Lopinot family boosts Trinidad tourism

Because of the groundwork and, in some cases, robust track records that have been fine-tuned during these months of physical inactivity, Trinidad is poised to be in a great place on the global tourism market—a major destination for travellers on the move once more when the present pandemic is under control.
Members of the Guerrero family of the Lopinot Valley are well known for their traditional singing talents since winning the Family Class of the Music Festival in 1984. They also cooked up an additional name for the family when they opened Café Mariposa in November 2001.
The restaurant transitioned into a celebrated establishment when in 2011, Café Mariposa copped a total of 12 awards for the family’s cocoa cuisine. This combination of family and business as dual awardees augured well for the final tourism product, and it was this blend that led to their recent podcast on the Travel Writers Radio Show, an Australian-based broadcaster in Melbourne.
The show is produced and hosted by professional journalists, members of the Professional Association of Lifestyle and Travel Writers (PALAT), that features stories from across the globe, as well as food, wine and lifestyle, plus travel for leisure and business.
When Bridget Leslie, herself an award-winning writer, interviewed the Guerrero sisters on podcast, this represented that crucial marketing that Trinidad’s tourism sector can benefit from on multiple platforms.
Apart from the soft adventure in tours to view the valley’s flora and fauna that are undisputedly integral parts of any visitor’s itinerary, the interesting history, traditional house parang, authentic inherited cuisine and that ingrained hospitality of the residents are the components that lure visitors from all over the world.
The Guerrero family has succeeded in combining all these into one product, one that radiates the warmth of a home away from home to the traveller.
Host Leslie highlighted this special warmth as an introduction to the podcast, with a remarkable story as related by Marcia, one of the Guerrero siblings.
Their sister Margot had been hospitalised in the intensive care unit (ICU) in 1995 where she spent seven days in a coma.
“During that time, what she could remember was a place of darkness. What she could clearly remember from that was the music and prayers. The family had taken their music on a cassette to the hospital and the doctors allowed them to play it for her. That sort of brought her back to recovery.”
“She can’t remember that happening to her, but clearly, on our end, we were able to detect the difference in her and the doctors were able to do that as well.”
This was the effect that the family’s music had on the healing process. The airing of the restaurant’s welcome song at the beginning of the podcast conveys the singing talents of the serenading family.
According to Bianca, the musical talents of the family were nurtured by their father, who encouraged them to sing when visitors turned up unannounced at their door, part of the traditional hospitality that defines the lives of Lopinot residents.
The Guerreros are descendants of one of the families who had been displaced from the valley of Caura when in 1945, their parents and grandparents were evacuated to set the stage for the construction of a dam.
Tastes of the valley
According to one sibling, Hyacinth, the community of Lopinot comprised a 485-acre estate, La Reconnaisance. It was all cocoa when the Government allotted plots of land to the newcomers from Caura; the cocoa planting continued and still dominates most parts of the valley to this date.
This piece of history of the valley of Lopinot forms the basic element in the Spanish Creole heritage of the Guerrero family in their use of the cocoa in their cuisine.
Bianca spoke of the coming together of the family, each member able to contribute multiple skills, when she and her brother opened the café in 2001. Brenda left her job as principal of the community school and added her touch as cook.
Marcia brought her hotel and tourism management skills to the table and introduced her very creative and innovative cocoa-infused menus, for which she won two prizes in the Food Challenge at Niherst (National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology) in 2011, one for best beverage and the second for best dessert.
Hyacinth does all the chocolates, desserts and cakes for the restaurant.
“Our cocoa is very fine flavoured, and it makes beautiful chocolates. I wanted people to realise that all our cocoa does not have to leave the country to go to Cadburys or to Hersheys. We can utilise it right here, and instead of having them flavoured with foreign things like strawberries that we don’t grow here, I wanted to make it more local.”
Brenda creates her menu based on what is available. “We try to use things that grow in the valley or right in our backyard. What we offer is mainly local and we do not use any artificial spices. We grow our herbs in the backyard.”
Café Mariposa embodies the true meaning of hospitality in the overall presentation of the tourism product. The accommodation consists of four guest rooms, a range of eating spots, an amphitheatre for entertainment, and a balcony for watching several varieties of hummingbirds while savouring a home-cooked meal.
Besides the numbers of birds that visit the grounds of Mariposa, there are the myriad of butterflies after which the restaurant has been named.
This writer has seen visitors to the valley of Lopinot enjoying the attractions of its history, nature trails to caves, the culture, and it is always a given that they all gather at Café Mariposa for lunch. The response to the Mariposa experience is always that first and foremost, it is a place of warmth, a place of coming home to relax and eat an authentic, home-cooked meal.
Marcia describes the family tradition as one that always offers warmth, one that makes people feel that they are coming home to something that would always warm your heart and make you want to return.
“We let them taste the valley by using produce from farmers such as Ian and Mr Cyril, which we take and craft into a nice casserole, or we would incorporate some of the cocoa into the pork or chicken. Everything is intertwined with the taste of the valley.”
Marcia responded to the observance of the food sustainability practices at Mariposa by emphasising that the idea is really to reduce food miles.
It is the family’s way of proving that sustainability not only pertains to the immediate family but to the residents as well, some of whom are employed at the restaurant and some of whom contribute the valley’s raw produce to be crafted into the matchless hospitality that Café Mariposa has earned locally and internationally.
“We anticipate that we will keep Trinidad on the minds of the international traveller. Put Trinidad on the bucket list. These potential visitors will envision the valley of Lopinot, taking a ride on winding country roads, through lush rainforest, to the scenic rural village and its beautiful people.”
“They will see themselves participating in authentic village experiences, music, historic influences and customs.”
“They will visit the award-winning Café Mariposa where delights await their tastebuds in cocoa and chocolate-inspired cuisine.”
—Heather-Dawn Herrera