanie Kalloo) and pianist D Piano Girl Johanna (Chuckaree).

The two solo music acts have added their voices and instrument to the growing national outcry over increasing incidents of violence against women.

Several demonstrations and vigils have been held throughout the country following the recent murders of Ashanti Riley, 18, and Andrea Bharatt, 23.