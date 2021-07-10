Lending a helping hand

Mangoes; anyone wants mangoes?
Khadine Sealy is walking along a side street in Balmoral Park, Chaguanas, distributing starch mangoes to the neighbourhood children which she picked from the tree a man planted in her yard some years ago. Everybody is happy to receive the sweet treats especially the woman with eight children. She is elated to get the fruits as they may very well be the heaviest meal for her family for the day. “Times was hard before; it even harder now but an act of goodwill goes a long way,” the woman tells Sealy in gratitude.
Indeed I am an observer as I wait for the big interview with Sealy, the Country Director for a fintech crowdfunding platform called Real Helping Hands.
“Everyone needs a helping hand,” is Sealy’s icebreaker to me after delivering her last bag of mangoes. She continues: “Girl, times are challenging especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is why I am very happy to be the conduit of Samaritan services through Real Helping Hands which can give others the opportunity to improve their life situation or that of others,” she smiles.
“I see that your job mantra—helping others—is also your own,” I comment in view of her mango philanthropy and she laughs modestly responding: “I try to help others and these days people need the help. With the pandemic, a lot of people are on the breadline. It’s a worldwide problem. Many people have no choice but to resort to the gofundme platform (a platform to source funds from multiple donors online) to actually live and take care of their families. This is why I am so happy to be part of the Real Helping Hands family.”
The concept of the Real Helping Hands platform is very similar to gofundme but it is quite a lot easier for Caribbean people to access as a social security number is not necessary for engagement. With branches in Jamaica, Grenada and now Trinidad and Tobago, the innovative company has made its mark thus far and intends to spread to new territories soon.
“People’s needs vary and this is why our categories to help persons raise funds are broad. We cover entrepreneurship, medical expenses, education, entertainers, charities and other areas. We are open to anyone who needs to do fundraising once it’s legal and ethical. How it works is that you tell your story (we call this creating a campaign), and share your campaign to all your networks for example social media, e-mail, even text message,” the graduate of Anglia Ruskin University informs.
I am interested in the philosophy of crowdsourcing as well as the mandate of Real Helping Hands.
Almost every day there is a new story of poverty and pain precipitated by the pandemic. But amidst more popular charitable interventions, locally, is the word on crowdfunding out enough as an option for the financially oppressed?
“We have to open our minds to how we can creatively help ourselves and others. We have to think beyond hampers and food grants. Consequently, this initiative came about when our Real Helping Hands CEO decided that Caribbean people were struggling during the pandemic. He wanted to help in some way and also give the diaspora a way to connect and help also,” explains Sealy.
True calling
Her backstory also fuses perfectly with that of her job. A young Trinidadian woman with her own consultancy firm (Khalibrate Consulting) in customer experience (the customer’s experience with a business from the start to the end of the transaction)… Mother of two, qualified and dedicated to providing quality services… And then enter in the equation the Covid-19 pandemic which severely affected Sealy’s business as well as the livelihood of many others. In March 2020, when the opportunity to work at Real Helping Hands emerged, the MBA graduate was thus elated; the pieces of the puzzle all came together as she discovered her true calling.
“I am happy to be part of this movement. At this time, persons can’t just throw the traditional barbecue to raise money, so we provide a safe approach to it. It’s 100 per cent free for campaigners to use the platform and it’s very easy to withdraw,” the 41-year-old business savvy woman declares.
The whole idea of an online platform which is tailored for the Caribbean region to enable organisations and individuals to raise their own funds for a worthy cause (legal and ethical) seems like answered prayers for people of different walks of life.
“So hypothetically speaking, if Jane has to raise funds for her child’s surgery let’s say in London or John lost his job and needs to raise funds to provide for his family or Mary wants to start her own business... Will Real Helping Hands handle all these campaigns?” I ask curiously.
Sealy nods her head in affirmation stating: “I want to reiterate that it’s not just a way to raise funds but a diverse strategy which covers many needs and a safe one at that.”
In closing, the charitable woman is excited to share the news to Trinbagonians that there is hope amidst adversity and that her organisation can be the saving grace in these current challenging times. As for her personal philanthropic ventures, when mango season is over she will come up with something else to share within her community even if it is a smile and a reassuring Bible verse that all will be well.
For further information on Real Helping Hands log on to www.realhelpinghands.com