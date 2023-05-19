Make way for Trinidad Culinary Association

The culinary landscape of Trinidad is set to reach new heights with the establishment of the Trinidad Culinary Association (TCA), a prestigious organisation aimed at promoting, preserving, and celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Trinidad and Tobago.
This exciting initiative brings together passionate chefs, culinary professionals, and enthusiasts to foster culinary excellence and elevate Trinidadian cuisine on a global stage.
The association will act as a unifying force, providing a platform for collaboration, education, and culinary innovation, while also nurturing local talent and showcasing the diverse flavours of Trinidadian cuisine.
Natasha de Bourg, president and founder of the TCA, expressed her enthusiasm for this ground-breaking endeavour, stating, “I am thrilled to introduce the Trinidad Culinary Association, a collective effort to showcase the tremendous culinary talent and unique flavours of our beloved country.
“Our mission is to preserve our culinary heritage, inspire creativity, and establish Trinidad and Tobago as a world-class culinary destination.”
De Bourg is a highly acclaimed culinary expert and visionary leader with a deep-rooted passion for Trinidadian cuisine.
With over 13 years of experience in the culinary industry, de Bourg has honed her skills in renowned kitchens across the globe.
As a Trinidadian native, she possesses an intimate understanding of the local culinary traditions and is committed to elevating the national cuisine to new heights.
The establishment of the Trinidad Culinary Association holds immense importance for the cultural and economic development of Trinidad and Tobago.
By promoting and preserving the unique flavours, techniques, and culinary heritage of the region, the TCA will contribute to the overall tourism appeal of the country, attracting food enthusiasts from all corners of the world.
Additionally, the association will serve as a platform to nurture local talent, providing opportunities for growth, education, and collaboration among chefs, producers, and hospitality professionals.
For more information about the Trinidad Culinary Association and its upcoming events,
Instagram - Trinidad Culinary Association or contact Natasha de Bourg at trinidadculinaryassociation@gmail.com