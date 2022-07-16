Looking through Rainier’s lens

Rainier Lange lives in moments.

The talented lensman freezes still the most memorable second of his clients’ lives and gifts it back to them in the form of timeless portraits.

Lange captured one of those unforgettable moments, last Saturday, at Danielle Dieffenthaller’s Staying Alive benefit concert. His inspiring shot of soca star Machel Montano bowing to the ailing filmmaker, who needs a kidney transplant, appeared on the front page of the Express last Monday.

“What sets apart photographers for me is the ability to capture moments. By capturing a moment, you create a permanent memory for people. That is what really takes a picture beyond a pretty subject, the lighting or even the background or location,” a thoughtful Lange said when asked to put the perfect photo into words.

Just as art is subjective Lange agrees that the “perfect picture” changes depending on who you ask. “When you watch a picture it should speak to you, it should signify a moment to you. I doh think anyone ever had Machel on his knees and bowing down in that way. It speaks to what going on in the world today and how we all found ourselves on our knees for one reason or another,” he added.

Starting with a love for electronics

Lange’s interest in photography was birthed out of his love for electrical gadgets. He bought a Sony point and shoot camera and started taking photos of everything around him.

I started doing outdoor events, little, small concerts and then went into doing the clubs and all the big parties,” he recalled.

Seeing the bigger SLR cameras other photographers were using made him research, upgrade and sign up for online classes to improve the quality of his overall output. The decision to start his own businesses Rainger Lange Photography and the TriniStars websites soon followed.

“That’s when I started to upgrade. I used to work with a media house and I saw opportunities based on what we doing and just being around. One day I just said instead of working for somebody I always wanted to own my own business. The inspiration was really based on me wanting to have my own business,” he recalled.

Business bloomed. Trinistars fete photography became popular with a generation just learning of the novelty of the Internet. Pretty soon Lange was being asked to do Carnival mas photography and produce magazines for mas bands like Bliss and Tribe. “For me it was about finding what everybody wasn’t doing. It was going where nobody has gone as well. I started with the website trinistars.com—it was a party website where we would share pictures from parties and concerts. This was before there was any Facebook and social media,” he said.

Recovering from Covid

The pandemic brought the flow of business to compete stop. Lange and his team found themselves looking down the barrel of a lens with the cap on. The future was dark.

“I didn’t realise how many people depended on me till Covid hit. It may sound silly, but I also didn’t realise just how instrumental Carnival was to my business—working alongside multiple photographers, graphic artists, printers and distribution points to get a magazine out,” he revealed. The reopening of the country, however, has brought new opportunities and Lange says he is optimistic about next year’s potential return to a full festival. Lange says he is also buoyed by the unfailing encouragement of his biggest inspiration and supporter, his nine-year-old son Mark.

“He tells everyone that listens that his daddy is the best ‘professional photographer’. How can I not be inspired to do my best every day,” Lange said.

A good photograph, like a work of art, is best admired when printed and mounted on a wall. Lange says he encourages all his clients to do physical prints of their special moments and share it for all to see.

“Sometimes you got to a newlywed’s house and they don’t have a photo of their wedding on the wall but they have 2,000 “likes” on Instagram. I try to show them the importance of having something to hold and treasure.

“It’s like the newspapers while u want to be convenient and have a digital copy it’s not the same as holding a paper and turning the page. Same for a photograph. You can’t understand a Picasso from watching it on a digital platform, you have to see it to understand it.

“Some things you need to have, to hold, to touch, to feel and to connect with and we are losing that. That’s why its my life work to give people something they can cherish for the rest of their life,” he concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SQUID GAMES

SQUID GAMES

There is no good or bad in music, just melodies and lyrics and truth.

That profound summation from Trinibad star Squid gave plenty food for thought during a week-long series of exchanges with the Kitcharee.

Born Kelvin Clarke, Squid is one of the main protagonists of the often openly criticised dancehall-soca hybrid that has been branded “zess music”.

Colombian artist to exhibit at Horizons

Colombian artist to exhibit at Horizons

“As long as I feel the need to take a brush and forget the world, its problems and fears and only sink into thoughts that are transformed into colours and images, I will continue to enjoy painting…” —Juan Carlos Suárez.

This July Horizons Art Gallery will once again feature the incredible paintings of the noted Colombian painter and muralist Juan Carlos Suárez.

Looking through Rainier’s lens

Looking through Rainier’s lens

Rainier Lange lives in moments.

The talented lensman freezes still the most memorable second of his clients’ lives and gifts it back to them in the form of timeless portraits.

Lange captured one of those unforgettable moments, last Saturday, at Danielle Dieffenthaller’s Staying Alive benefit concert. His inspiring shot of soca star Machel Montano bowing to the ailing filmmaker, who needs a kidney transplant, appeared on the front page of the Express last Monday.

Oliver Chapman brings forth new talent

Oliver Chapman brings forth new talent

IN LESS than a year, Dianne Ramdeen has gone from behind the cash register to behind the microphone, churning out an EP’s worth of original music. Little did she know humming a tune while ringing up the till at the drugstore where she works would open a door to a whole new magical world.

“It’s fun. I have a lot of fun working with Oliver Chapman,” an affable Ramdeen told the Kitcharee Friday.

Breaking the mould for Carnival 2023

Breaking the mould for Carnival 2023

What’s the formula of an unforgettable band launch?

It’s a question the TRIBE Family of Bands is hoping to answer with The Launch, its presentation of costumes for Carnival 2023 on July 23 at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain.

Heritage Library celebrates 108th anniversary of PoS

Heritage Library celebrates 108th anniversary of PoS

Postcards featuring Port of Spain now and then and large photographs of several landmarks in the city are on display at the Rotunda, National Library.

Mounted by the Heritage Library, the exhibition is being hosted in commemoration of the 108th Anniversary of the City of Port of Spain, usually celebrated on June 26.