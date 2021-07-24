Making peace with his past

IN the 1970s Rupert and Jeanette Cox left Morvant and went to live in the forests between Matelot and Blanchisseuse where they began a social and spiritual revolution. They came to be known as the Earth People. Jeanette became “Mother Earth” and her husband took on the name “Good Shepherd”; they renounced clothing, burnt all their material possessions and roamed the forests naked. They were the subjects of the book Pathology and Identity: The Work of Mother Earth in Trinidad by Roland Littlewood.
Out of sight and out of mind from the world beyond the forest, the Earth People lived off the land and without outside interference. That was until they emerged from the forest and came out on the streets.
The sight of Mother Earth and the Earth People walking along the narrow north coast roads naked, shocked onlookers who raised an alarm and called the police. What ensued was utter chaos; Good Shepherd was thrown into jail where he spent two weeks, Mother Earth was confined to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital and their children were scattered—the youngest were placed in children’s homes. In the years that followed, Jeanette died and Good Shepherd returned to the forest where he remarried and continued to live off the land. But the stigma that followed the Earth People who were labelled “strays from our society”, remained.
Whatever happened to Mother Earth’s youngest children who were sent to children’s homes?
The Kitcharee spoke with one of her youngest sons—Dave McDonald who wanted to set the record straight and explain what helped him make peace with his past. McDonald’s entry into the world was a sign that his life was to be anything but normal. He was born in the forest and delivered by his father, minutes later his twin brother followed. Prior to giving birth, Mother Earth received a vision in which an Indian and an African man appeared to her, so McDonald was named “Africa”, his brother was called “India”.
McDonald was only two when the Earth People began their trek out of the forest. He cannot remember the drama that unfolded when the police descended upon his family that fateful day back in 1979. He later found out one of his brothers was beaten by a police officer brandishing a baton and his twin brother got caught up in the meleé and fell and broke his front teeth. His only memory that has survived that trauma is of him crying in a crib at an orphanage and a “fair skin lady” giving him a bottle of milk. At the orphanage, he was stripped of his name “Africa” and given another—Dave, along with his mother’s maiden name McDonald.
When McDonald was five years old his mother showed up at the orphanage.
“You know who is me?” she asked.
“I is your mother,” she replied when McDonald stared up at her.
Mother Earth walked out of the orphanage—but McDonald stayed behind. Two years later she was dead.
An act of rebellion and resistance
Being raised at the orphanage was both a blessing and a curse, said McDonald.
“They used to tell me that I was from the jungle and that I had an odour—they would send me to bathe with soap up to five times. They said my father used to drink too much coffee and that was why my head was hard and I couldn’t learn. The children used to call me Mother Earth just to get at me and I used to lash out at them. But every time I heard songs that spoke about nature and the earth, it made me calm,” he says.
There was never a time in McDonald’s life when he didn’t think of his mother—the woman who evoked such strong feelings even from people who didn’t know her.
“She’s in my mind up to now,” he says.
When he left the orphanage at 17, he was determined to find out as much as he could about her. He went to live with his older brothers in Morvant who regaled him with stories of their mother.
“I learned that in the forests she lived a calm life with nature. But difficulties started when they came out of the forest,” he says.
For the first time in his life he was shown a picture of his mother, she appeared much larger than he remembered. More importantly, McDonald came to understand their reasons for going into the forest. The 70s were a period of social upheaval in T&T. Leaving the world behind and starting anew far from civilisation was an act of rebellion and resistance. Nudity wasn’t viewed as shameful but went hand in hand with the natural, free life they chose for themselves and their children. Their decision to live in the forests, as radical as it was then, was their response to the time in which they lived.
After leaving the orphanage, McDonald experienced a range of emotions that could have led him on a dangerous self-destructive path had he not returned to live with his father in the forest at the age of 19. He remembers that day clearly; the leaves on the ground were wet and soggy after a shower of rain; and there was a light mist rising from the track that led to the camp in the forest. McDonald felt as if he were walking into a dream.
“It was in the forest that I realised what I wanted for myself,” he says.
McDonald began taking on more responsibility, he left the forest and got a job. He became a father and relocated to Sangre Grande so that his son could have the opportunity to get a proper education.
McDonald harbours no resentment, in fact he has made peace with his past. He even started writing a book detailing his own experiences.
“I know that everything that has happened, happened for a reason. My parents met for a reason and I was born for a reason,” he says.
McDonald has inherited his father’s respect for the environment and his mother’s spiritual instincts. He cannot help but think that Mother Earth’s ominous visions about the future have found some measure of fulfilment in the increasingly chaotic world we live in.
His family was once branded “strays” and “misfits”... now, McDonald is writing his own story. He has found purpose and balance living a productive life—one that is in harmony with the natural world.