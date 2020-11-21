LeRoy Clarke celebrates 82nd birthday

Kevin Beharry has always been one to think outside box.

Beharry, head of music production/DJ unit System 32, is perhaps best known as the producer of the immensely popular Carnival 2020 smash hit Knock About Riddim.

Doesn’t ring a bell? Remember Viking Ding Dong’s (Andre Houlder) epic dive off the International Soca Monarch stage into a scampering audience? Yeah, that riddim—The same that featured Ding Dong’s “Outside”, Mical Teja’s “Birthday” and Sekon Sta’s (Nesta Boxhill) “Waste Man”.