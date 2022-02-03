Making a Waste of Carnival?

Well ah see yuh makin ah try,
But it just feel like ah mamaguy,
Right now every artiste need currency,
But yuh didn’t plan de ting properly...
An animated video featuring that scathing criticism, in extempo verse, from calypso entertainer Roland “Rembunction” Yearwood seems to echo the sceptical response of many creatives in T&T to the National Carnival Commission’s staging of an abridged festival, billed A Taste of Carnival.
Rembunction labelled the effort “A Waste of Carnival” in his satire which features a cartoon representation of NCC chairman and ten-time National Extempo Monarch Winston “Gypsy” Peters attempting to defend the effort in Sans Humanite.
Rembunction:
De NCC lookin’ like a joke,
Dey only blowin’ smoke and everything is guesswork...
Rembunction as Gypsy:
De only guest working right now is me,
On yuh show promoting Carnival strategy...
Rembunction:
Ah doh know bout de strategy to which yuh speak,
Cause it seem yuh plan de Carnival in ah week...
Rembunction as Gypsy:
Ah doh know why all yuh getting so much horrors,
Ah done talk to de relevant stakeholders...
Rembunction:
Yuh had two years to make it world-class,
Instead, de whole ting lookin’ like a farce,
So all ah dem could kiss meh black ahh…
Boy… santimanitay
Rapso artiste and Carnival scholar Wendell Manwarren chuckled at Rembunction’s retort, on Wednesday, adding calypsonians sharing opinions on hot topics is “in the spirit of Carnival” and reflects “pure Carnival at its best”.
“It echoes the sentiment that a lot of people feel. After much waiting and anticipating the way the whole thing unfolded itself didn’t really give a good feeling to a lot of people,” Manwarren said during a WhatsApp exchange with the Express.
Manwarren said the NCC plan is “very disheartening”. After months of inactivity, he said both he and many in his circle were disappointed to see the limited scope for Carnival 2022 to “a vague list of events” and “a series of scaffolding pods in the Savannah”.
“It just confirms that over the years with all the hundreds of millions of dollars that have been poured into Carnival the vast majority of it seems to have been poured into the infrastructure, the tents, the stage, the lights and the sounds, the trucks going back and forth. I don’t know if there is a commensurate investment in the creative source, the creative aspects, the creators,” Manwarren lamented.
The 3 Canal frontliner said despite the shortcomings of the NCC the responsibility to stage a Carnival goes beyond their remit. He called on the people of T&T to engage with the “ritual of the festival” in their own “imaginative and creative” ways.
“I think we credit the NCC with way too much. Over the years the NCC has become this sort of symbol, like they have responsibility for all of Carnival when nothing could be further from the truth. They are a State agency tasked with managing the festival. I think what we going to see from this Carnival is whether the Emperor has any clothes on at all. A lot of those State-sanctioned events for a long, long time have been on life support and have not been attracting audiences.
“We are the makers of the Carnival. The people. Not the Government or the NCC. If the people doh engage the Carnival imaginatively, then the Carnival will die. People, ignite your imagination. And the Carnival lives whether you could play mas on the road or not,” Manwarren said.
3 Canal will be a part of the upcoming Season 22 concert series at the Sound Forge in Mucurapo, he shared.
“We realised, listen, if we come together, pool resources, share the risk, we could put this on. I am telling you this is the biggest lesson from Carnival 2022. If we come together, people in various levels of engaging the Carnival, work together do something, Carnival lives,” Manwarren added.
Calypsonians need more time
Calypso stalwart Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool), meanwhile, says while he embraces the NCC initiatives the reality is calypsonians need time to properly prepare material for any competition.
The National Calypso Monarch semi is set for Calypso Fiesta on February 20 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. The final of the competition will be held on Dimanche Gras night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
“I personally feel that they should keep the Dimanche Gras (this year) but they doh need to hustle it in dem two days. Put it later in the year and give calypsonians a chance to compose good music. When you compose a calypso, you have to learn it, sing it, master it, arrange it and record it before you sing a line out there.
“I honestly don’t know as yet if I will enter because I don’t want to rush in this short period of time and enter and not do well. However, if I compose a calypso and I feel it come out good it would give me the motivation to enter,” Chalkdust said.
Two different mas peas in a pod
Reigning King of Carnival Ted Eustace said he was also disappointed that mas makers were not given more notice of their upcoming competition. Eustace lamented that he would not be able to defend his title with such a short turn around. The Senior Kings and Queens of Carnival prelims are set for February 22 at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
“We can’t do nothing. We not building. These things take about three months to build and cost a lot of money. And is not just the money, is the quality of mas that goes into it so it will be almost impossible to do it in a couple weeks. It is a little unfair we didn’t get proper notice and I am disappointed that I wouldn’t be able to defend,” Eustace lamented.
Eustace’s older brother Curtis, however, was much more optimistic about taking part in this month’s Taste of Carnival when his younger brother handed him the phone.
The elder Eustace, who flew into T&T from Toronto for the festival, said he would be building a costume to represent his East zone and is personally looking forward to “feteing in the pods”.
“It is possible (to have a costume ready to compete) if yuh have the correct team around yuh. And if yuh know what yuh doing. Yuh cater for errors. Yuh have to be smart about it. Build something that time-sensitive but elegant at the same time. I’m about 20 per cent finished but is like when yuh building a car… the start-up does be real slow and then yuh does take off.
“As for the pods, people, trust me, I have been to events where they use the pods and it’s a great system. We not accustomed to that kind of atmosphere but it works well. In Toronto, all our summer fetes we partied in the pods. The people that don’t know the vibes is the ones that complaining,” Eustace concluded.