Within recent times regional territories have been hard-hit by supply chain disruptions brought about firstly by the Covid-19 pandemic, and now by the war in the Ukraine.
With an increase in shipping costs couple with the major global food producers seeking to secure food security for their jurisdictions, food importers such as the Caribbean region have been saddled with elevated market prices for imports.
And there seems to be no reprieve in the short-run, with the International Grains Council (IGC) projecting a 24-million-tonne month-on-month decline in total grains production for marketing year 2022-23 in its May Grain Market Report.
“Smaller wheat, maize and sorghum harvests are projected to limit 2022-23 world total grains production to 2.251 million tonnes, down 40 million tonnes from the previous year, but still potentially the second largest ever,” the IGC said.
With forecast consumption lowered by almost the same amount, the world total grains carryout estimate for 2022-23 is down 1 million tonnes from the April projection, the report noted.
And with feed uptake curbed by elevated market prices and resultant demand rationing, the ICG projects total consumption to drop by 8 million tonnes, to 2.279 billion tonnes, the first year-on-year contraction since 2015-16.
While all of this will potentially impact negatively on regional consumers, Wiley J. Barbour, Senior Program Director at the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute (GHGMI) and Director of the Caribbean Cooperative MRV Hub, believes there’s a much bigger issue small island developing states (SIDS), in particular the Caribbean, have to address…that of climate change and its impact on agriculture.
Barbour, who was in Trinidad in July for a two-day workshop hosted by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in collaboration with the GHGMI and the Caribbean MRV Hub, told the Express that when he thinks about agriculture and climate change the first thing that comes to mind is Southeast Asia, where they’re clearing forest to grow palm oil.
“A huge amount of deforestation happening. I see a little bit of that in Guyana. I see a little bit of that in Suriname where they’re clearing for rice production, but that is not as bad as other parts of the world.
“I think for the Caribbean, the issue that I fear is that with extreme weather events, hurricanes, flooding, could be even droughts in some countries, that causes a lot of ripple effects. Not only does it hurt that year’s production, it makes our future years production volatile.”
He said people may decide to turn away from agriculture as a result.
“So, we really have to bring the risk out of this for investors. Reassure them that we have systems in place to make them resilient, and help them to be able to weather those storms,” Barbour stressed.
Agriculture and Green House Gas emission
“I think agriculture is a big source of emissions worldwide. We’re talking methane from things like cattle, pigs and animal production. Nitrous oxide (laughing gas) that comes from the use of nitrogen fertilizers for crops, so that’s a very powerful greenhouse gas. Even though most people think about burning fossil fuels and making CO2 (carbon dioxide), methane is about 20 times more powerful than CO2 and nitrous oxide is over 300 time more powerful. So, these gases are important and we have to do everything to reduce emissions no matter what country, no matter what type of gas we’re talking about,” he said.
Stating that GHG emissions is a global problem, Barbour added: “It’s amazing to see in my short lifetime how much changes have already occurred. When I first started talking about climate change was back in the 1990s and the global concentration of CO2 was 387 parts per million. Today, it’s 420. So, in that short period of time, some 25 years, that’s how much CO2 has gone up in our atmosphere all over the world. It’s already higher than it has been in 8,000 years. We’re doing an experiment on the planet and we have no idea really what’s going to happen but all the science suggests unfortunate consequences.”
Leading by example
Barbour noted that the Caribbean is leading by example in tackling the issue.
“So, the Caribbean in my perspective, is showing leadership when it comes to what we call enhanced transparency. Ensuring that we can measure this information and report it at the Government level. If we can quantify where the emissions are coming from we can do studies to help us know how to reduce that,” he added.
He said it has been pointed out to him that the Caribbean is a real positive part of the negotiations.
“There’s a team from different countries here in Trinidad that are world experts and acknowledge as world experts on these types of issues, and helping to push the international community forward and that’s exciting to see. I think this is a good career path for young people because there is a lot of different areas where we will have to incorporate this. Businesses are hiring people to do greenhouse gas inventories, Governments are increasing their investments, so it’s going to be ingrained into so many parts of our economy worldwide as time goes on.
“And it’s great to see the attention is higher now and the younger generation gets this, but we’ve got to change policies.”
Fertilisers and GHG
Barbour believes the first change should come with the management of fertiliser usage, specifically the ‘Four Rs’ of fertiliser management; right source, right rate, right timing, and right placement.
“You want the right type of nitrogen. A lot of people in the region uses urea. There are other nitrogen products that have been treated to maybe have reduced emissions or to stay in the soil where it’s needed for plant uptake. So, managing the fertiliser usage is also important, not just reducing the amount, that’s one thing, but also doing a better job of getting the nitrogen into the plants. Otherwise it not only going to go in the atmosphere, it’s going to go into our water. So, it’s a multi-pollution problem.
“You want to put it down at the right time of the year. Sometimes people try to put it down too early and you get snow or rain, which washes it away. So, the timing of when you put it down is important. The way you put the nitrogen down, you might dig a trench and apply the fertiliser and it will stay in the soil and get into the roots of the plants, better than if you just sprinkle it on top of the ground,” Barbour noted.
He said if Caribbean States can get a handle on their GHG emissions, it will be a starting point to protection their agricultural outputs and achieving some measure of food security.