Majors focuses on film, life

The order came before he arrived. French fries and a glass of milk.

Jonathan Majors shortly after slides into a table in the back of the bar at the Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan. On the table he places a small cup off to the side. In his backpack he has pens, a notebook he writes poetry in, a clown nose, the book he’s reading (James M. Cain’s The Postman Always Rings Twice) and a speaker for music. He doesn’t go anywhere without Paulo Coelho’s Warrior of the Light.