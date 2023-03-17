The University of the West Indies Development and Endowment Fund (UWIDEF) has partnered with MW Productions to stage a benefit concert for deserving students of The UWI, on April 2, at the Daaga Auditorium, St Augustine campus.
Under the theme “IGNITE”, the concert will feature the Lydian Singers and Signal Hill Alumni Choir performing a wide repertoire across several genres.
For more than 30 years, UWIDEF has represented the regional institution’s commitment to students and community. Launched in April 1989, its primary objective is to provide scholarships at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, promoting academic excellence, alleviating financial hardships of deserving students, and facilitating student interchange among the campuses of The UWI. UWIDEF, also, funds research in selected areas, endowments for chairs and lectureship in key disciplines, and capital projects.
IGNITE—A Benefit Concert, which also pays tribute to the regional institution’s 75th anniversary, has earned the support of Angostura Chill, Republic Bank and Viva Sparkling Flavoured Water, in its aim to light the way for deserving students to achieve their goals, regardless of their circumstances.
• Reservations can be made at https://bit.ly/IGNITEBenefit.
For further information, e-mail uwide@sta.uwi.edu or mwproductions.tt@gmail.com, or follow on UWI and MWProductions Facebook and Instagram pages.