Managing osteoarthritis

ThIS year’s World Physiotherapy Day focuses on the prevention and management of osteoarthritis (OA), a very common condition in T&T and around the world, yet not well understood.
Knee OA accounts for 60 per cent of cases. OA occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time, says physiotherapist and president of the Physiotherapy Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT), Dr Wynelli Pierre.
Although osteoarthritis can damage any joint, the disorder most commonly affects joints in the hands, knees, hips, and spine. The exact cause is unclear, adds Pierre. Risk factors include being overweight or obese, having a previous injury or joint surgery, a history of joint overuse or genetics.
OA is most commonly seen in people aged 45 and over.
Most patients with the condition complain of pain, stiffness and swelling. The pain increases if they walk long distances or climb stairs.
Lack of understanding
Standing after sitting for long periods of time places pressure on the knee and hip and can be very uncomfortable and painful. Many patients experience a change in their symptoms due to the weather. If the day is colder or if they work in a cold environment, they may notice a dull aching in the joint.
There are many misconceptions regarding the treatment of OA, which are due to a lack of understanding of the medical condition. For example, some OA patients believe that in order to avoid pain, they must limit their movement altogether. However, doing so will actually increase the swelling and the stiffness in the joint, warns Pierre.
Unless a patient has severe OA, which may require surgery, Pierre says it is important for people living with the condition to keep as active as possible.
This can help improve pain, reduce other symptoms and help people stay independent.
A person who has an active lifestyle may still have degenerative changes in the bones or joint space between the bones but may not experience a significant amount of pain.
“The entire body is meant to move. The more we encourage movement, the more we encourage the decrease of swelling and the movement of the fluid and the increase of blood circulation to help supply and bring new cells to the area,” she says.
“Movement also helps to strengthen the muscles around the joint. Once the muscles around the calves, quads, and hamstrings are stronger, then they are not impacted as much as the joints because the energy is absorbed through the muscle itself.”
There are very basic things people with OA can do right now for relief. Applying an ice pack or a few blocks wrapped in a towel to an inflamed painful joint for ten-15 minutes can help decrease pain and swelling.
However, because no two OA patients are the same in terms of severity, Pierre strongly advises those suffering from the condition not to seek medical advice from unqualified individuals.
Thus, management and treatment of the condition will vary from person to person. She advises patients to consult their physician and physiotherapist.
An x-ray will determine the severity of their osteoarthritis, whether the pain being experienced is as a result of mild or very severe degenerative changes to the bone.
Additionally, a physiotherapist can provide advice and education about pain relief and ways to manage OA. They can teach people living with OA how to improve joint movement and strengthen muscles. When people are diagnosed with a medical condition but are not thoroughly educated on the implications, they often become anxious or nervous and may even think their life has ended.
But Pierre wants to put the minds of those with a diagnosis of osteoarthritis at ease.
Lifestyle changes
“Osteoarthritis is a very common condition that happens to anyone and everyone because it’s a change that happens to the body over time.
“But it’s also important to know that lifestyle changes are a huge factor in addressing how a person goes about treating and managing OA so be more conscious of your weight and your nutrition, and have an active lifestyle—each pound you lose can decrease pressure on the joint itself.
“Be aware that women are more likely at risk of developing osteoarthritis faster than men because our bone changes are impacted by our oestrogen levels,” says Pierre.
Many are still not aware of the huge role physical therapy plays in the management and care of various conditions and ailments — including osteoarthritis.
For World Physiotherapy Day, which is celebrated every year on September 8, PATT will focus its energies on heightening awareness of osteoarthritis through television, radio and social media.
A great portion of Pierre’s job includes educating the public on ways in which physiotherapy can prolong the longevity of their functional life.
If a person with osteoarthritis decides to keep pushing through the pain, other joints will be affected and their quality of life will ultimately be impacted.
So rather than pushing through the pain, Pierre urges patients with OA to seek medical attention.
Physiotherapy is not a magic wand that can reduce all symptoms and all pain, but it can help with the prevention and management of osteoarthritis, she adds.
“We have a lot of patients that tell us that they wish they had come to us sooner and done physiotherapy before they got to the point of needing surgery. So that’s why we always try to educate people on steps they can take right now to live a more functional and healthy life, “says Pierre.