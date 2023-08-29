Losing Michael Anthony

Michael Anthony’s book of life has closed.
When he passed last Thursday night, three of his children were at his bedside. Anthony made it to age 93, having survived his wife Yvette Phillips-Anthony by eight years.
His legacy, of course, will live on in his writing—the novels and historical research.
Anthony is being fondly remembered already, for sharing his knowledge openly and mentoring selflessly, much like the historians who died in the months before him—Prof Brinsley Samaroo and Gerard Besson.
It was suggested the funeral be held in the place of his birth, Mayaro, the setting of his best-known book—Green Days By The River, which was essential reading for thousands of pupils.
The family has however decided on a private ceremony.
Anthony had been in good mental and physical shape up until the pandemic of 2020, when the world closed, and he had to take precautions against the virus.
So he shuttered himself into his home at Long Circular Road, Maraval, where he fell ill and was seldom seen again, only by visiting relatives and caregivers.
Learning that he was ailing, the Express newspaper this year celebrated the life and work of Anthony in a two-part series.
The Friends of Mr Biswas also hosted a function in July where the director of the movie version of Green Days By The River, Michael Mooleedhar, spoke along with historian Prof Bridget Brereton, and a panel discussion was held about Roydon Salick’s book that examined Anthony’s novels and short stories.
T&T’s historian
Anthony (home name, Sonnyboy) said that at age six, the family moved to a home at Plaisance, next door to the Old Mayaro Post Office.
His father died when he was ten years old. And it was only at age 11, when he left to spend that year in San Fernando (an experience that would provide the material for his book, The Year in San Fernando), that Anthony saw places outside of Mayaro. That was in 1941.
He returned to San Fernando in 1944, having won a bursary to the Junior Technical School, which allowed him entry into the operations of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, where he worked in the foundry for five years and never liked it.
However, the company had a vibrant sports club, so Anthony took up athletics. By the end of the five-year apprenticeship period, he was composing poems that were being published regularly in the Trinidad Guardian, then the only daily newspaper.
The dream, however, was to write and have published the “short story”.
It was in 1953 that his friend, Canute Thomas, someone with whom he had trained and ran in the Southern Games (placing third twice in the 100 metres), got a scholarship from the company (then Trinidad Leaseholders Ltd) to go to London.
Anthony recalled: “As soon as he got to England, he wrote me saying, ‘Why don’t you try to come up here? You are always talking of wanting to be a writer. This is the place to come. Publishers all around. Why don’t you try and come’.”
The next year, Anthony, following his dreams, and was on a steamship bound for England.
Anthony said he contacted the Overseas Section of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which ran a programme of verse and prose that was broadcast to the Caribbean.
They were just changing their programme producer. The new one was coming from famed Oxford University. His name—Vidia Naipaul. Anthony recalled sending Naipaul a short story and two poems for his consideration.
Naipaul replied.
“He sent for me and he said, ‘Mr Anthony, your short story has possibilities, but promise me you will not write another poem’.”
Family: He’s was an icon and a giant
It should have been a moment to crush the spirit but it propelled Anthony to become one of the most prolific local writers ever. Illness threatened to end it all, with Anthony fighting the debilitating effects of tuberculosis and meningitis over several years. He said he needed to go home to his island, but also needed a job. With none available, he went to Brazil in 1968.
He worked for two years at the Trinidad and Tobago Embassy in Rio de Janeiro, before heading home in 1970 during the height of the Black Power emergency, was employed by the Trinidad Guardian before being offered a job at Pointe-a-Pierre editing the Texaco Star.
Then came the job that would make Anthony Trinidad and Tobago’s historian. Then-prime minister Dr Eric Williams founded the National Cultural Council in 1971,and Anthony was employed as a writer. He worked there for 16 years.
In 2020, Anthony, who had four children, launched his 35th book, The Sound of Marching Feet, focusing on the impact American soldiers had on Trinidad and Tobago during the Second World War. His first book was in 1963 with the publication of The Games Were Coming.
In a statement on Thursday, the Anthony family said, “Michael was an icon and a giant in the literary world and his legacy is deeply woven into the tapestry of our nation, which he loved so dearly. Above all, Michael was an adoring husband, father and grandfather and we will miss him deeply.”
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley: “On the passing of Michael Anthony, author and patriot, the nation has lost one of our best timekeepers. He encouraged us and made it possible to visit and revisit our ancestry and our progress. He recorded the apparent inconsequential only to enlighten us about who we are and how we made it. As we mourn his loss let us all be comforted by the literary legacy he bequeathed to us for now and for future generations. My condolences to the family with thanks and respect.”
Writer Vishnu Gosine, a retired educator, said he befriended Anthony in 1973, and they remained close through his final years.
Gosine said: “The Anthony I knew was a simple, humble , easy-going, very approachable individual, obsessed with producing new works. He and I travelled in Trinidad doing research for his work. I was just his companion. Michael Anthony loved his books. He found great pleasure in hearing readers talk of them or when he himself spoke of them at schools. He lived a good life”.
CCN history project series writer Richard Charan: “I often consulted with Mr Anthony when researching matters of history. His was always generous, and a gentleman. Prof Samaroo also understood Anthony’s worth to the nation. He said that writing and research material left by Anthony would be the foundation upon which future historians and writers would build upon, to tell the complete story of us.”
Speaking on behalf of the people of Mayaro, was its Member of Parliament Rushton Paray said Anthony had “consistently championed and represented our district with distinction and “his unwavering commitment to and love for Mayaro mirrored the town’s respect and admiration for him. The passing of Mr Anthony is undeniably a significant loss to Mayaro and the nation. However, we take comfort in knowing that his comprehensive body of work will remain a valuable resource for both present and future scholars and readers.”
Michael The Movie Star
Green Days by the River film director Michael Mooleedhar wrote the following tribute.
“I first crossed paths with Michael Anthony in 2014 when Christian James, the producer of the movie, and I approached him to secure the book rights for "Green Days by the River." Little did I know that this gentleman would soon evolve into not just a friend, but almost a grandfatherly figure to me. In due course, he granted us the rights to his seminal novel and became an active participant in all aspects of getting the film off the ground. He even attended fundraising meetings, autographing books and making himself available whenever his presence was needed.
Yet, what I observed during this period was just the tip of the iceberg. Michael Anthony had cultivated an entire ecosystem of relationships within his life. It serves as a testament to his character – engaging in conversations with emerging writers, reconnecting with old friends from across the globe through video calls on his laptop. He was in his 80s, but his spirit remained youthful and he continued to eagerly anticipate life's offerings, always seeking ways to contribute. His many years of toil had rewarded him with a network of individuals reaching out, and he welcomed invitations with grace.
Not widely known is Michael Anthony's appearance in the movie adaptation of "Green Days by the River." During the pre-production phase, we discussed his involvement, and it held great significance to him. I'm delighted to report that we were able to make it happen. He understood the film's importance and his presence therein. In our conversations, I would often jest that he was "The country's most distinguished author with a movie to his name," to which he'd reply, "I never thought we'd reach the culmination of this journey." This response surprised me, given the immense support he provided. My interactions with Michael Anthony occurred in his later years, characterized by monthly visits during which we'd engage in lengthy conversations. These experiences lead me to my personal assessment.
I surmise that he wrote out of a deep love for the craft. Writing was woven into his essence, and his discipline was unwavering, striving to put pen to paper daily. Much like this narrative, his creations endeavored to encapsulate the essence of "Mayaro Gold," yet his offerings were so abundant in cultural richness that a certain ineffability remains. He was a legend and his memory should be enshrined as such.
In his writing, Michael Anthony exhibited a remarkable ability to craft stories that transcended boundaries. His language possessed a unique quality that welcomed readers from all walks of life, making his narratives accessible and resonant. As we remember this literary legend, let us acknowledge his gift of words that united us and his dedication to a universal readership. Michael Anthony's legacy will forever shine, a beacon of inclusivity and literary brilliance. Rest in peace friend.”