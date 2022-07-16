Looking through Rainier’s lens

Rainier Lange lives in moments.
The talented lensman freezes still the most memorable second of his clients’ lives and gifts it back to them in the form of timeless portraits.
Lange captured one of those unforgettable moments, last Saturday, at Danielle Dieffenthaller’s Staying Alive benefit concert. His inspiring shot of soca star Machel Montano bowing to the ailing filmmaker, who needs a kidney transplant, appeared on the front page of the Express last Monday.
“What sets apart photographers for me is the ability to capture moments. By capturing a moment, you create a permanent memory for people. That is what really takes a picture beyond a pretty subject, the lighting or even the background or location,” a thoughtful Lange said when asked to put the perfect photo into words.
Just as art is subjective Lange agrees that the “perfect picture” changes depending on who you ask. “When you watch a picture it should speak to you, it should signify a moment to you. I doh think anyone ever had Machel on his knees and bowing down in that way. It speaks to what going on in the world today and how we all found ourselves on our knees for one reason or another,” he added.
Starting with a love for electronics
Lange’s interest in photography was birthed out of his love for electrical gadgets. He bought a Sony point and shoot camera and started taking photos of everything around him.
I started doing outdoor events, little, small concerts and then went into doing the clubs and all the big parties,” he recalled.
Seeing the bigger SLR cameras other photographers were using made him research, upgrade and sign up for online classes to improve the quality of his overall output. The decision to start his own businesses Rainger Lange Photography and the TriniStars websites soon followed.
“That’s when I started to upgrade. I used to work with a media house and I saw opportunities based on what we doing and just being around. One day I just said instead of working for somebody I always wanted to own my own business. The inspiration was really based on me wanting to have my own business,” he recalled.
Business bloomed. Trinistars fete photography became popular with a generation just learning of the novelty of the Internet. Pretty soon Lange was being asked to do Carnival mas photography and produce magazines for mas bands like Bliss and Tribe. “For me it was about finding what everybody wasn’t doing. It was going where nobody has gone as well. I started with the website trinistars.com—it was a party website where we would share pictures from parties and concerts. This was before there was any Facebook and social media,” he said.
Recovering from Covid
The pandemic brought the flow of business to compete stop. Lange and his team found themselves looking down the barrel of a lens with the cap on. The future was dark.
“I didn’t realise how many people depended on me till Covid hit. It may sound silly, but I also didn’t realise just how instrumental Carnival was to my business—working alongside multiple photographers, graphic artists, printers and distribution points to get a magazine out,” he revealed. The reopening of the country, however, has brought new opportunities and Lange says he is optimistic about next year’s potential return to a full festival. Lange says he is also buoyed by the unfailing encouragement of his biggest inspiration and supporter, his nine-year-old son Mark.
“He tells everyone that listens that his daddy is the best ‘professional photographer’. How can I not be inspired to do my best every day,” Lange said.
A good photograph, like a work of art, is best admired when printed and mounted on a wall. Lange says he encourages all his clients to do physical prints of their special moments and share it for all to see.
“Sometimes you got to a newlywed’s house and they don’t have a photo of their wedding on the wall but they have 2,000 “likes” on Instagram. I try to show them the importance of having something to hold and treasure.
“It’s like the newspapers while u want to be convenient and have a digital copy it’s not the same as holding a paper and turning the page. Same for a photograph. You can’t understand a Picasso from watching it on a digital platform, you have to see it to understand it.
“Some things you need to have, to hold, to touch, to feel and to connect with and we are losing that. That’s why its my life work to give people something they can cherish for the rest of their life,” he concluded.