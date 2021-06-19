M1 Delivers

Never mind the lockdown measures currently in place in Trinidad and Tobago and other countries around the world ; music must be made. A passionate level of execution has gone into the new seven track EP that’s fresh on all streaming platforms everywhere, courtesy the hard work and talent of Trinidad and Tobago artist, M1.
The Sangre Grande native released his EP, he calls Hecktik, on Friday, delivering music that undeniably showcases his versatility and unmistakeable flow.
We had a quick chat with M1 ahead of the release. He told us he’s worked hard on the body of music. “The entire EP was produced by Chainlinxx Productions,” he said, adding, “We’ve been working on it for some time. The producer decided that we should work on this EP and follow it up with another one closer to Carnival,” he explained.
In November, soca fans can look out for the next EP—something he explained, is now in the works. “Hecktik delivers a nice mix of music. There’s some party flavour and some reality tunes as well. You’ll hear some serious songs on there- topics that people don’t touch on too much these days but there are also a couple tunes for the ladies. We release the first one, ‘Miss Goodie,Goodie’ on Friday.”
M1 is a powerful force in Caribbean entertainment, consistently delivering music that’s guaranteed to make it onto the airwaves across the region.
A former major element of the group 3Suns, M1- formerly called, Menace—has proven to be a distinguishable creative out of Trinidad and Tobago.
—Courtesy Aba Luke of Ebuzztt.com