“Leave she alone!”
That’s the emphatic message in song from crossover singer Stef Kalloo (Stephanie Kalloo) and pianist D Piano Girl Johanna (Chuckaree).
The two solo music acts have added their voices and instrument to the growing national outcry over increasing incidents of violence against women.
Several demonstrations and vigils have been held throughout the country following the recent murders of Ashanti Riley, 18, and Andrea Bharatt, 23. Bharatt reportedly never made it home after taking a taxi to her Arima home on January 29. The Court clerk’s semi-nude body was discovered a week later off a precipice in Aripo. Riley went missing in similar circumstances on November 29 last year. Her nude body was found on December 4 at a watercourse in La Canoa, Santa Cruz.
On Tuesday bakery supervisor Adeina Alleyne, 36, was allegedly hacked to death by her husband Dwight Waldropt at the couple’s San Fernando home in full view of their three children ages seven, two and three months. Waldropt was found hanging by a cord tied to ventilation bricks in the washroom area of the building.
On the same night a 30-year-old man allegedly threw a flammable substance and set a room on fire with his 26-year-old girlfriend inside in Prices Town. The woman escaped with burns on her left foot. Police later apprehended the suspect after he sought medical attention at the San Fernando Hospital for burns to both his legs and his right hand.
Kalloo says the unified response from all the citizens for protests and vigils inspired her to write the song “Leave She Alone”.
“I felt this massive heaviness inside me to pour this message out in the form of music. Not enough is being done to protect women,” Kalloo began saying about the project during an online exchange with the Express on Wednesday.
The crossover pop singer said she reached out to two “powerhouse women” in D Piano Girl Johanna and Jeanelle Frontin of the Borderless Music Group to help quickly action the project. She noted the contributions of male producers Kevin Licorish of Borderless Music and Geiron Mang of Mang Productions and videographer Antonio Achee in helping bring the track to life.
Chuckaree said despite never having worked with Kalloo she immediately took to her creative energy and the two quickly clicked while working with Licorish and Mang.
“Every step of the way, it was always good energy and good vibes. When I listened to Stef’s lyrics and melody on this song, I was deeply moved by her powerful message, and getting on board for this project was a no-brainer for me. There is definitely strength in numbers and this collaboration represents that,” Chuckaree added.
Women are speaking up
Women all over the world are speaking out against gender based violence (GBV) and T&T is no different, Kalloo said. Despite archaic traditions of women being “seen and not heard” in certain ethnic groups Kalloo said she is inspired by more and more women in T&T finding their voice “especially my mom in my case; dat woman has a mouth”.
“I believe women speaking up about national and social issues has been happening for some time – not just locally, but globally, regardless of race. Women are more independent and we are aware of our rights and the freedom that belongs to us. The constant violation of these rights is more than enough reason for voices speaking up. As generations evolve, their integration with local communities, social groups and education on global issues also evolves,” Kalloo reasoned.
Chuckaree concurred adding: “This new generation has the added benefit of technology, such as social media, which can lead to greater connectivity, communication and awareness of global issues. In my own life, I have been able to connect with several powerful and inspirational women and communities via social media.”
Both music acts vowed to continue to use their respective creative platforms to echo messages of solidarity to women suffering in silence. They hope more and more men will follow suit.
“It is important that we as human beings know that we are never alone. Finding your voice can be a very scary thing. Having a strong support system of friends and family is important. It is important to also acknowledge the men that stand collectively with us as we continue to raise awareness on these issues,” Chuckaree said.
Kalloo said she has already taken her action a step further by partnering with “a group of strong and beautiful women” to form the “Do better nah” movement to inspire more and more young women to find their voice.
“It’s a solutions hub providing practical, informative and actionable solutions that can be adopted by individuals, businesses, communities and gtovernment to fight against injustices done to women. To the young women who are afraid to speak up, I urge you to use your voice. You are never alone and the change starts with you. Let’s look out for one another,” Kalloo said.
Adopting a new systematic
and cultural mindset
Both Kalloo and Chuckaree concede that while musical messages are important on its own it can’t engender real, lasting change in behaviour. Systematic change at an educational and judicial level is what this country needs, they said.
“There is a systematic and cultural mindset that needs to be changed and it starts from parenting all the way up to the educators and the judicial system. I wrote ‘teach your son some respect’ and ‘you could look but don’t touch’. It starts from home and within our education system. Empathy, compassion and respect has to be instilled at a young age. This doesn’t happen overnight,” Kalloo said. “Shifting mindsets and evolution of culture takes time,” Chuckaree added.
“This is an ongoing battle that did not start yesterday, and will not end tomorrow. Sometimes it takes many generations, many leaders, many struggles to bring about change. But this is how we evolve. A combination of instilling the right values from the start — within our homes, communities and education systems — as well as support from our authorities in the form of laws and regulations, is needed to bring about real change,” Chuckaree continued.
Kalloo called for greater community outreach for women “in situations where they feel there is no way out” as well as “ judicial changes” regarding crimes against women.
Chuckaree, meanwhile, says the conversations currently happening at the highest level of society about changing operations and systems “is a good thing”.
“There is a saying that goes: ‘Society grows great when old men — and I’m adding — and women — plant trees, whose shade they know they shall never sit in’. So even if changes to our culture, our mindsets and our regulations take time to solidify, we still must do our part to help it happen. No voice is too small. We must stand together and keep moving forward, always,” Chuckaree concluded.
You can find Stef Kalloo X D Piano Girl Johanna’s “Leave She Alone” on Stef Kalloo’s YouTube page, and coming soon to all major online streaming platforms.