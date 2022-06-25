Love & Drama in Musical Theatre

For one night only on July 2 at 7.30 p.m., love takes centerestage at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) with music, dance and drama for “Theatre Night Out III”, hosted by Chandelier Productions. Love has its way in Palmiste Park when two couples get their wires crossed among the trees as they break-up, make up and learn the truth about each other through a special selection of musical theatre songs made popular on Broadway. Among the cast of Trinidad and Tobago theatre stars will be a lineup of seasoned and first-time performers including Isaiah Alexander, Gabrielle Alleyne, Noelle Archer, Stephan Bellamy, Daniel De Cranie-Pierre, Victoria Griffith, Kevin Humphrey and Misty-Ann Knights.
For this concert, Chandelier Productions welcomes to the stage recent Masters in Theatre Arts graduate from the University of the Arts London (UAL): Central Saint Martins, Chanel Quesnel in her directorial debut, with musical direction and programming presented by conductor/composer Michael Hudlin.
The theme for Theatre Night Out III is, “Une Petite Nuit”, French translation: “a little night”, with a big impact. This will be an evening of love, misunderstandings and heartbreak unfolding among the main characters Nate (Isaiah Alexander) a hopeless romantic who is dating Sally (Gabrielle Alleyne) his fiery girlfriend who wants to be wild and free in love. Roxy (Victoria Griffith) has been engaged to her fiancé Tim (Kevin Humphrey) an aloof, dissmissive businessman, for more than three years and he has shown no interest in getting married. The supporting cast enters the drama as different visitors to the park to develop the story as the night unfolds. It’s date night in Palmiste Park - a time for sweethearts and lovers, and in “one little night”, huge relationship upheavals occur as several love stories combine into one, set in the garden of splendour.
The story being set in Palmiste Park was intentional as the park contains special features perfect for the background of a romantic musical, including jogging pathways, picnic areas, gardens, nature trails, fields and its signature heart-shaped pond and shrubs. The 40-acre green space is situated on the edge of San Fernando, and has been described as the only park area in the country that’s second in physical characteristics to the Royal Botanic Gardens located in Port of Spain, and widely acknowledged as an ideal setting for outdoor recreation and occasionally, evening rendezvous.
“Programming is an art; it is one that I am still learning,” shared musical director, Michael Hudlin. “It was a difficult process, but I believe that the music, cast, and script we have created will rejuvenate the genre of musical theatre revues in Trinidad and Tobago.”
“It is such an honour that I get to help bring this beautiful story to life, especially with such a vibrant and talented cast,” enthused director, Chanel Quesnel. “We have been off to an exciting start and by the time we hit that stage, the characters are going to be vibrating with energy and complexity.”
Theatre Night Out III, Une Petite Nuit’s creative and production team also includes story and script by Janine Charles-Farray; stage direction consultation by Trevon Jugmohan; choreography by Triston Wallace; set & graphic design by Amara Manickchand-Brown; marketing and publicity by Black Collar Creative Ltd.; sound by Simplicity Sound Systems; lighting by Kinly Lighting Design and videography by Denithy.
Tickets at $250 for adults and $100 for children under 12 years of age, are now available online at chandelierproductionstt.com or by calling ticket hotlines (Central/South) 710-9436, (East) 268-9556, (Port of Spain) 295-7435. This production is humorous, family-friendly and is the second of three concerts that are taking place in 2022 under Chandelier Productions. The final show of the year will take place this Christmas, an original musical theatre production, She Said Yes!.