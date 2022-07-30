Let’s see those Happy Feet!

C and J Happy Feet Dance Group in collaboration with Body Language Dance Studio held its inaugural fundraising Conventional Ballroom Dance Party at the Police Mess, Long Circular Road in St James, on July 18. The Dance Party also served as an award ceremony for dancers who have contributed to the conventional ballroom dance genre.
Founder of C and J Happy Feet Dance Group, Carlton Boucher, said his dance group helps to keep conventional ballroom dance alive especially among the younger generation of dancers. “My classes started in 2012 and we have very vibrant dance sessions with both the old and the young.”
Boucher said the art of ballroom dancing is not dying. “We held this dance party to raise funds but to also award those who have contributed to ballroom dancing over the years. We have a lot of young people in our classes learning the art of ballroom dancing so I would say that ballroom dancing is not really dying, but it must be marketed properly to make it interesting to youths. Our aim right now is to continue to train the younger ones in the art of ballroom dancing,” Boucher said.
“We have been off the scene for a little over two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic so we are now starting back to get things up and running and right now we have a lot of the young people involved which is good to see,” Boucher said.
Awardees were Merle Sanchez, Renwick Smith, Michael Boney, Christopher Oliver, Christopher Carter, Curtis Solomon, Allan Dells, Nazim Thomas Martin John, Gena John and Hector Lewis.