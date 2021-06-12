LOVE as deep, as wide as an ocean

“YOU give me love like an ocean... deep and wide,” sings gospel artist Abigail Roberts in her latest single “Deep and Wide” which was produced by Jabari Bowman of JSB Productions.
The song which is about God’s unconditional love. Since it debuted on social media and YouTube, it has received nothing but encouraging feedback. Roberts’ warm vocals and inspirational lyrics together with Bowman’s melodious rhythms and production work make a winning combination.
“Like the ocean, God’s love whether it is acknowledged or ignored has an ever available presence and an undiluted potency that can never be doubted. As the apostle Paul said in Romans 8:38, 39, we are so assured of the love of God that no matter what we are surrounded by, we can look up to him in faith. And that is the basis of ‘Deep and Wide’,” explains Roberts
While writing the lyrics of the song, Roberts drew inspiration from two gospel classics: “I Love to Tell the Story” and “The Love of God”.
Roberts began singing in church when she was quite young. Apparently it’s a talent that runs in her family; her mother also sings in church. Home was an oasis of inspiration for Roberts who was constantly surrounded by music. Gospel music in particular is all Roberts has ever known. That genre in particular carried Roberts and lifted her up during life’s highs and lows. Growing up, she gravitated towards Melchizedek Order and The Pierre Sisters, DJ Nicholas, Chevelle Franklin and the Gaiter Vocal Band, among others.
To deliver the truth
Over the years the IT professional focused her energies on songwriting and background vocals. Singing and songwriting are Robert’s preferred ways of expressing herself.
“I just want to relate stories and experiences that I have had and singing is the medium through which I do that,” she says. “As a singer my goal is to always deliver the truth and the gospel.”
Music gives the world colour, hope and strength and is a powerful instrument but one must channel it in a positive manner to get the maximum benefit, Roberts adds.
“Deep and Wide” is Roberts’ sixth single and it’s the second time she and Bowman have collaborated on a track. As soon as Bowman sent her the rhythm, she started to build on it. The end product is a positive song with solid lyrics and a feel-good vibe.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Jabari; he understood where I wanted to take the music. A lot of people say they really like the song’s lyrics and that’s a big comfort. It’s important for me to put out quality gospel music either through expression or sound theology so I put a lot of emphasis on proper wording,” says Roberts.
The positive feedback the song is receiving is proof that it is reaching people’s hearts, says Bowman. As a music producer, Bowman enjoys collaborating with artists and making music that is open to interpretation and ideas. He began producing music back in 2010 while he was still attending secondary school but kept it mostly under wraps. But in 2016 Bowman was persuaded by family and friends to put his music out there which he continues to do to this day. The talented young producer who is also a member of the band Lujoe and the Gifted says music has been a comfort and coping mechanism during these challenging times. In fact the prospect of turning his creative ideas into new music gives Bowman added reason to wake up on mornings.
Bowman hopes to widen his horizons in the future and work with as many artists as possible. But right now, he and Roberts are relishing the fact that “Deep and Wide” is lifting the spirits of many listeners.