Lunch on the Waterfront

For the next few weeks Hyatt Regency hotel plans to transform the Port of Spain Waterfront into an oasis of rest and retreat.

The hotel has put together an amazing set of packages that make their reputed elite-level luxury affordable, including discounted overnight stays from Sunday to Thursday, an office for the day, a two-for-one breakfast buffet and a lunch special costing less than one blue note that gives guests a choice of 17 entrees.