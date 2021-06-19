M1 Delivers

Never mind the lockdown measures currently in place in Trinidad and Tobago and other countries around the world ; music must be made. A passionate level of execution has gone into the new seven track EP that’s fresh on all streaming platforms everywhere, courtesy the hard work and talent of Trinidad and Tobago artist, M1.

The Sangre Grande native released his EP, he calls Hecktik, on Friday, delivering music that undeniably showcases his versatility and unmistakeable flow.