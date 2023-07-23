Local, migrant youth take part in cricket initiative

Cricket legend Brian Lara and the Heroes Foundation have joined forces to introduce young people to West Indies cricket.

The alliance will benefit 1,500 local and migrant participants through the sport and youth development initiative SAVE - Sport Against Violent Energy.

“United by a shared vision to leverage sport and youth development to create positive change, SAVE aims to highlight the pivotal role that sports play in nurturing future generations, fostering vibrant communities, and ultimately making significant strides in curbing negative influences,” a news release from the Heroes Foundation said on the weekend.