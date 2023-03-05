Life with endometriosis

According to worldwide statistics, one in ten women suffers from endometriosis. Local Aesthetician, tattooist and restaurant owner Yarra Fong is one of them.
A condition with symptoms that include painful periods, painful ovulation, pain during or after sexual intercourse, heavy bleeding, chronic pelvic pain, fatigue, and infertility, endometriosis is defined by the World Health Organisation as a disease that is characterised by the presence of tissue resembling endometrium (the lining of the uterus) outside the uterus.
It causes a chronic inflammatory reaction that may result in the formation of scar tissue (adhesions, fibrosis) within the pelvis and other parts of the body and is primarily found on the pelvic peritoneum, on the ovaries, in the recto-vaginal septum, on the bladder, and bowel.
It’s symptoms can impact on general, physical, mental and social well being.
Now a mother of three, Fong said she was told at an early age that having children would be impossible for her.
Confused, she wanted to understand what was going on with her body and was only able to fully understand her condition through her own research.
Using her social media platform, Fong shared what she knew and became an advocate for a disease also known as “Endo — the Silent Disease”.
“For years I went undiagnosed.” she said.
“I spent the better part of my teenage years in nursing homes on a monthly basis for this pain, until I gave up and decided to have laparoscopic surgery done, which led to my official diagnosis.
The most unbearable symptom for Fong was pain — sciatic and severe abdominal pain.
“I used to be in so much pain that I could quicker count the good days without pain on my hands than the bad for the month.
“I think one of the major struggles for me is the social aspect. I could be with friends or colleagues one minute and then the next minute in crippling pain, to the point where it’s unbelievable.
“I’d have people say ‘She was just here, no way she’s in all of this pain now. It’s an exaggeration’.
“To be honest, it’s something I still struggle with to this day and have yet to overcome it, but I try to educate those around me as much as I can, in hopes that we can normalise what we go through.”
From her experience, endometriosis is a disease that is largely underestimated and misunderstood.
“Definitely the way people view the amount of pain we’re in. I believe that is also why, on average, it takes women years to be diagnosed.
“People assume that what we feel is typical for the average woman, but they can’t imagine what it truly feels like to live with chronic pain day in and day out. Endo warriors are tough, to say the least! We go through it on a daily basis.”
Life centred around disease
In the early years of her diagnosis, Fong said, her life was centred around her disease.
“I have missed out on ‘norma’ in many ways. I wrote my SBAs in a hospital room, was bullied by peers and adults, I missed out on events due to being bedridden, and I even celebrated a birthday in a hospital bed.
“I struggled with thinking I was infertile which directly impacted the way I viewed my life. It was really rough finding myself.”
“My outlook now versus the first ten years, has significantly changed.
“I had to work on myself, knowing that even those who loved me dearly would never fully understand what I was going through.
“It was quite lonely but now I see that I am not my disease, I am more than a diagnosis and life happens ‘for me’ and not ‘to me’.
“Am I still in constant pain? Absolutely. Do I break down now? No I do not,” Fong said.
Fong said education and awareness are needed for better understanding of endometriosis, especially beyond the month of March, deemed Endometriosis Awareness Month.
“Social media has given women an outlet for information, inspiration and insight in the past few years, though,” she said.
“I think speaking about your menstrual cycle is still taboo throughout T&T and I hope interviews like these can raise awareness, encourage the public to ask questions and pique people’s interest in finding out more.
Ambah Grant, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Endometriosis Association —a registered non-profit organisation responsible for the dissemination of information about endometriosis, said the organisation she heads is more than a support group.
“We ensure that we raise awareness, educate and collaborate with other endo associations and groups. The official statistics worldwide is one in ten women are diagnosed (with endometriosis). In Trinidad and Tobago we are doing our part to support and educate the public as much as possible.” Grant said.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Endometriosis Association works closely with stakeholders locally, regionally and internationally to ensure endometriosis patients access quality gold standard levels of care in both private and public sectors.
“Monthly we host a virtual talk series, Spotlight Endometriosis, where qualified guests offer ways to manage the symptoms of endometriosis. The organisation also successfully hosted webinars which targeted students, nurses and patients.
The TTEA has planned a series of events to mark Endometriosis Month, including a walk around the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 25.