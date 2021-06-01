In just under a year, first-time author and lecturer Marcia Nathai-Balkisson wrote and published her first book, Lighting The Path: Leaning Into A Hopeful Future As A Special Needs Parent. Her daughter, Emma, was the inspiration.
When Nathai-Balkissoon was told Emma would be in a vegetative state for life, after being diagnosed as brain-injured at eight months of age, Nathai-Balkissoon began her search to gain support and find answers through books, but found nothing that satisfied her unique challenges of caring for her special needs daughter. Eventually, Nathai-Balkissoon found the courage to write her own book to bring better understanding to people who didn’t have an up-close and personal experience with special needs people.
The 175-page book comprises 11 chapters and an epilogue. The preface introduces how Emma came to be brain-injured and bedridden with multiple disabilities. Each chapter then focuses on some aspect of what special needs parents wrestle with, highlighting the family’s experience through vignettes, and sharing reflections, tips, lessons and action plans developed along the way.
Nathai-Balkissoon said many families caring for a special needs child are often isolated and face countless struggles alone. “Em was born with four problems in her heart, including a moderate-to-large hole (a condition called Tetralogy of Fallot). Surgery was not available locally and we were told we had to wait until she became critical before surgery would need to be done. That surgery became necessary when she was eight months old and it was successful. Unfortunately, in removing her ventilator tube, somehow a doctor dislodged a tube connected to her heart, causing her to bleed out. She flat-lined and had not resuscitated after 20 minutes.
“The doctors said her brain had been ‘wiped’ and she would be vegetative for life. They explained she had lost all of her senses and her ability to suck and swallow. Surgery was done to insert a tube through her stomach wall into her stomach to allow us to increase the nutrition we could give her.
“One doctor said we were being irresponsible to expect her to recover. The recommendation from some doctors was that we should withhold food and let her go, as she was barely holding on and her life would be a burden for us and terrible for her.
“I searched for books to prepare us for what we would be facing and to guide us through. I found technical books by professionals, but not personal books by others who had walked the path we would be walking. I so longed for that hand-holding.
“Many special needs families struggle with isolation, and my family was no different. We felt isolated most by people who had been close to us, and I came to understand that people found it difficult to visit us because it was heart-breaking to see Emma and us as broken as we were. So, this book was written to prepare and support others like us as the primary audience.
“I felt the calling to write the book to bring better understanding to people who didn’t have up-close and personal experience with special needs people. The book emerged after I had processed a lot of my own pain, become more resilient, and started to feel more hope along with my family. It came from a place of recognising I don’t have to be a perfect parent and our daughter does not have to fit any mould to allow me to hold somebody else’s hand and help them find hope as special needs parents.
“In April 2020, I had started interviewing people to try to motivate my students who were telling me of their apathy and frustration with Covid-19, and I’d interviewed an author and publisher, Lauren Eckhardt, to encourage people to share their stories.
“I kept feeling a pull to write about our special needs journey, but I kept telling myself there would be other better-suited people for the job than a small-island girl like me. However, in the second half of the year, I woke one day with a loud intuitive message ringing out: I needed to start the book. By January 2021, the book was done and I was thrilled...”
Writing through the dark terrain
Eckhardt read a few draft chapters and offered to publish the book traditionally through her imprint, Burning Soul Press.
“The issues I addressed in the book began to be explored several years ago as I wrote to express my pain and confusion and craft elements of Emma’s recovery plan. I was plumbing depths that were tearing me up, from grief and blame and fear to shame and anger and isolation.
“At that time, I had no plan to write a book because I did not think I was the right person for the task; I was writing to discover the dark terrain I was walking through. I was writing to clear a path back to hope and light for myself and my family. I was writing to reassure myself I was good enough despite all the brokenness I was feeling.
“And as I wrote, I also found the strength to stand up to negative judgment and treatment I was experiencing from others, and teach myself to be more positive and gentler with myself.
“The book is built around the concern we have for our special needs children. There is a chapter speaking about the work special needs parents do with their children at home, and how these interventions might be adapted to make the most of our children’s existing competencies.
“The chapter speaks about how multiple senses could be engaged through integrated activities, and how parental intuition and understanding of their child could help them tailor activities that the child can enjoy more, and therefore engage in more.
“There is a section that reminds parents to get the best support they can for their child, whether from doctors, therapists or holistic practitioners. The book reminds parents that as advocates, they have the right to seek out service providers who fulfil their needs and respect them and their special needs child. Also, their responsibility to keep learning and keep trying new approaches to reach and support their child is reiterated.
“As the book is called Lighting the Path: Leaning into a Hopeful Future for Special Needs Parents, most chapter themes are focused on enabling and motivating parents to find more joy and fulfilment from life, even in the midst of adversity.
“The book reminds parents to care for themselves in order to be better able to keep supporting their family and handling all the other demands on their plates. To address this, there are chapters addressing maintaining your health, caring for any other children in the family (since their special needs child may receive the most time and attention, by necessity), and attending to their relationship with a partner.
“The book also celebrates the way parents keep fighting the good fight for and with their children. It gives them some tools to include in their practice to shore up their resilience. It also points to the future and the power of our resilient special needs children to shine their light and usher hope in,” Nathai-Balkissoon said.
Lighting the Path was officially launched yesterday. The book is available for pre-order in hard and soft copy on amazon.com and at local bookshops still to be announced. For more information, sign up for Nathai-Balkissoon’s newsletter at MarciaNB.com.