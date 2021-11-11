Let’s share love

Christmas is love.
Despite the all the personal challenges, loss and hurt of the past year, soca act Bass, aka Trilo G, wants everyone in T&T to remember their humanity this Christmas season.
Bass, real name Adrian Hackshaw, has released the soca parang “Christmas is Love” in the hope of inspiring “a love wave” across the islands. The Rishi Gayadeen-produced track, on the Love Up Riddim, features backing vocals by songstress Natalie Yorke.
“I just got that loving feeling from the time I heard all the instruments. It took me about maybe an hour or two. I am pretty quick once I catch a vibe. I have my own home studio so I just recorded the vocals and sent them to Rishi. He did the rest. Must say thanks to Natalie Yorke on the background vocals. She really put the icing on the cake,” Hackshaw told the Express during an interview on Wednesday.
Hackshaw is definitely already in the spirit of the season. With borders opened earlier this year, he was able to travel to the United States to do his usual Christmas shopping, he said.
Returning to Trinidad, the popular radio announcer was also pleased to see the establishment of safe-zone locations for night life and entertainment, which should mean more opportunities for music and other arts practitioners on the island.
“Unlike last year I had the opportunity to travel so I got most of my shopping out of the way. I am happy that the place will be opening, giving citizens a lil more freedom and get some night life and entertainment back with the safe-zone element,” he noted.
Take care of one another
Beyond the merriment, Christmas remains a time for family, Hackshaw maintained. Hundreds of families hurting over the loss of loved ones to Covid this year. Thousands more remain worried over family members currently warded at hospital with the disease.
Hackshaw believes as a nation, T&T must channel the generosity and good cheer of the Yuletide season to those most in need of that love.
“There are no words I can give enough to comfort the loss of loved ones. All I can say is each and every one of us needs to cherish those with us in the land of the living, and take more care of ourselves and each other. Spread and share more love,” he said.
Challenges of the pandemic
Despite the challenges of the pandemic both to human life and livelihood, there is reason for optimism. A significant number of the population has been fully vaccinated and, as a result, several social businesses have been given the green light to operate as “safe zones” for vaccinated patrons.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also announced the ongoing state of emergency in T&T will officially end on November 29.
Hackshaw says these developments auger well for the local creative sector, which has been brought to almost a complete stop due to restrictions on gatherings.
He is hopeful it can mean some level of physical celebrations for Carnival 2022. And has put soca fans on alert to his new single, “Is A Must”, which is set for release next month.
“I recently returned from NYC (New York City) and at one point in time I found myself wondering if Covid still existed. I went to the versus show with KRS 1 and Big Daddy Kane, as well as other events, but wore my mask and followed all protocols of course, and I had to be vaccinated. So, from that experience, I do see that we can have some safe-zone events (for Carnival 2022), but no parade on the roads,” he concluded.