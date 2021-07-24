Making a joyful noise

Good Lord, I have been through so many troubles, fought so many battles, wondering how I was going to overcome my tragedies... But I learned how to go down on my knees.. And pray... So not I am here today... no longer in misery but on my way to victory...
*Bri, a resident of St Jude’s Home For Girls is reciting her original spoken word piece to powerhouse gospel reggae star, Positive (Joel Murray) for a Zoom workshop for the One Seed For Change Initiative NGOs “Make A Joyful Noise” project in which he is a mentor.
God brought me from not knowing who I am... I came thus far yeah... I’m on my way, though I still hold a sign I am not ashamed of being a victim... I can sing praises living this life knowing my past though frustrating... *Bri presents a piece of her past and a piece of present... Her verses echo her lamentations cum literary masterpiece. It’s all a part of the Make A Joyful Noise experience which creates a platform for expression and empowerment through the performing arts for Trinidad and Tobago’s youth with special emphasis on vulnerable groups and rural communities.
“Great job *Bri,” Murray commends the young, talented girl who also loves hairdressing. He sighs knowingly and then relates his very own chapters to the entire group. “I was filled with talent just like you and wondering what my purpose would be amidst a society of expectations and classifications of the ‘right’ path and the ‘right job’. I didn’t have it easy. I lost my mother and sister at an early age. Despite these outcomes I never lost faith in God. This was a turning point for me. I actually became more determined to sing and perform. I used music to cope; I dedicated my first song to my mom,” avows the most nominated artiste (13 nominations) and top honouree (eight wins) at the 2014 Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Zoom workshop becomes quiet... The girls, of varying ages and interests, are overcome with emotion. They feel a connection to their mentor. He knows a bit of their pain and they know a bit of his passion to make a joyful noise amidst grim realities...
But the session is one of gratitude and the grim realities are paled by Murray’s message of God’s love and the power of prayer. *Bri smiles as she nudges *Candy who is learning to play the guitar through the programme with mentor Anthony Hoyte, an active member of the People of Praise Community. *Rae and *Nelly nod their heads in affirmation as they use the inspiration as direction in their search for purpose. *Rae is passionate about Afro-centric dancing and Nelly is an athlete who loves the spoken word art form.
They are all residents of the St Jude’s Home for Girls. Super talented, optimistic and ambitious young women who would love to get a shot at life’s opportunities amidst adversity, they haven’t given up hope of realising their dreams despite the trauma they have faced.
“The One Seed For Change Initiative NGO is a dedicated group committed to improving lives and livelihoods through life-changing workshops and other interventions. When we embarked upon the Make A Joyful Noise project we knew very well the great potential of the girls at St Jude’s Home For Girls and the success stories coming out of the institution. Of course many people choose to focus on the bad backstories of runaways etc, but the truth is like everywhere else, where there is life, there is hope and St Jude’s is a nurturing ground for some of the most skilful youths. We are happy also to partner with Positive, Anthony Hoyte and other gracious mentors for this project as they all bring their expertise, understanding, motivational presence and most of all the good news, or noise rather, that God is great and He will take us through our storms,” states Trista Ramlal, the public relations officer for the One Seed For Change Initiative NGO. Ramlal understands all too well the challenges the project’s participants face as she also encountered trauma in her childhood.
“I know the lasting effects of abuse, losing a loved one (I lost my mother to lupus) and unemployment in this time of a pandemic. This is why I see the Make A Joyful Noise project as a way forward with respect to rehabilitation, restoration, employment, and enlightenment,” the graduate of the One Seed For Change Initiative entrepreneurship boot camp and owner of Elles Creations Natural Aesthetics declares.
“Sir, in this time of uncertainty with the Covid-19 pandemic, do you see hope? Do you think we can make it?” *La Tifa, another one of the project’s participants, asks Murray. *La Tifa just turned 18 and returned home from St Jude’s. She was recently crowned as a spoken word champion at a competition at Nalis and she is aspiring to become a forensic pathologist.
“*La Tifa, I believe that through God there is hope and once we keep our eyes focused on Him we will overcome our hurdles and live through God’s purpose for our lives. The sky is the limit for you all. Don’t think because you didn’t do the routine journey through school and societal benchmarks of prescribed milestones that you will not achieve your goals in life. In fact, your beginning will strengthen your purpose as God will use you to reach out to others!” the father of two responds.
The girls cheer as they receive Murray’s encouraging words. Along the same vein, Ramlal happily promises that the project will inject the same positivity at its next stop—a pan side in the rural community of Brasso Seco.
I cheer on as well. I am in the background of this workshop, taking notes. Notes... Where you begin your journey does not have to be your final destination... When you get lemons, make lemonade... A little story is supported by a lot of untold backstory—Karen Lord.
Indeed, the girls of St Jude’s have big backstories... Murray has his big backstory as well as Ramlal... And, strange but true, every single one of us has a story to tell too.
Perhaps it is time for these stories to unfold as *Nelly concludes with a powerful voice—I shouldn’t be angry with the one above... ’Cause He didn’t do me wrong... I chose to change my prologue... And I’m glad for what He put me through... ’Cause if not, today I wouldn’t be here reading this to you...
For more information and to support the Make A Joyful Noise Project contact 492-8547 or e-mail oneseed4change@gmail.com. *Actual names of St Judes Home For Girls residents not used.