Living and loving goes on

JOHANNA D Piano Girl and soca artist Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle) have teamed up for an artistic collaboration—and we’re here for it. The inspiring lyrics, piano chords and powerful vocals featured on “We’ll Go On” will either make your pores raise or bring tears to your eyes.
“We’ll Go On” offers listeners a softer side of the soca artiste who is best known for his throaty power vocals. Johanna D Piano Girl composed the music and hopes that presenting soca this way will make it appealing to a wider audience and make it more likely to be played all year round.
“We’ll Go On” which was written by D Piano Girl and Skinny Fabulous, features Denice Millien on background vocals and was mixed and mastered by Precision Productions.
Johanna explains the motivation behind the pore raising soca ballad.
“During this trying time it is important that we remember not to let our Caribbean culture go. Even though there is no Carnival, even though things might be different in our personal lives, even though we have suffered loss, ‘we’ll go on with the show’ - we will keep trying to push forward for a better tomorrow,”she said.
Most of the song and its lyrics were written in one night after a burst of inspiration, says Johanna...”however, the concept for the song was floating around in my mind for about a year. This song was written with Skinny and his vocal range and long broad vowels in mind so that he could beautifully deliver a powerful message, especially on the chorus, which is a cry out for preserving our Caribbean culture. I presented the song and lyrics to him and we were both super excited about working on this project together. Over the next few days he added his own touch to the lyrics and melody, and magic was created!” she added.
Second time around
Since travelling to and from St Vincent and the Grenadines where Skinny resides was impossible, all collaboration for the song was done over the phone.
This is not the first time D Piano Girl and Skinny Fabulous have collaborated on music.
“I met Skinny Fabulous on Ubersoca Cruise 2019, where I collaborated with him on an acoustic piano introduction to the popular 2019 Road March hit ‘Famalay’ to introduce performances on the cruise. Skinny’s name and voice is synonymous with power soca, but when he sang the slower, more emotional ‘Famalay’ acoustic introduction in the middle of the ocean, in front of thousands of people, his voice cut through the still of the night and people lit up their cellphones and waved their flags as they joined in singing with him. It was an amazing moment for me to experience on stage with him,”says the socapianist.
Johanna and Skinny Fabulous knew they wanted to work together again but it was only recently that “We’ll Go On” started to take shape, Johanna explains.
D Piano Girl has collaborated on performances with artists such as Ultimate Rejects, Kees and more recently Erphaan Alves, and Ravi B.
“Collaborations broaden the scope of my music, my mind and my brand and create bonds within the creative industry as we all move forward together,” she says.
“We’ll Go On” is still catching on and has been playing on some of the radio stations. Johanna hopes that more and more people will listen to it and appreciate its message. D Piano Girl is also envisioning a power soca remix of the song in time for Carnival 2022.
For now, you can listen to “We’ll Go On” on music sharing platforms including Spotiify and YouTube. To see what Johanna is working on next, follow her on Facebook and Instagram: @dpianogirl.