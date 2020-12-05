Locked down in a ‘Backyard Jam’

Right here in de backyard jam!”
That’s the defiant refrain currently on repeat throughout the entire soca-verse.
In the midst of the ongoing global pandemic Farmer Nappy’s (Daryl Henry) “Back Yard Jam” has given soca fans the world over an impetus to celebrate. They have flooded social media with images and videos revelling in their back yards, front yards and living rooms all through the length of the Caribbean archipelago, across North America and over the pond in the United Kingdom.
“It (‘Backyard Jam’) was sent to me by Red Boyz. They said: ‘Farmer it have a song here, if yuh like it go and record it’,” Farmer Nappy stated when he spoke to the Kitcharee via WhatsApp on Thursday evening.
Farmer has recorded a number of hits with the Bajan production duo De Red Boyz: Mikey Hulsmeier and Scott Galt including: “My House” (2015), “Rental” (2016) and “Fete Wid Meh Dahlin” (2020).
That long lasting relationship was the reason for him trusting Hulsmeier’s advice to temporarily shelf his current projects and lead his 2021 campaign with “Backyard Jam”, he said. With the international borders closed he recorded the vocals for the track with Kyle Phillips and KMP Music Lab and forwarded them to Barbados.
“I already had songs finished and was about to do a video for one of them, but after recording ‘Backyard Jam’, Mikey told me go do the video for this song first because this song is a monster,” Farmer recalled.
Is how we celebrate
Jason “Shaft Vibes” Bishop is the brainchild behind the song. The gifted songwriter said “‘Backyard Jam’ is simply a reflection of how Caribbean people celebrate given current restrictions.
“It really signifies us as a people as a culture, thas what we do, we hold a vibes in backyard or de front yard. It was just about bringing it home. The vision was to create more of a virtual vibes connecting one place or region to a next place. Its all fun,” Shaft told the Kitcharee over WhatsApp chat on Wednesday.
The New Jersey-based musician said just as calypso has traditionally told the stories of the people of T&T, soca can do the same in the modern musical context.
“As a people who love soca, calypso, rapso and its part of we culture, music is life; music tells our story. It is important at this time to bring some positive vibes to the people. There is no Carnival, but what we have is artistes who are brilliant and can sing a song to uplift people,” Shaft continued.
Nappy said willingness to come together and celebrate was evident when he took the song to his neighbourhood to shoot the music video a couple weeks ago.
“The week after recording, me and my neighbours gathered to do the video. We had barbecue fish, chicken and drinks. It’s the neighbours that really helped put this video together,” Farmer said.
He said giving his community, the nation and the region a reason to celebrate is him fulfilling his role as an entertainer.
“It is very important to release music to elevate people mentally & spiritually, as well as give them reasons to celebrate. For example my mom used to say: ‘Me eh doing much things for Christmas’ but when the spirit hit a week before, she would run to buy paint, run to buy curtains last minute,” he laughed.
“So, Carnival time is coming!! Even though there is a pandemic and we have no Carnival, we still want to hear new music. We can still picture the vibes on the road, the vibes of the party. Music is basically life,” he said.
No harm no foul
“Backyard Jam” has had its critics. There are those who call the song irresponsible saying it will no doubt encourage breeches of protocol.
“The intention wasn’t to break protocol. The video was shot in parts. The police weren’t there when we were actually in the backyard jamming. It was supposed to be ten people but then the neighbours really came out to support. No disrespect was meant to anybody,” Farmer said about having more than mandated ten people in his video frame.
He called on the authorities to look again at those limitations in the coming year and allow slightly larger gatherings in controlled settings. “Give us a venue where your groups could maintain the correct distances from the other group— like everyone in their own bubble. We have big venues. We can use vehicles and stay six feet apart like a drive-in theatre setting. Rent out rooms at hotels facing a stage so we can perform. Charge for virtual shows! With proper organisation, it can be done,” he said.
Shaft, meanwhile, urged soca fans to listen carefully to his lyrics to fully understand the concept of the song.
“Social distancing is still in effect. People are still dying from Covid. We have to be careful about the amount of people we have around. This is encouraging people to just social distance. Stay home with dey family, go in de backyard get a bottle and spoon, get a pot and a fork and hold a vibes. There is no Carnival and people need something to hold on to,” Shaft said.
With a physical Carnival unlikely in 2021 both men said T&T has to lead the way with a high quality virtual Carnival package. “Everybody doing virtual. Trinidad is the mecca, then we need to have the biggest virtual concert ever produced; dais all,” Shaft said as if it were the most obvious thing in the world.
Nappy called on promoters and artistes to work hand in hand to make such a showcase possible.
“With virtual shows, promoters and artistes can make money. They can have larger crowds online than they would have had in a real life shows. However, we are in this together - there would be no music without the artistes, so please don’t exploit us,” Nappy pleaded. “The virtual shows could work, but it has to be properly organised. Allow a certain amount in the venue and the rest of the people would be online. We need some kind of Carnival 2021. We don’t have to have the road, it’s not just about the road. Panorama, Dimanche Gras, etc could still be held with some crowd and mostly virtual,” Nappy concluded.