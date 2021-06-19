M1 Delivers

m1

BRINGING PARTY THAT FLAVOUR: MI

Never mind the lockdown measures currently in place in Trinidad and Tobago and other countries around the world ; music must be made. A passionate level of execution has gone into the new seven track EP that’s fresh on all streaming platforms everywhere, courtesy the hard work and talent of Trinidad and Tobago artist, M1.

The Sangre Grande native released his EP, he calls Hecktik, on Friday, delivering music that undeniably showcases his versatility and unmistakeable flow.

We had a quick chat with M1 ahead of the release. He told us he’s worked hard on the body of music. “The entire EP was produced by Chainlinxx Productions,” he said, adding, “We’ve been working on it for some time. The producer decided that we should work on this EP and follow it up with another one closer to Carnival,” he explained.

In November, soca fans can look out for the next EP—something he explained, is now in the works. “Hecktik delivers a nice mix of music. There’s some party flavour and some reality tunes as well. You’ll hear some serious songs on there- topics that people don’t touch on too much these days but there are also a couple tunes for the ladies. We release the first one, ‘Miss Goodie,Goodie’ on Friday.”

M1 is a powerful force in Caribbean entertainment, consistently delivering music that’s guaranteed to make it onto the airwaves across the region.

A former major element of the group 3Suns, M1- formerly called, Menace—has proven to be a distinguishable creative out of Trinidad and Tobago.

—Courtesy Aba Luke of Ebuzztt.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Fathering M&M

Fathering M&M

The power of M is strong in the Montano family.

Winston Montano, the patriarch of the clan is fondly called Mr Monty. His sons Marcus and Machel combine to create an M squared of their own. And of course, the most famous of the lot Machel goes by the names Double M and Monk.

Setting good example

Setting good example

“We were moving into Siparia and while passing in the van I see this boy fighting in the road. I say ‘yo, go down the hill by that house you will meet two boys; play with them’. That was around 1982. From that day onwards Farmer and my boys were inseparable.”

+2
A doting dad

A doting dad

Tricia Lee Kelshall is one of this nation’s most versatile singers, recording and performing from soca, reggae and pop to rock, jazz and classical. She has been a full-time entertainer for the greater part of her life, while being a devoted, hands-on mother and dutiful wife.

M1 Delivers

M1 Delivers

Never mind the lockdown measures currently in place in Trinidad and Tobago and other countries around the world ; music must be made. A passionate level of execution has gone into the new seven track EP that’s fresh on all streaming platforms everywhere, courtesy the hard work and talent of Trinidad and Tobago artist, M1.

The Sangre Grande native released his EP, he calls Hecktik, on Friday, delivering music that undeniably showcases his versatility and unmistakeable flow.

Do it for Dad

Do it for Dad

It’s his special day. Make him something special to show how much you appreciate him.

A special breakfast. A hearty lunch or a mouth-watering dinner. Whichever you choose, here are a few recipes to celebrate dad! Follow Trinicookstt on Facebook and Instagram for more recipe ideas.

CHEESY BREAKFAST BISCUITS

Things are gonna get better

Things are gonna get better

A song that is truly an evergreen soul classic originally recorded by the Five Stairsteps, that has been covered by a host of artistes, among them the likes of Nina Simone, The Spinners, Mary Wilson, Kirk Franklin with Donnie McLurkin and Kelly Rowland, and even sampled by Janet Jackson in her song “Truth”, has now been covered by a Trinidadian artiste alongside his daughter, just in time for the Father’s Day weekend and to also bring some positive vibes in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delivering what can only be summed up as the right message at the right time, local artist, Ziggy Rankin has released a major collaboration cover for the 70s single, “O-o-h Child”.