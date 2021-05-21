Lock down with Indian sweets

You can have a sweet Indian Arrival Day (May 30) celebration at home with the right sweets and snacks, says confectioner Leah Mohammed.
Mohammed, owner of Khaliyah’s Snacks, supplies East Indian sweets to order, including kurma, barfi and goolab jamoon.
The Princes Town-based small business owner however says while her sweets can brighten any day, it is most important that everyone follows the health regulations and advice to slow the spread of Covid-19.
“The Indian sweets will definitely be promoted for the upcoming Indian Arrival Day celebrations. However, we are encouraging persons to be safe and limit close personal contact during these times,” an affable Mohammed told the Express yesterday.
Mohammed started Khaliyah’s Snacks, named after her daughter, in 2017 on the foundation of a half-a-century-old family recipe. The resourceful mother of two made an instant name for the family business with tasty bottled chiblo, peanuts and channa.
“The chiblo recipe has been passed down through many generations. The recipe was taught to me by my mother-in-law and over the years it has been embedded into my lifestyle. I decided that everyone should enjoy this delicious delicacy. I hope Khaliyah can continue the tradition of chiblo making in the future,” she said.
The unique taste of their products is down to the mixed cultural experience that is their household, she said. After making chiblo for guests, she was encouraged to take the product to market.
“I would simply make a small amount for guests entering my home or large batches for wedding tables. The demand and awareness of chiblo grew over the years. Eventually, with the support of my family, I created Khaliyah’s Snacks. My sisters and nephews would assist with making large batches and deliveries on a weekly basis.
“The brand has now grown into a full-time business. We realised that not many chiblo brands season and add extra Caribbean elements to make the chiblo tasty. The team combines complementary ingredients which are then hand-pressed to create the perfect mixture. This ensures that each bite is well seasoned to the customer`s preference. The main goal of Khaliyah’s was to produce the tastiest chiblo on the market while maintaining ultimate customer satisfaction,” she beamed.
Doing business during an SoE
Doing business during a pandemic has been a tricky proposition, Mohammed said. Necessity is however the mother of invention, and so they introduced their already popular Indian sweets during the initial pandemic-forced lockdown last year.
“We needed to expand the product line with creative goods. This is where the idea of selling Indian sweets originated as it was convenient, and the demand is high during specific time periods. We’ve been operating under all Covid-19 protocols, especially with deliveries,” she assured.
Mohammed said however the family has taken the decision to temporarily stop deliveries due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Their bottled products however remain available in select supermarkets across the island.
“Recently, due to the high increase in cases, lockdown and State of Emergency, we’ve stopped the Indian sweets promotion and have been focusing on creating the main products for groceries and small shops,” she explained.
Once given the all-clear by the authorities, Mohammed promises they will resume deliveries of their sweets. She urged our readers to check their Facebook and Instagram pages in the meantime and start placing orders.
“We can agree that comfort food hits the spot, especially when we are frustrated. We strive for good customer feedback; it brightens my day whenever customers message our page, comment or even like our posts. It means that we are satisfying their needs and I am content with positive feedback,” she said.
Mohammed spared a thought for all the families ho have lost loved ones since the pandemic started last March. As difficult as it may be, she urged nationals to continue to work together and look out for one another in the weeks and months ahead.
“The team and I would like to say that as challenging and uncertain as life may be at the moment and over the past year, cherish the small memories and small accomplishments right now. The past year has been marked with reflection and change.
“Don’t forget to pray and stay positive, as well as continue to social distance and follow other Covid-19 protocols. We are confident that we can all get through this together,” she concluded.