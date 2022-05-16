FOR the past decade Sherina Mohammed has been a preschool teacher and principal of Little Learners Preschool. Her vision is to create a safe, comfortable and jovial place for both parents and children as well as to develop an institution that enhances her community. Over the years, with support from her husband, Sheraaz, Mohammed has curated a preschool programme that not only develops a child holistically, but also bridges the gap between traditional preschools and primary schools.
Mohammed said there are issues that are prevalent among preschools that need to be addressed. Mohammed said among the concerns is inequality in preschool education.
Mohammed has always wanted to work with young children. She believes operating her preschool is her life’s calling.
“Having my daughter after 18 years of marriage I always craved to take care of kids. When my daughter started preschool 14 years ago, it was a horrendous experience. I would simply say that the school was totally unprofessional and had an unkempt environment. This preschool was one in which she would even get wet when it rained. The classroom was not a secure place whatsoever, rather someone’s garage. This was something I definitely was not happy with. As a result of all of this, I made a pledge to create a beautiful environment for kids where their experience will go with them into primary school.
“Inequality amongst children is one issue that we believe is prevalent. We promote equality at Little Learners Preschool, that is the right of every child to equal treatment and opportunities, regardless of factors like gender, race and social position. We all have varying financial positions, many of which children cannot grasp or understand why.
“A child may not understand why another child can have a big pretty flower pencil and they cannot or that others have fancy notebooks, and they cannot. To deter this at Little Learners Preschool we provide all books, supplies and stationery for all children. This ensures that no child feels left out or inferior to another if their parent cannot purchase the best crayons,” Mohammed said.
Unhealthy eating habits which may subsequently lead to health problems is another issue which Mohammed tries to curb at Little Learners Preschool. “We implement daily fruit times in place of snack times to promote healthy eating. We also do not permit children bringing soft drinks or soda. These habits, along with our continuous physical activities, fun time outside, martial arts or gymnastics, all work together to promote a healthier lifestyle for our little ones,” Mohammed said.
“In 2012 my husband Sheraaz and I opened our preschool located in Maraj Trace, Warrenville, but now we are at 6 Macaya Park, Monroe Road. Our vision was to create a safe, comfortable, and jovial place for both parents and children as well as to develop an institution that enhances our community.
“Since I’ve known myself, I have always had a passion for young children. Whenever I would do any act of service for a child, I got that tingling sensation in my stomach that indicated fulfilment.
“When I would see a child smile or even giggle a huge smile would cover my entire face. I just wanted to make them happy.
A foundation of love and enthusiasm, Mohammed said, is what sets her school apart. “Having a passion for children and their betterment. I constantly displayed enthusiasm towards their education. I knew I could run a school with this enthusiasm as well as hire a staff with this same vision. When an educator expresses genuine interest in daily activities, children notice this enthusiasm. It makes them feel excited and content as well.
“We believe that Little Learners Preschool provides a high-quality preschool experience. We strategically curated a preschool programme that develops a child holistically, like their motor skills, language and communication skills, cognitive skills as well as their social and emotional skills,” Mohammed said.
Curriculum preparation
After completing their two-year programme, Mohammed said her preschoolers are fully prepared to begin their primary school journey with confidence. “Children are able to read by not only identifying sight words but also by decoding words with their advanced knowledge of phonics. With respect to writing, they are able to write and copy notes from the whiteboard before leaving our preschool.
“In reference to the curriculum preparation, we break down the infant one curriculum and begin teaching integral aspects of it at a preschooler’s level. Noting that children learn at different levels, we ensure that we bring each child up to par. To properly achieve this, we have additional staff employed specifically assigned to working with our little ones that need that extra attention,” Mohammed said.
Mohammed said the Covid-19 pandemic proved that learning never stops. “During the beginning of the pandemic, we were quite perturbed knowing that there might be a possibility that some children may have to attend primary school without getting their preschool education.
“We developed our virtual school, ‘Little Learners Goes Virtual’. For approximately a year and a half, we were successful in providing an education to preschoolers via our Zoom platform as well as Google Classroom.
“We were able to offer this to not only our very own students but also to students that were out of our geographical area. We had students residing in each end of Trinidad, from Sangre Grande to Point Fortin to Port of Spain and everywhere in between.
“We even had two children from Tobago and one in Guyana. We provided packages, certificates, and report cards to all via TTpost. These children were able to receive a proper preschool education because we chose to adapt ourselves and evolve technologically,” Mohammed said.
Mohammed said she is happy that the children are experiencing physical classes after over two years. Now more than ever, she noted, children need attention, patience and affection. “Upon reopening our doors after being closed for such a prolonged period, we grew a greater passion for providing the best possible experience for our students. Our students have always been and will always be our children so the mere fact that we have them back now we are even more grateful,” Mohammed said.