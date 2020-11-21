LeRoy Clarke celebrates 82nd birthday

Master artist LeRoy Clarke was on November 11 visited by the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell at his Cascade home, museum and art gallery, Legacy House.
Clarke celebrated his 82nd birthday on November 7. On that day Minister Mitchell called Clarke to wish him happy birthday and promised to visit.
Mitchell thanked Clarke for his invaluable contribution to Trinidad and Tobago’s rich cultural and artistic landscape. Clarke is considered one of this country’s finest contemporary artists.
Clarke continues to paint and hopes to have a major show very soon at the National Museum.