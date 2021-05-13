Lyrics for the pandemic

Brother Mudada

LAW OF ATTRACTION: Brother Mudada.

THE Covid-19 virus is an equal opportunity spreader that doesn’t care about your race, religion or social status.

That’s the timely reminder in song from veteran calypsonian Brother Mudada (Alan Fortune) in the face of an alarming rising death toll and positive cases of the virus in the country. As of Tuesday there were a reported 55 deaths and 3,008 new cases of the disease for the month of May.

Mudada’s “Pandemic” calls on all nationals to do their part to flatten the curve and not overwhelm hospitals, cheekily inferring that while nationals set divisions based on ethnic, religious and class backgrounds, the virus “knows you are human and all ah we is one”.

“Well, first of all, I am a kaisonian and not a calypso singer, so of course I wrote the song,” Mudada quipped during a phone call with the Express on Wednesday.

“That’s the job of the calypsonian to tell the people what is going on and I know it have those who saying the pandemic not real, but let dem stay dey and say so, the Bible talk about them too, doubting Thomas,” he continued more seriously.

“Pandemic” is a collaboration with Hometown studios in Brooklyn, New York, Mudada said. The veteran calypsonian said he started the production himself last November and sent the recording files to producer Jamal Talib to complete earlier this year.

“I’ve been getting nice reports. (Calypsonian) Crazy call me night before. He say ‘boy, that is the best pandemic song’. (TUCO president Brother) Resistance also told me it has been getting good reviews,” he said of the track.

Going with the flow

Some creatives have spoken about having difficulty finding motivation to create works during lockdown periods. Mudada, however, says staying creative during stressful periods comes down to a matter of perspective.

“It depends on how you facing it (lockdown and isolation) and how you dealing with it. Generally speaking, I’m no longer excited by anything. I don’t live in anxiety any more. I live in expectancy. With that attitude you will just be flowing with it,” the seventy-something-year-old singer said.

Mudada said he came across the concept of “non-resistance” and “the law of attraction” after stumbling into Since of the Mind bookstore while visiting New York City in the mid-1970s.

“Yuh don’t resist life, you flow with life circumstances. That’s the law of non-resistance. It’s the same law you would apply in physics when you hang a banner across the street. You cut holes so the air could flow through it.

“But mankind we resist life. I hear cries of ‘open up the place’ and ‘we have to drink’. Who have stores opening and saying they are groceries and all kind of low dodges, but you have to flow with life. And this is the direction life is taking us in. If you keep using the word you don’t want to see you will attract it. If you keep speaking adversity all the time somewhere along the line, you will attract it,” he said.

No Carnival, no problem

Mudada said he is ready to accept another cancellation of Carnival if that is what is needed to get this country through the pandemic. There have been whispers that current circumstances may call for the cancellation of the festival for a second successive.

“Yuh hear meh last verse? ‘It take a pandemic to remind us how to be contented’. I’m not special, I have my lil apartment and I have a contented mind. I not saying I’m complacent but I have a contented mind.

“(The late Bro) Superior (Andrew Marcano) say to me once: ‘Alan boy, yuh have a rare quality. Yuh in need and not greedy’. Things will evolve, leave it to the Master and have faith,” he said.

Mudada warned creatives, however, against sending out harmful messages either in song or in spoken word during media interviews and social media posts.

“I heard an irresponsible song by an artiste the other day, something to the effect of ‘they take de Carnival from we, but they can’t stop we’. Who take Carnival from you? Is the virus take de Carnival. So, when you think you between the law and you hiding and dodging is the virus yuh will meet… I’m disappointed by some irresponsible people reactions, remember de ting eh care,” he concluded ominously.

Brother Mudada – “Pandemic (Lyrics)

Verse 1

It take ah pandemic to remind us

We are each other’s keeper

Regardless of our status

We all in this together

I need you and you need me

Everybody need somebody

That’s the way it was meant to be

All humanity is family,

Of course,

The virus show us who is boss

Chorus 1 (x2)

De ting eh care

Whether East Indian or African

De ting eh care

Whether Chinese, Lebanese, Syrian

De ting eh care

Who have millions or who have none

All de ting know you are human

All ah we is one

Verse 2

It take ah pandemic to remind us

How great is our country

Regardless of a few minus

Basically, we are happy

Now everybody want to come back home

All of ah sudden we tired roam

Is now we know that our country nice

We want to come back to we paradise

We cry

Yuh never miss de water till de well run dry

Chorus 2 (x2)

De ting eh care

Whether yuh old and cold or yuh young

De ting eh care

Whether yuh pink, yellow, black or yuh brown

De ting eh care

Bout political persuasion

All de ting know you are human

All ah we is one

Verse 3

It take a pandemic to remind us

To focus on our hygiene

The virus is very serious

Yuh got to be clean to de extreme

Yuh see we got to be responsible

We got to do what we have to do

We got to cut down on the bad habits

We got to cut down on de politricks

Yuh hear,

Well everybody out there got to do their share

Chrous 3 (x2)

De ting eh care

Whether Muslim, Hindu or Christian

De ting eh care

Whether yuh arrive or whether yuh did come

De ting eh care

Nothing bout doctrine or religion

All de ting know you are human

All ah we is one

Verse 4

It take a pandemic to remind us

How to be contented

But we so accustomed with surplus

We feeling empty and broken hearted

Now everybody want to open up

Dey say dey fraid de economy drop

But economy could always pick back up

But when we drop no picking up

We drop, for good

So we have to put life before livelihood

Chorus 4 (x2)

De ting eh care

Whether recession or inflation

De ting eh care

Whether you and yuh dollar up or allyuh down

De ting eh care

About your economic position

All de ting know you are human

All ah we is one

Lyrics for the pandemic

THE Covid-19 virus is an equal opportunity spreader that doesn't care about your race, religion or social status.

That's the timely reminder in song from veteran calypsonian Brother Mudada (Alan Fortune) in the face of an alarming rising death toll and positive cases of the virus in the country. As of Tuesday there were a reported 55 deaths and 3,008 new cases of the disease for the month of May.

