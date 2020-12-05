Living the High Life

Machel Montano is energy personified.
Every time Double M hits a stage, he transmits magnanimous amounts of his feel-good aura to thousands of leaping, gleeful fans. Off stage he manages more businesses than he has fingers including real estate properties, music studios home and abroad and a growing cocoa empire with his popular Montanos Chocolate.
Amid all this the Soca Monk still found the gusto to take soca music all over the globe, as far east as Japan, all through Europe and North America and parts of Africa.
These days, in the middle of a deadly global pandemic, Montano has retreated to his safe space: the land. All but totally off the grid, soca’s one true king is living like a peasant and loving it.
“Well you know they say ‘with age comes wisdom’. In my life experience my vibes have definitely been evolving,” a content Montano wrote during an intriguing WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday afternoon.
Montano said years ago he adopted the mantra: “Make music reflecting the highest expression of who I am and take it to the corners of the globe.”
More recently he said he condensed that to: “Reflect the highest expression of who I am and share it with others.”
“I’ve learned that exploring this ‘highest expression of self’ is like a continuous mountain climb and an infinite journey of discovery. It’s beautiful and inspirational. When I share these experiences by expressing through creativity, I can see the positive effect it has on others by the way the music affects them,” he explained.
That thinking led him to the concept of MONK – The Movement of New Knowledge. For him it was a way of looking at life from a new perspective. Montano said a newfound appreciation that knowledge is “not new but absolute” has prompted hm to update that personal philosophy to “The Movement of NOW knowing”.
“It’s always there and as I enhance my perception I access more and even more relevant knowledge for life at present, especially with the unique challenges we face today.
“For me there is a new appreciation for life and all that encompasses creation. My resonance with nature, my relationship with the environment, with others and with my own physical and mental being.
“There is a pleasantness within me arising from the way I’ve transformed my energy, the way I eat, sleep, meditate, exercise and practise yoga. It creates a harmony in my days, a buzz that I can only describe as joy,” Montano said.
Putting music to thought
Montano has poured that very ideology into his latest single: “High Life”. Written by Problem Child (Johnny Fontaine), the track puts rhyme and melody to everything Double M believes.
“When I heard the ‘High life’ idea from Problem Child and the hook ‘Vibrating on a high frequency’ I connected immediately with that expression. You know, where there is a vibration there is bound to be a sound and my vibration feeds my expression through music, lyrics, emotions and the overall energy I emit.
“High life to me means greater connection to nature and greater awareness of our interconnectedness. I would like people to feel that vibration when they listen to this song. I want them to feel joy, love and unity with all of life,” he said.
For the past six months Machel has been working the soca farm, literally. Soca’s glitzy marquee act has been knee deep in mud tending to crops and hasn’t been shy about sharing his farming and culinary prowess with his followers on social media.
“I’ve spent a lot of time gardening and learning to grow food. Four years ago I adopted a plant based diet and it encouraged me to focus on natural foods and herbs and the health benefits they offer. A lot of traditional remedies from our grandparents can grow right around the house and it’s exciting to walk in the yard pick something and make a tea or add to a meal,” he said.
Learning to prepare tasty, healthy meals has made it easier to stick to that diet, he said. It’s a lifestyle full of benefits he wishes he could share with everyone.
“I feel positive effects of the change in my eating habits and always encouraged to share this. During the pandemic I ventured into farming and got great advice from the Mac Donald’s Farmers Almanac: ‘Plant a garden, grow what u eat, eat what you need and can the surplus.’ I like to share with others,” he said.
Making a sweet future
In 2014 the Montanos ventured into chocolate production with the release of the “Happy Nation” 50 gramme chocolate bar as a Carnival and Valentine’s specialty item. Since then we have made critical investment into the sector opening Montanos Chocolates in 2018 and producing their signature three ingredient 60 per cent dark chocolate bar: sun dried cocoa nibs, cocoa butter and Demerara brown sugar.
Through the Machel Montano Foundation for Greatness, Montanos Chocolates have provided cocoa producing communities with the tools they needed to make chocolate from the cocoa that they grow.
“Our vision is to be the leading environmentally sustainable chocolate and cocoa product producer in the Caribbean, while developing a sustainable cocoa industry, with secure employment for community youth, women and cocoa farmers.
“Our mission is to contribute to the successful revitalisation of our cocoa industry. Leading Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean into the world cocoa revolution, where we rightly claim our place among the flavour giants,” Montano said.
Montano said despite the inevitable slow in sales brought on my the pandemic they have invested in research and development with a view to invest in their own chocolate factory.
“My brother Marcus Montano is heading this department and the entire family is involved. Three generations of Montanos,” he said proudly.
Last year Montanos Chocolates completed trade missions to Germany, Colombia and South Korea and in 2020 they continued these efforts virtually with Panama, Atlanta and Chile, he said.
“Our objective is to export this T&T niche product to foreign markets and further assist in the development of our cocoa industry. At present we export to Canada and have positive prospects for other markets,” Montano concluded.