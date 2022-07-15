The terrible 2s. Middle childhood. Puberty. The rebellious teens. We are conditioned to expect challenging behaviour from our children. However, what is really the underlying cause of what we call a “tantrum”?
What is a tantrum?
Tantrums are underdeveloped communication—it's our children’s way of regulating strong emotions with the inability to cope using words…because their words have not fully developed yet. Many times, they are unable to articulate their strong emotions, so they just act it out. When that happens, we need to look at ourselves and pay attention to how we react. What do we do when faced with tantrums? We respond in kind really. Think about it. We scream, gesticulate, shout, spank and give time outs. We reinforce their negative behaviour by our example. So what do they learn? They learn that when they feel strong emotions, they should keep on “throwing a tantrum” because that’s what mom and dad do.
What else do they learn?
Remember, tantrums are underdeveloped communication. Our children are trying to communicate with us using these "tantrums", and instead of focusing on what may be the matter, we react negatively. Doing that teaches our children not to communicate with us; which is even worse than a little “bad behaviour”. We teach our children that their strong emotions are not welcomed by us, that we are not there to understand and support what they may be dealing with at that point in time. It’s time for us to change our perspective when we observe seemingly disruptive behaviour and look for the underlying need that is not being met.
When it’s time to talk, speak softly and calmly
This will help soothe your child. It is similar to listening to soothing music when you have had a particularly difficult day. The music slows you down. It helps you to isolate one thing from the next and separate them into manageable pieces. When we speak calmly, not only are we helping to relax our children, we are also being an example of how they should react to stressful situations. Most importantly, we are showing them that their behaviour is not sufficient to sway the way we treat them, because our love as parents is unconditional. Also, remember that hugs are magic for parent-child relationships. These behaviours create acceptance and a sense of belonging which will develop into our children having a positive sense of self-worth which will carry well into adulthood.
Talk about it
After they've calmed down, help them name their emotions so they can better communicate and cope in the future. “Let’s talk about what happened just now. Do you think you were hungry? Did something make you feel bad? …..Hmm, what that sounds like to me is maybe you’re a bit angry. It’s okay to be angry. Let’s talk about some things you can do next time you feel angry. What are some things you think may not be a good idea to do next time?” Or, “Oh no, that sounds like you were sad. I’m so sorry you had to feel sad. I wish you never had to feel sad, but sometimes in life, things happen to make us feel this way. It’s okay to be sad sometimes. Let’s talk about some things you can do the next time you feel sad.”
Having this type of conversation with your child validates their emotion. It helps them to find solutions while being interactive and allows them the autonomy to analyse the situation and come up with their own outcomes. Having this conversation does not mean that the next time will not result in a “tantrum” or a similar reaction, it takes time to learn; but it does mean that you would have successfully communicated to your child more adaptive alternatives several times, and over time, your child will be able to manage their big emotions on their own.
Tantrums are teachable moments. Sometimes we miss the opportunities. Do not beat yourself up when that happens! It is more important to pay attention to what you could have done and try again next time than it is to spend that time feeling guilty for what you may not have done in the moment. If you feel as though you’ve mismanaged one situation, apologize to your child. This will further strengthen the love and respect between you and your children, and will also teach them appropriate behaviour by example. Remember that tantrums are underdeveloped communication and our children do not try to manipulate us by using tantrums. Tantrums are golden opportunities in which we can teach our children and build an even stronger bond together; a bond that has the power to influence every relationship our children will have in their lifetime. Be kind to yourself. Be kind to others. Grow.