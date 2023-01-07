Voice (Aaron St Louis) is officially a monster hit maker.
A monster soca hit, by slang definition, is a song that sets the tone for the Carnival season and has the shelf life to bring back specific memories years later.
In six short years Voice has proven that he possesses an enviable, consistent ability to craft that type of hit song. Be it an unforgettable turn of phrase or an undeniable haunting melody, his music has a lasting power to move masses.
Look no further than the breakthrough 2016 hit “Cheers to Life”. The hook line maintains its fete-turning effect six years later. He sings:
The thing so sweet,
Sometimes I feel like I doh want to go home no,
Right now, I feel ah could jam down
That song won the San Juan-born entertainer his first International Soca Monarch title, one he would retain for three successive years with 2017’s “Far From Finished” and 2018’s “Year for Love”, before bowing out of the competition.
Since then Voice has spoon-fed the soca masses 100 per cent pure honey from his soca hive in the form of 2019’s “Alive and Well”, 2020’s iconic collaboration with Kees Dieffenthaller “Dear Promoter” and 2021’s pandemic hits “Peace of Mind” and “By Any Means”.
Last year he raced the late Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) “Mash Up” neck and neck for the “Taste of Carnival” Song of the Year with “Out & Bad” a remake of Lord Kitchener’s 1977 classic “Brooklyn Woman”.
In 2023 Voice has incredibly gone another level up with three outstanding releases in “Finally 2” with Grenada’s V’ghn (Jevaughn John), “Welcome Home” with Machel Montano and Jamaican dancehall veteran Agent Sasco (formerly Assassin (Jeffery Campbell) and the pore-raising pan anthem “Long Live Soca”. He sings in the latter:
I come from ah place of love
Vibes down here does never stop
Like something does trigger we (trigger we)
Like de riddim does gih we energy (energy)
Ten thousand coming strong (all ah we, all ah we)
Tell dem we fear no one (nobody, nobody)
Ah say dis one for culture
Every masquerader
We say long live soca
Hard work the only secret to success
A reserved Voice laughed out loud at the title “monster hit maker” saying there is no secret other than commitment to the process, when it comes to making quality music.
“I wish I had a secret to be honest. What I can say is that I take my time. I take my time with writing and even through production. I always try to give my best to the people and I think they appreciate that,” he said thoughtfully during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday afternoon.
Other than giving his very best to each song he creates, Voice says there is little more he can do to keep creating monster jams.
“I have some more music coming very soon. I certainly hope they become monsters,” he laughed.
Looking on from the outside there is one key element to Voice’s success: a continuously evolving sound. He looks set to transition even further with the launch of his own band Voice & The Top 5.
The outfit, which includes drummer Gerion “Drummerville” Williams, keyboardist Joshua “Joshy” Caines, bassist Jared “Bassy” Greaves and guitarist Kyle “Teach” Peters and Ableton controller Duane “Ryce” Williams, will make their debut at the Black 2 Blue breakfast party at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on January 14.
Voice said fans can expect to see the band in ripping form come Carnival Thursday, January 16, when he stages his annual “Vibes with Voicey” concert at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.
“‘Vibes With Voicey’ is definitely on and will always be on Carnival Thursday! We have a very special show planned for this year as well so don’t miss it. February 16 at the Queen’s Park Oval. Full concert performance from me and my band,” he teased.
Voice dismissed his recent social media clashes with Trinibad star Trinidad Killa (Kern Joseph) as “playful banter” when asked about the present state of their relationship. The two camps engaged in a video back and forth after Killa accused Voice of operating a cabal to control artiste bookings at events “for him and his friends”.
“It’s all playful banter to me,” Voice chuckled.
“I respect all players in this industry and genuinely want to see everyone doing well,” he continued in a serious tone.
As for rumours of him about to become a father, voice says “Yes, it’s true!”
“My girlfriend and I are expecting. Becoming a father is a little daunting, to be honest, but I’m not scared. A bit nervous maybe but I’d say I’m more excited than scared,” he laughed.
Monsters. Feuds. Fatherhood. Voice said despite so much happening in his life he remains focused on helping others wherever he can and his ultimate dream of international success.
“A good 2023 for me would be to get my album out and hopefully gain some international recognition for that and other projects. A good 2023 would be to do a lot more work through my foundation, the Far From Finished Foundation, and help people in need. A good 2023 for me would be to see soca music reach new heights,” Voice concluded.