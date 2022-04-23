Leston Paul: ORTT for Kitch

“It’s long overdue. Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) should be given the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).”
So said Mt Lambert based ace arranger, musician and composer Leston Paul, as Trinidad and Tobago commemorates the 100th birthday of Roberts. Roberts (Gen D’ Arime) was born in Arima, on April 18, 1922, and died on February 11, 2000. To date, his multi-talented son Kernal Roberts has been leading the call to bestow the ORTT on his beloved patriarch, famous for songs including “Trouble In Arima”, “My Pussin”, “Rainorama” and “Sugar Bum Bum:.
Easter Monday’s Express Editorial said that awarding the nation’s highest honour to the late calypso great, the Lord Kitchener, should be a no-brainer. An excerpt said: “Indeed, many would be forgiven for assuming that the ORTT had already been bestowed upon the legend known far and wide as the Grandmaster of Calypso. At the time of his death, the Grandmaster was the undisputed Road March King with a record 11 titles.”
He deserves it
Asked to share his sentiments, Paul said: “He is a legend. A great man. A patriot. An icon. The Grandmaster. He has placed the country on the international map. A global ambassador. People continue to enjoy his music. I had the pleasure of working with him at Sunset Studio.”
Paul added: “I even worked with him and the late Revue tent founder Jazzy Pantin. I learned a lot from them. I had the pleasure and distinction of working with two great men. He was witty. He stammered, but he was respectful to people. He demanded they respect him, too. He deserves the ORTT.”
Paul also said he was pleased Kitchener’s son Kernal Roberts continues to sing his songs and keep his legacy alive.
“I enjoyed his rendition of ‘Toco Band’. Kernal has been making a name for himself. I wish him all the best. I hope more children and young people will learn about his work. We have to document his contribution for posterity,” added Paul.
Asked about his favourite Kitchener song, Paul said: “ I love all his songs. He has a tremendous repertoire. But the song I love most is ‘Love In The Cemetery’. I like the pan songs. He was dedicated to the advancement of the national instrument.”
On August 31, 2016, Paul received the Chaconia Medal (Silver) for his contribution to Arts and Culture. He has produced an avalanche of hits including the late Montserrat icon Arrow (Alphonsus Cassell) classic “Hot! Hot! Hot!” which has been translated into multiple languages.
SAPA honours Kitch
On Saturday, artistes paid tribute to Kitch at the Southern Academy For The Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando and on Easter Monday at Angel Harps panyard. Facilitator Mark Anthony held court. Among those in attendance at SAPA were San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, Arima Member of Parliament and Planning Minister Pennelope “Penny” Beckles and former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams. They were joined by Kitchener’s wife Valerie Greene, Kitch’s grandchildren and Patsy Calliste, the wife of iconic calypsonian Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) and undisputed fans like Secretary of La Ciudad De Brazil Christmas Society, Constance Coker. Patrons made their way past street signs with Kitch’s Road March singles including “Margie” (1970). They also viewed a mini eclectic collection of his musical equipment, photographs and records.
Among the slew of artistes who paid tribute to him at SAPA were Reveue tent manager Sugar Aloes (Michael Osuna), Eddie and KV Charles, Soca Elvis, Impulse, Abu the Entertainer and Julio, who peformed a bit of “white magic” including turning a red dollar note into a blue silk note “with two extra noughts (David Rudder) on the end.” Even Arima homeboy and Revue singer Skatie, Kernal Roberts and Trinidad All Stars lead pannist Dane Gulston and Roberts were in the line-up. Regrello paid kudos to Kitchener for the music and his stellar contribution. He said: “San Fernando is very proud to join Arima in paying tribute to a great man.”
Beckles said: “I was extremely happy they organised the tribute. SAPA facility was ideal to celebrate one of the most outstanding calypsonians of Trinidad and Tobago. And those who clearly loved Kitchener were willing to participate in an activity to showcase the variety and beauty of Kitch’s music.” As patrons exited, they danced and sang along to gems including “Toco Band”, “Love In The Cemetery” and “Dr Kitch”.