Our open trails have been busy with hiking groups throughout the dry season. Taking the Paria Trail as an example, the 23-plus miles between Matelot and Blanchisseuse have been done in parts with overnight stops at Madamas, Grand Tacaribe and Paria to facilitate nesting leatherback marine turtle watching, for which these beaches are known to be populous.
Fitness organisations do a non-stop day trip along this coastal trail.
Because we are blessed with flora and fauna, some of which are endemic to our parts, we are fortunate to be able to enjoy a variety of species of plants and wildlife along most trails across our islands.
Sadly, not all tour guides share this with their patrons on a trip and our true attractions are not recognised and appreciated. Strategic lookout points, avian-colonised caverns, medicinal trees and plants, the blooms of our orchids, diurnal fauna, ruins of past active ancestral villages and artefacts left behind are encounters to be noted along the way.
Most times you find that placing value on the unfolding theatres en route to a destination proves to be more meaningful than the enjoyment to be had at the ultimate place. Persons who destroy our flora and, by extension, many ecosystems ad hoc along the Paria Trail because they are focused on opening for faster access, and are insensitive to the treasures along the trail, should be taught the valuable lessons of preservation and conservation.
Bird watchers have expressed indignation regarding the noise pollution and loss of habitat along one of the last remaining motor-free trails on our island. A nurse log that had borne some really interesting species of mushrooms was cleared away in a few minutes for the sake of a path-blazing video.
Taking this coastal trail from the Matelot end, you climb to the crest of the hill, “Breezy Hill”, then descend to the Petit Riviere river. This river is one of the largest rivers along this side of the Northern Range and it is worthy of being a destination on its own and not just a river to be crossed en route to Blanchisseuse.
This part of the lower valley is rich in flora and fauna that ancestral peoples found important to survival. A chute that is the subject of an interesting story handed down by villagers in times past stands at the head of one of the larger forest pools that beckons visitors to its deep and lively waters—all part of the rugged nature of this terrain. The large basin down at the river mouth makes the beach a popular camping spot.
Rich ecosystem
Taking time-out where the trail crossing is made, you can enjoy a family day of fun, with fare supplied by the river itself, as we discovered.
We were sitting on the rocks along the bank when we noticed schools of mountain mullet passing to and fro in the clear water. Bushy and Menon threw some of their corn chips into the water. Darting out of the shelter of the larger stones came scores more mullet, and in less than a minute even the fragments were gone.
They scattered more chips and the fish darted to the surface, grabbed the food and returned to their niche, all in one swift movement. We found they swam around in circles afterward, perhaps in anticipation of more titbits, rather than streaming past as they had done initially.
Trying to catch one or two for lunch without a net proved to be futile because they returned to their shelter when we approached the water.
I observed a large mullet quickly swim up a small spill of the river. It reminded me of the salmon that travel upstream to spawn by leaping the small waterfalls along the way.
Our Petit Riviere mountain stream provides a safe retreat for these mullets in the large boulders strewn along its rocky bed. They are fast swimmers and have managed to maintain a stable population in the fast-flowing waters typical of this high valley.
It turned out that not only the mullet were lurking under the rocks, but large crayfish also. This lone crayfish emerged from its niche for a few seconds but retired when Bushy approached it. He searched with experienced hands under the large stone and eventually caught it. The crayfish soundlessly opened and closed its mouth as it was held fast.
This later made for a meal of roasted crayfish done over a small fire. Eating this on a singed broad leaf complimented its taste. We had eaten this meat raw in the past during camp-outs in the heights of Cumaca.
Having eaten of the bounty of the river, it was time for a bath, and what a massage we got under one of the small four-foot spills of the water as it descended to the next level along the course of the river.
Such enjoyment can only be had when you take time out on this hike.