Love, with plenty belly

Rawle Gibbons is a senior lecturer at The UWI and an author
It would be my very first experience of something called “drama”, as distinct from theatre, this workshop offered in San Fernando in 1974. He had just returned from Canada. I eagerly travelled from Point Fortin where I was teaching and had just directed Ti-Jean and his Brothers. For a long time after the due start, I recall being the sole participant. Nonetheless, he started. Call it drama, call it theatre, this art required not only love, but plenty belly. There’ll be fellow travellers, but before the common altar, one stands alone.
In this theatre journey, Tony Hall was the professional, who, in the Caribbean, lives less by what he earns, than what he learns. Trained in the art, he acted, taught, directed, wrote plays and films, doing what was required, not simply to survive, but to keep the faith alive. Somehow, despite physical weariness, health challenges and the desperation of small places, he managed to sustain a flickering excitement that would alight each project. With great forbearance, he could work with anyone for the sake of theatre, ignoring personal interests. His ability to survive physically and recoup, however, he credited to the support of his wife, Mary, and the rest the family found in Tobago.
As an actor-activist, Tony shifted the focus of theatre in Trinidad from the conventional stage to its socio-political applications called “popular theatre”. He understood and interpreted dramatically our indigenous theatre of the streets—Carnival, Ramleela, as well as the movements in history through which we theatricalise resistance and protest. He could work therefore with Minshall in staging mas, performing the emblematic white King Pierrot or taking his play Miss Miles to the street. He could direct for the National Carnival Commission the enactment of the Canboulay Riots on the streets of Port of Spain. Just as readily, he could place Naipaul’s short stories on the grounds at UWI or persuade OWTU that the 1937 Butler Riots should be staged preceding the Labour Day march.
Television and film offered opportunities for professional work, shaping the presenter’s persona and expanding his investigation into Caribbean culture. Along with actor Errol Sitahal, Chris Laird, his brother Dennis Hall and Niala Maharaj, the Gayelle team created television informed by local content and style, rather than pre-conceived formats. In so doing, they opened up our imagination, allowed us to discover how ignorant we were of one another and provided us with an archive of cultural knowledge.
Always concerned about the state of the art, Tony founded his Playwright’s Workshop to fill the need not only for playwrights, but to promote the understanding that writing for the stage was a reciprocal process. This was another point where our journeys converged. The Playwright’s Workshop however, has survived through personal dedication and determination, despite a frustrating lack of production support. He persisted because he felt that if he didn’t, then what? His own plays, some very successful, others incomplete, testify to the revising process he advocated for all work, as well as the need to understand and draw on our history as a source of contemporary self-examination. Competently managed by Safa Ali, the Playwright’s Workshop is another feature of Tony’s legacy that will endure.
With all its material constraints, working in the Caribbean provides unique opportunities for the creative imagination. Tony’s crystallisation of his life’s work he termed the Jouvay Popular Theatre Process which he utilised in his teaching whether in classrooms at The University of the West Indies, University of Trinidad and Tobago or the innumerable workshops at institutions across the world. Any encounter with Tony would show his passion for theory, the patient, persistent working through of ideas, which could involve extensive conversations, improvisation and exploration. These became tools of his directorial practice. In this sense, he would claim that many of his productions were “co-created, as they should be”! He was unapologetically an actor’s director, pushing the boundary with every production, employing, expanding the Jouvay Process theory, which, along with his plays, now represent his original contribution to Caribbean creative praxis.
Seeing the sunset of our own generation of practitioners, our final convergence on this side recognised the need for a regional documentation project, collaboratively undertaken and collectively owned, in which we could all reflect on process. It would include the work of those of us who had crossed earlier, for whom we would find voice. That was just “yesterday”. With every day, the calls are more urgent, even as this legacy stands strong.