Making good on reparations

AN aristocratic British family who owned six plantations and enslaved more than 1,000 African people at Emancipation made history, on February 27, when seven relatives travelled to Grenada to launch reparatory justice initiatives and publicly apologise for the actions of their ancestors.
In 1835, the Trevelyan family received £26,898, more than £3 million today, in compensation from the British government from the abolition act which took effect one year earlier.
The enslaved men, women and children received nothing and were forced back onto the plantations for a further four years unpaid, as “apprentices”.
Celebrated New York-based BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan contributed £100,000 to support reparations research at The University of the West Indies with a focus on economic development in Grenada and the eastern Caribbean.
She, along with her cousin John Dower, read the letter of apology signed by 104 family members: “To the people of Grenada, we the undersigned, write to apologise for the actions of our ancestors in holding your ancestors in slavery...in the 18th and 19th centuries.”
“Slavery was and is a crime against humanity. Its damaging effects continue to the present day. We repudiate our ancestors’ involvement in it.”
Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell received the letter on behalf of the Grenadian people in front of a packed hall at the Grenada Trade Centre before handing it over to chairman of the Caricom Reparations Commission and Vice-Chancellor of the UWI, Prof Sir Hilary Beckles.
The doyen of Caribbean historians saluted Laura and her family for their courage, to look into their past, to recognise that a crime had been committed that led to their enrichment, to acknowledge it and to seek to make redress. From leading “architects, advocates and beneficiaries of the system,” the Trevelyans have “risen up a million miles to be with us today,” he said.
There are three notable takeaways from this historic event:
First, in spite of the refusal of European governments to engage the issue, the moral landscape across the world has changed discernibly in favour of reparatory justice for native genocide and chattel slavery.
The Trevelyan family now joins a growing list of families, companies, universities, charities and other organisations who are acknowledging their historic links to slavery and empire and coming forward in an effort to make amends. The Trevelyans have also taken the step of calling on King Charles III to apologise for the royal family’s involvement and urged the British government to enter into “meaningful negotiations with the governments of the Caribbean in order to make appropriate reparations.”
They have opened a doorway through which the descendants of other families who enriched themselves by enslaving Africans can enter dialogue with their descendants and things look promising: Laura stated that others have already contacted her to enquire about how to come forward.
Secondly, through the reparations struggle, an increasing number of Caribbean people are coming to terms with the true horror of racialised chattel slavery. “The second Caribbean genocide,” is how Prof Beckles referred to it: “The economics of the system did not support the concept of an old African. It was more profitable buy a person at the auction block to extract wealth by working that African to death in seven to ten years and then replace them.”
Beckles illustrated the point by highlighting the official figures: “The British brought 3.5 million Africans into the Caribbean and at Emancipation there were only 600,000.” The process which resulted in this demographic catastrophe was, in his words, “the most brutal form of social organisation known to man... Never before in the history of humanity has such an institution found expression on planet Earth,” he said before announcing forthcoming research entitled “1,000 ways to punish rebellious Africans in the Caribbean”.
“The ones you know, cutting off hands and feet and burning Africans in oil, raping the women, selling the children are the common ones, beyond that there were hundreds of methods,” Beckles said.
Thirdly, the reparations movement is energising calls for Caribbean governments to do more to confront the legacy of colonialism in all its forms. In his address, the chair of the Grenada National Reparations Committee (GNRC), Arley Gill, said, “It was time to reset the soul of the nation, to address the concentrated disadvantage that has led to the current disparities in wealth, education and social status.”
“It is time to revisit the issue of republicanism, to make the Caribbean Court of Justice the final court of appeal and time to remove public reverential monuments that celebrate colonial violence and its protagonists and rename streets, schools and national institutions after outstanding Grenadians or Caribbean nationals that have contributed to our civilisation.”
Gill joined his voice to those calling on the Grenadian government to act on these matters before the country’s golden anniversary of Independence on February 7, 2024, effectively expanding a growing call for action across the Caribbean.
