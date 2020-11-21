LeRoy Clarke celebrates 82nd birthday

LeRoy Clarke

Randall Mitchell and LeRoy Clarke have a chat.

Master artist LeRoy Clarke was on November 11 visited by the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell at his Cascade home, museum and art gallery, Legacy House.

Clarke celebrated his 82nd birthday on November 7. On that day Minister Mitchell called Clarke to wish him happy birthday and promised to visit.

Mitchell thanked Clarke for his invaluable contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s rich cultural and artistic landscape. Clarke is considered one of this country’s finest contemporary artists.

Clarke continues to paint and hopes to have a major show very soon at the National Museum.

All Systems are Go!

Kevin Beharry has always been one to think outside box.

Beharry, head of music production/DJ unit System 32, is perhaps best known as the producer of the immensely popular Carnival 2020 smash hit Knock About Riddim.

Doesn’t ring a bell? Remember Viking Ding Dong’s (Andre Houlder) epic dive off the International Soca Monarch stage into a scampering audience? Yeah, that riddim—The same that featured Ding Dong’s “Outside”, Mical Teja’s “Birthday” and Sekon Sta’s (Nesta Boxhill) “Waste Man”.

Being in tune with the Father’s will

A true self-examination heart and soul.

That’s how gospel artiste Positive (Joel Murray) describes the music of his new album Heartwired.

Positive said the 15-track offering, his fourth studio release, is an open challenge for all people to find balance in aligning their individual lives with the will of their respective God.

Still singing in the key of life, love

Music to soothe worried minds and temper growing anxieties.

In the face of the global Covid-19 pandemic that’s exactly the effect veteran crooner Kelwyn Hutcheon hopes his latest eight-track LP will have on every ear it reaches.

The 86-year-old Hutcheon recently released the self-titled Kelwyn Hutcheon Sings in the Key of Love. He hopes the record has the same calming effect on listeners as he experienced during its creation.

GREAT PARANG BANDS

Gloria Alcazar made San Jose Serenaders into a superstar band.

So says the legendary band’s co-founder Lennox Flores.

Flores started San Jose with his brother Wayne in 1959. Back then they were one of many parang bands on the island exclusively fronted by male lead singers.

LeRoy Clarke celebrates 82nd birthday

Chaguanas MovieTowne closes for good

MOVIEGOERS in Central Trinidad will have to find alternative options as the owner of MovieTowne, Chaguanas, announced that the entertainment facility would permanently close its doors.