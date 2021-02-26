Lunch on the Waterfront

For the next few weeks Hyatt Regency hotel plans to transform the Port of Spain Waterfront into an oasis of rest and retreat.
The hotel has put together an amazing set of packages that make their reputed elite-level luxury affordable, including discounted overnight stays from Sunday to Thursday, an office for the day, a two-for-one breakfast buffet and a lunch special costing less than one blue note that gives guests a choice of 17 entrees.
Put those altogether and you can have the full luxurious Hyatt experience at a fraction of the regular price, says Hyatt marketing/communications manager, Neemah Persad-Celestine.
“For us, it’s a mid-week break. The whole idea of all of these (offers) is we understand the situation people are in. People want a break, they want entertainment, people are looking or something to do.
“The kids are home not seeing their friends looking at a computer all day. Why not come here for a mid-week break. They can do schooling and then relax, go to the pool. So, this is good for families as well as couples,” Persad-Celestine told the Express over lunch at Hyatt on Tuesday.
Hyatt’s kitchen served four entrees on Tuesday, including a delightful lobster ravioli, a filling seafood combo that included fried pepper shrimp, tempura fried fish, lobster mac and cheese fritter, shrimp aglio olio and fire-roasted chicken.
For less than another blue note guests also have the option to add an appetiser and a dessert. A number of interesting mocktails are also available on the menu.
“What we have done here is we have created a lunch special menu from 11.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s not a simple menu. We have things on here like the lobster ravioli, pasta alfredo, burgers, lasagna.
“We have things that capture everyone. If you want to do sushi we have sushi bento boxes. And with every great meal you must have a great drink. Of course, we can’t serve alcohol right now but we do have some exciting mocktails,” explained Hyatt assistant venue manager Anthony Sturge.
Enjoy the full experience safely
Persad-Celestine, meanwhile, said in addition to the meal specials, the overnight package also gives guests full use of all the hotel’s amenities, including the spa, pool and gym.
“It’s basically two full days you’re staying. You check in at 8 a.m. and have the whole day, you have breakfast the next morning and stay the whole day.
“You get access to the lunch specials of course once you here. You also get use of all the facilities. You get to do movie night, game night and if you bring your kids we have pizza-making class,” Persad-Celestine said.
Persad-Celestine said while the hotel has suffered from zero international check-ins due to the border closing, the local market has and will always be significant to the bottom line.
“The local market is a very important market for us on a normal basis. So, looking at what is going on out there we want to give people an opportunity to take a break. But we want to make it all affordable given the situation we are in as well,” Persad-Celestine said.
Full pandemic protocols are in place at the hotel to ensure the safety of all guests, Persad-Celestine said.
Hyatt is certified safe by the Global Bio-risk Agency Council (GBAC), she said.
“We have all the necessary protocols in place. Social distancing. You have to wash you hands. Wear you masks. Temperature is taken before you enter.
“In addition, the hotel’s staff all went through a particular training to get this GBAC certification. We are GBAC-certified which ensures we have certain levels of protocols in place. Also, Hyatt, by its own standards, has an enhanced level of sanitation, so there are extra steps to make it a safe and healthy environment,” Persad-Celestine concluded.