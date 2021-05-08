Like mother, like daughter

“I had the best childhood any child could ever ask for.”
The genuineness of those words from soca star Nailah Blackman shone through the phone screen like a determined ray of sunlight on a gloomy overcast Thursday afternoon, last week.
Nailah, 23, was earnest with her responses when asked to reflect on the close relationship she shares with her mother, calypsonian Abbi Blackman. The “Iron Love” singer said although she and her four siblings didn’t have all the amenities most children today are afforded, growing up in the Blackman household was a true adventure.
“Honestly, even though I didn’t have the basic things normal kids had like electricity, TV etc, there was never a dull day in our house and I’ve gotten most of my creativity from my goddess of a mother, Abbi Blackman.
“Growing up my mom always made sure my siblings and I were having fun, being productive, having an adventure and she saw in me from an early age the artiste I am and created an environment and outlets to nurture that artiste in me,” Nailah said during an honest WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee.
Abbi Blackman, a former secondary school music teacher, credits her late parents, soca music inventor Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) and Claudette Blackman for instilling in her the tools to grow creative and artisteic children. The elder Blackman said she transposed those lessons to a modern context with the understanding that creative development needs to go hand in hand with academic prowess.
“Yuh see what happen, my father took all of us out of school. He said the system wasn’t geared up for artisteic children and it still isn’t. As an adult as I grow up and understand life differently, I know we lacked the academic part. Yes, we home school and understand the basics and got some level of education but functioning within the system out here was difficult because the system doh understand not having papers,” Abbi said.
A listening ear
While Abbi insured her five children Nelli, Chantel, Kaon, Nailah and Flower all had a formal education she was equally keen to allow them space—and on occasion time away from school—to nurture their artisteic talents.
“That’s what I had at home and that’s what Nailah experienced. Separate from school, after she finish her O’Levels she went to do an engineering course, she did modern dance in Cascade, she did (East Indian) dance with Shiv Shakti and she did drama with Noble Douglas in Woodbrook,” she recalled Nailah’s performance education.
Nailah said Abbi was “hands down the coolest mom in school”. Growing up, she said all her friends wished they had Abbi for a mother.
“She just understood my needs. I had a lot of social anxiety as a child and I never wanted to go to school. I begged her to be home schooled but we couldn’t afford it and she knew the importance of me getting an education, she really just wanted everything for me that she never had. So she tried her best to strike a balance with me when coming to traditional schooling and the type of schooling I wanted for my artistery and that has hands down without a doubt made me who I am today,” Nailah said.
Abbi lamented the lack of a school for the arts in T&T. She said she had to enrol her daughter in a number of music theory and practical classes literally all over the country in order for her to get a holistic music education.
“People see her success, but they don’t understand the work that goes into it as a parent. Having said that I must say she did a lot of work on her own and she worked hard. He was adept to it. Each class she experienced the teacher kicked off and showed her methods she can teach herself, so she advanced herself,” Abbi added.
Through the years Nailah said she never considered their mother-daughter relationship unconventional.
“I think that everything came so natural between my mom and I that I never saw it as being ‘encouraged creatively’ when indeed that’s what it was. I wasn’t aware that it was a unique situation until I got a bit older, but it definitely never felt like a routine or normal in anyway,” she said.
Abbi said she is looking forward to spending today with her children. Knowing her mother, Nailah added she knows that time with them is all their mom needs to be really happy on Mother’s Day.
“All a mother needs on her special day are her children and a reminder that we love her dearly so I’m going to do just that with my four siblings.
“I want to say to all the mothers of T&T, thank you for your sacrifice, thank you for your love, support and endless prayers so that your children’s lives would be better than yours. God bless you on this day, may you have all the joy and love your heart desires,” Nailah concluded.