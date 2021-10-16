MAHATO, music’s in his DNA

The greatest lesson one can learn is learning how to learn by oneself.
That tongue twister from music producer Rishi Mahato perfectly sums up his approach to music making.
Mahato’s MAHA Productions in Charlieville, Chaguanas, officially became the first Dolby Atmos (DA) certified studio in the entire Caribbean region last Monday. The achievement not only puts the former Melobugz band leader on the production map but will also see him release the first soca EP in DA later this month.
“I think one of the greatest lessons someone could learn is learning how to teach yourself. Since 2016 when I went full time into studio production, every year after Carnival I would update all the software in the studio and would research what’s the next greatest software or hardware that’s around which would significantly improve the sound of the studio.
“I’m constantly researching and learning new techniques. The software world is rapidly changing; what you would have learned five years ago may not be of any use today, so you have to always be teaching yourself otherwise you will remain comfortable with what you know and then eventually you will become obsolete,” Mahato told the Kitcharee, on Wednesday, during a virtual sit down on WhatsApp.
That constant desire to stay on the cutting edge of sound has brought Mahato a bag full of awards and accolades, including Producer of the Year, Chutney Arranger of the Year and six Chutney Soca Monarch titles.
His latest foray into DA now catapults him to the forefront of Caribbean music as a key innovator equipped and trained to utilise the latest audio tech.
DA is a spatial audio innovation from Dolby Laboratories in San Francisco, California, USA. The tech is a completely new way to create and experience music. It goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing the listener in the song revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. And is as significant a leap forward in sonics as stereo was from transistor radios in the 1930s.
DA, currently available on new and remastered music and films, can be experienced on an expanding range of consumer audio products including soundbar speakers, headphones and home stereos.
Leading a chutney soca sonic boom
Mahato stumbled across Dolby Atmos on the Internet at the height of the global pandemic at a time when he felt he had outgrown his space and needed to expand, he recalled. The leap to DA required a significant hardware retooling and self-investment, he added.
“Most people view the pandemic as a bad thing and have gotten engulfed in the negative energy that it brought. At first, I viewed it as a time for me to relax and get some rest as every year I’m going nonstop from August to February all day all night churning out music for Carnival. But, for me it’s difficult to do nothing for long. So I used the pandemic to research more and I even started recording remote sessions where I was recording artistes from all over the world and even in Trinidad remotely using a software called VST connect.
“I need to know that the sound of the studio this year is sounding better than that of last year . There must be a gradual and constant improvement. The world of music is moving forward at a rapid pace and to remain in the game you must be able to keep up,” he said.
Music in his DNA
Growing up with a classically trained Indian musician as a grandfather in Boodram Mahato and a musician father in Melobugz founder Balkisson Mahato, it is little surprise Rishi Mahato has excelled musically.
“From the early age of 5, daddy used to carry me along with him to rehearsals and play-outs. Around that time—early 80s—every weekend they would have multiple farewell nights, weddings and bazaar performances, sometimes up to five shows per weekend. I think daddy carried me to maybe 75 per cent of those gigs,” Mahato beamed, a wide smile on his face at the memory.
It was during these performances, sat in the belly of the band, that a young Mahato began to develop his keen musical ear.
“I would sit between him (his father Balkisson) and the drummer and maybe subconsciously I taught myself to play the drums/percussions. A few years later my mom went to New York to visit my aunt and she decided to buy a small Casio keyboard for me. I started playing the keyboard then at about eight or nine years. My dad would bring home one of the band’s keyboards for him to practise and would allow me to play with it also. Here he taught me chords, all the major and minor chords and scales,” he recalled his early musical hands-on education.
As a 12-year old St Mary’s College first former, Mahato was handed his debut performance with the Melobugz, playing Bajan soca act Red Plastic Bag’s (Stedson Wiltshire) “Ragga, Ragga” on keys.
“That was the first song I played with band. Eventually from two songs it went to about ten and then full time when the second keyboardist went over to the drums. In less than a year I would have moved up to lead keyboardist then arranger, then a few years after manager and then leader of the band (at age 19),” he recalled.
Mahato soon discovered his talent extended beyond the band room to the studio. He first worked with Ryan Romany at World Beat Studios on his first chutney soca album. The rest, he says, is history.
“Thanks to Ryan, he saw that I was learning the recording process quickly and by the time the album was finished he asked me to work for him as an assistant. I quickly became the lead engineer and he allowed me to run the studio full time. Eventually I branched out on my own and daddy named the studio MAHA Productions,” he said proudly.
Sitting on the biggest musical next step in the region still feels surreal Mahato revealed. He is fully prepared for the task ahead, however and has set himself the challenge of releasing 100 Dolby Atmos tacks in the next 12 months.
“Just seven months ago if you told me that I would have the first Dolby Atmos commissioned studio in the West Indies I would have totally doubted you. Now that I have the first Dolby Atmos commissioned recording studio I hope to represent well and release about 100 Dolby Atmos tracks over the next year, hopefully taking our music to a higher standard and be on par with the best in the world. I also will work towards being one of the best producer/engineer in the world,” he concluded.
With the lesson already learned in learning how to learn, who can doubt him.