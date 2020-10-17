Lenny Kravitz

Named after the hard-to-crack texture of a gru-gru bef (banga fruit), the hard rockers of Bangaseed wanted their band’s name to align with its hard rock music. The band was formed after three friends bonded over their love for music while at their alma mater, Fatima College. Bangaseed’s repertoire of nine songs with hints of love and loss are euphorically driven with music that take you on an inward journey.