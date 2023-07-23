Local, migrant youth take part in cricket initiative

Brian Lara

YOUNG FANS: Brian Lara meets young fans at the Heroes Foundation SAVE launch on Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.

Cricket legend Brian Lara and the Heroes Foundation have joined forces to introduce young people to West Indies cricket.

The alliance will benefit 1,500 local and migrant participants through the sport and youth development initiative SAVE - Sport Against Violent Energy.

“United by a shared vision to leverage sport and youth development to create positive change, SAVE aims to highlight the pivotal role that sports play in nurturing future generations, fostering vibrant communities, and ultimately making significant strides in curbing negative influences,” a news release from the Heroes Foundation said on the weekend.

SAVE was officially launched during the West Indies vs India Test match at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday, with overwhelming support from 32 secondary schools and civil-society organisations from across the country.

“This united front of young people and communities emphasised the appeal and value of sports in empowering youth while rallying thunderous support and pride for the West Indies cricket team,” the release added.

Attendees met Lara, former West Indies cricketer Dinanath Ramnarine, Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Aché Abrahams and Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago Faith Gillezeau.

Speaking during the launch, Lara expressed his commitment to the region’s development, stating, “I have witnessed the transformative power of sports for young people, families, and communities across the world, especially when consistent support is provided. My steppingstone into cricket began on Sundays at the Harvard Coaching Clinic, which ignited my passion for the sport and played a crucial role in my character and skills development. I want more young people to have similar opportunities. While they have more distractions today than when I was growing up, I am excited about the positive impact we can create through SAVE and the work of the Heroes Foundation.

“Together, across our region, we can foster a new generation of sportsmen and sportswomen who will make us all proud as both skilled players and responsible global citizens. Collaboration among clubs, foundations, academies, governments, and corporates, all working in the best interest of our youth, is essential for achieving this vision. I am grateful for the support we received for this launch event, especially from our sponsors, and look forward to the work we will do together.”

Founded in 2002, the Heroes Foundation is dedicated to empowering children and youth to find the hero within themselves and become positive change agents in their schools, communities, and countries. By implementing long-term development programmes and skills-development initiatives, Heroes helps address psychosocial and socioeconomic barriers that hinder their development and creates safe spaces where they can build a sense of community, collaborate, and support each other grow.

Chief executive officer of the Heroes Foundation, Lawrence Arjoon, expressed appreciation for Brian Lara’s commitment to long-term development work.

He said, “We’re motivated by the positive transformation seen in young people who go through our programmes in safe, supportive environments. With Brian Lara’s leadership, we are excited by the expanded opportunities SAVE will provide for young people to grow and thrive. When heroes like Brian Lara support young people by sharing their stories, experiences, and efforts, they inspire the next generation to dream big, believe in themselves, and find courage despite their challenges. The youth participation and support at today’s game and launch is testament to that.”

See Page 40

