Charity.
That’s the very foundation of Los Alumnos de San Juan, says lead singer Alicia Jaggasar.
The 11-time National Parang Association of T&T (NPATT) best lead vocalist and queen of parang says when you strip away their pretty costumes, airtight harmonies and inventive instrumentation, her iconic band is at its core a charitable movement.
Jaggasar joined the then San Juan Secondary School band in 1987, less than a year after they first came together. Back then she recalls herself a young, dreamy-eyed music-lover obsessed with Latin music.
“I love Latin music, and parang is of course a form of Latin. Our main purpose back then was to go to the old folks’ home not far from the school,” Jaggasar recounted with an audible smile when asked by the Kitcharee on Friday afternoon to relive the band’s formative years.
“We would go to Princess Elizabeth and St Mary’s Children’s home. That was the excitement in being part of Los Alumnos, that was the mainstay at the time.”
That genuine love for the music they created saw Los Alumnos develop a tight professional sound. Jaggasar said paid gigs became more and more frequent to their amazement.
“As we were doing all these charitable shows the band was growing musically and we started going on to the commercial community. People were seeing the band and saying this band sounding real good and is young people. We started to receive a little change for performing,” she said with another chuckle.
Staying true to the mission
Money never changed the band’s original mission of sharing their gifts. Jaggasar credits the band’s adult leader, Denzil Lyons, and her husband Wayne Jagdeo for holding the reins steady in those formative years.
“We had teachers behind us ensuring the standard of our presentation was always of a high quality. That stayed with us to now. The charitable aspect of the band never changed even though the commercial swoop down on who we are, we always try to maintain the base of that charitable spirit in the band. It has caused the band to remain really humble at all times,” she said.
Today Los Alumnos is undoubtedly the most in-demand authentic parang band on the island. While Jaggasar says the band is happy to entertain and earn fair compensation for their talents, the moments that bring her the most joy are performing for those less fortunate.
“The times we spent in those old folks homes for me are the most unforgettable moments. Watching these old ladies get up and dance to Daisy Voisin. Those things remain with me and are more profound than performing for a corporate client and anybody else for that matter,” she began to say.
Pausing thoughtfully for a couple seconds, she then added: “Yes winning competitions were special, but to say I have them etched in my mind as unforgettable moments…”
The nine-time National Parang champ said the days leading up to the competition are much more memorable than the actual winning performances.
“Maybe the preparation. The sleepless nights, the quarrels, the falling out, the making up, those are the actual unforgettable moments for us. That and touring and seeing the appreciation or our music out there (abroad). Parang doesn’t have a season (internationally), it is music; it make you dance and feel good,” she said.
Finding joy in giving
Jaggasar said the true family spirit of the band, more than anything, has accounted for their longevity and survival. Apart from their group and personal accolades Los Alumnos has recorded four full-length studio albums full of original material. These include: Cantando Gloria (2000), Es Navidad (2004), La Dedicacion (2011) and La Parranda De Trinidad (2018).
“People probably don’t know this, but the band has that strong family bond and that charitable nature is how it was born and continues to be a main ingredient in the band. Looking at the musical part of it: the pan, the voices, the dances, yeah, yuh know. But the true strength and family nature that remains with the band up to today and I don’t think it will ever change,” she said.
That charitable nature has seen Jaggasar share her knowledge and help establish parang groups in several secondary schools throughout the island including: Febeau Government Primary, San Juan Girls’ Government, San Juan Boys’ RC, St Jude’s Girls’ Institute, Mt Hope Junior Secondary, El Dorado North Secondary, El Dorado South, South East Port of Spain
“For me I would work with so many schools and I wouldn’t charge. People would be like ‘you doing music for a living, why you not charging these schools, how yuh going to survive?’ I doh know how I survive either, I survive by the grace of God. But I enjoy doing it, working with schools, seeing the children’s faces light up,” she said.
The impact of that work has come back to bless the band several times, she said. Former music students have ended up hiring the band for corporate and public events.
“We give a lot, a lot, a lot. Yuh would always find in giving, is not that you expect anything in return, but in giving you receive. They (graduates) know us no matter how big they get and when they go on to their big jobs they will call Ms Jaggasar and Ms Jaggasar band. So we have (inadvertently) created that kind of relationship that acts as a catalyst for the longevity of the band and this genre of music,” she added.
Parang in good hands
Jaggasar said when she reflects on the journey of deceased female parang icons like Gloria Alcazar and Daisy Voisin, as well as living legend Sharlene Flores, she feels a great sense of fulfilment in the work she is now tasked to carry.
“I don’t feel a weight. I look at it as I enjoy their music and I don’t feel a weight of that responsibility. I clearly understand how things work in life, the evolution of things. I clearly understand today it would be Alicia Jaggasar and tomorrow might be a Maria Jagdeo or Shazia Jaggasar or somebody else. I have that clear understanding that Gloria, Sharlene, Daisy all these people had the time when they were present, and mind you, they to me are still very present. I don’t think I could go through a Christmas without hearing Daisy, Gloria, Sharlene, because they are still clearly a big part of Christmas and 50 years from now it will still be the same because they are still present for me,” she said.
With so many talented youngsters surfacing within the genre in general and specifically in her band, Jaggasar says parang is indeed in good hands.
“When you look at the number of females who are singing and playing you know very well parang is in good, good hands,” she said.
As for her beloved Los Alumnos, Jaggasar says with so many succession contingencies already in place, the band will live forever.
“In ten years or so, ah guess ah have to say, we go be like a Lara Brothers or a La Divina Pastora. We just sweet, like a fine wine.
“The beauty of it is there is a junior Los Alumnos coming up. That is the idea of succession. Having a junior to feed the senior. So when we so get old and tired, yuh realise ah have a daughter. Yuh realise meh son coming up. And right under them I have nieces and nephews. And I teach so many students who are interested in this art form and joining Los Alumnos de San Juan.
“So the succession plan is in full swing for this art form and for Los Alumnos. It’s a band that will live on forever and ever,” she concluded with another audible smile.