Literacy...Write Away!

“Trinidad and Tobago is a democratic nation, and a lot of informed decisions will be made based on reading.”
So said Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly as she recently delivered the feature address at the handover of the Bocas Lit Fest Write Away! Young Adult Literature Programme to the Education Ministry at its headquarters on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.
In her acceptance speech at the symbolic handover, the minister added that it was important to empower children and youth with literacy tools, and encourage them to engage in lifelong learning.
Also present were senior corporate communications officer Vishham Ramsaywack, chief executive officer of Bocas Lit Fest Jean-Claude Cournand, president of the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) Dr Keith Nurse, and Stephan Lalonde, director on the board of the Scotiabank Foundation.
Gadsby-Dolly, during her address, also thanked Bocas Lit Fest, Scotiabank and COSTAATT for “continuing to fill gaps”.
The education minister said: “A lot of information depends on reading. We have to read and use information in positive ways. Since we live in a democracy, we have to use that information to make decisions. We have to apply it.”
She added: “The focus is on reading. Teachers and students have to put aside time for reading. We can’t afford as a democratic (government of the people/for the people/by the people) nation to lose them. Emphasis must be placed on reading and literature. We have to make it interesting and informative. We have to ensure they are functionally literate.”
Reflecting upon his secondary school days, Cournand said he did not have the benefit of platforms like YouTube and a plethora of teaching videos. But with the advent of these non-fiction programmes, platforms would guide pupils in speech, writing media releases and news/features writing. To compound, they would have a local content flavour.
COSTAATT’s Nurse, who said “writing is the backbone of the arts”, also commended Bocas Lit Fest and its founder/director, Marina Salandy-Brown, for “placing Caribbean literature on the world map”.
Lalonde said training workshops would further promote literacy and develop education. To date, he said the bank has impacted about 17,000 youths.
Registration from June to July, workshops from September
Cournand also said the Write Away! programme will be available on multiple Bocas social media platforms and it will focus on resumé writing and expository essay writing.
Information for the workshops will be available on the Bocas social media page and the videos for the workshops will be available on the Ministry of Education’s School Learning Management System.
Registration will run from June to July and from September, the videos will be available and it will be followed by ten workshops at different COSTAATT campuses.
Selected pupils will have an opportunity to get an internship at different companies.
The videos will also serve as a resource tool for any pupil.
During a brief question and answer segment, when asked about the education status of migrant children, Gadsby-Dolly said, “It’s not dependent upon the Ministry of Education. Not a decision that the ministry can make alone. Discussions are ongoing.”
Asked about vacancies in denominational schools, she also said, “Discussions were ongoing with the schools and the boards.”