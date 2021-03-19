MammaMia comes to Maraval

“Why can’t restaurants serve alcohol?”
That burning question from restaurater Mirko D’alessio was like a strong shot of amaro to the system on a cloudy Thursday evening.
It is a query that has been made by many in the sector since the Government’s decision to ban the on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages at restaurants and bars across this twin-island republic.
D’alessio, who opened the third of his popular MammaMia restaurants on Saddle Road in Maraval earlier this week, believes it may be time to re-examine that policy.
“I think at this point we can take another look. Why restaurants cannot sell alcohol, but bars can sell once they drink outside? Is it that when you go to a restaurant you drink and misbehave? So outside of bars they don’t misbehave, OK?” a frustrated D’alessio argued when he sat with the Express at his newest location.
The Italian businessman said the months-long forced closing of restaurants during the Covid-19 lockdown last year and the initial limitations on in-house dining meant the sector suffered a massive loss of revenue.
He said the sustained restriction on alcohol continues to affect his bottomline as drinks sales account for a significant percentage of all restaurants’ income.
D’alessio said the idea of rowdy, irresponsible, boozed-up customers does not hold for restaurants as people “don’t come to restaurants to get drunk”.
“Two people go to a bar, buy beer and go outside and lime...nothing happens. Same two people can come here sit have a meal and can’t have it. People don’t come to restaurant to get drunk, it’s more expensive. Also, at a restaurant it is a more controlled environment, we clean and sanitise after every customer. It’s safer than a supermarket or any mall,” he said.
Coming to “Town”
Despite the physical and financial challenges of the ongoing global pandemic, the Fermo-born chef says he is excited about expanding the MammaMia brand.
“It is exciting of course, but also scary. Especially now. If it was a regular time, OK. But with Covid there are a lot of things going on, but we try to make it.
“I doh know how but this just happened.
“One of my landlords proposed to me come to town. Covid was already here so I said okay, let’s wait for the summer time then we do it but Covid didn’t go away, it stayed.
“So despite those issues we made our effort to keep going and make it somehow work. And here we are, we came to Maraval,” he said with a wide smile.
Physical growth also requires finding new kitchen and front-of-restaurant staff.
D’alessio said he depended on his existing group of chefs and waiters at his Shops of Arima and Grand Bazaar locations to not only teach the menu to the newcomers but also their family philosophy.
“Our first aim is of course to worry about the staff. It is a family business, so we look out for each other. We try to make sure everyone gets their hours and show them we are together in this. I always say I’m lucky to have such good staff,” he said.
Despite having almost identical menus, each MammaMia location has its own personality and is worth a visit, D’alessio said.
“The menu is the same, but it’s not a replica. All my staff, they have their own personality. The food will be similar but every chef has their touch and I won’t take that away from them.
“MammaMia is not about franchising. Every place we go we change to suit the environment. It’s just the feel we get and we go with that flow. Customers must get the same quality food and service, but their experience must be different. Every restaurant has it’s own personality.
“It’s a lot of reflection on me. It’s Italian but with a Trini touch. Of course, I bring the authentic Italian experience,” he concluded with a wide smile.