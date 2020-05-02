Love, with plenty belly

Rawle Gibbons is a senior lecturer at The UWI and an author

It would be my very first experience of something called “drama”, as distinct from theatre, this workshop offered in San Fernando in 1974. He had just returned from Canada. I eagerly travelled from Point Fortin where I was teaching and had just directed Ti-Jean and his Brothers. For a long time after the due start, I recall being the sole participant. Nonetheless, he started.